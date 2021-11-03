Radar: To Do in D.C. 11.3-11.6

Despite the dreary start to the week here in D.C., this weekend is shaping up to be gorgeous and filled with exciting events. Starting off early, on Wednesday, there are several performance opportunities, including renowned pianist Lara Downes’ collaboration with poet Rita Dove. Thursday, True To Form: Pop Up Art Show will begin, which is an all-weekend pop-up supporting local business while having fun. Then on Friday, a happy hour yoga class is sure to get you primed for Saturday’s festivities, including DC Beer Fest and Día de los Muertos celebrations. Finally, wind down the weekend Sunday with Bark Barbecue + Residents Brunch Takeover or catch a performance. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

11.3

CiNoMatic Presents: Crazy Rich Asians

NoMa welcomes you to our free outdoor movie series, CiNoMatic. This year’s movie theme is “Reignite Your Wanderlust,” and we’ve got a whole line up of films set in gorgeous, far away places. This week’s featured film will be Crazy Rich Asians (PG-13). The film will start at sunset, but come up to an hour early, play some lawn games, enjoy all the park has to offer, and grab a bite to eat from our partnering food trucks. Free. 6:10 p.m. Alethia Tanner Park: 227 Harry Thomas Way NE, DC; nomabid.org // @noma.bid

Washington Performing Arts: Tomorrow I May Be Far Away

Hailed for her “luscious, moody, and dreamy” playing by The New York Times, pianist Lara Downes is equally celebrated as a musical innovator and cultural investigator — as heard most recently and widely on her NPR interview series, Amplify with Lara Downes. In this performance, she presents a kaleidoscopic evening of music and poetry inspired by myriad stories of migration and transformation, joined in special-guest appearances by Pulitzer-winning poet Rita Dove and by the vibrant and innovative Thalea Quartet, Graduate String Quartet. $40. 8 p.m. Sixth & I: 600 I St. NW, DC; sixthandi.org // @sixthandi

11.4 – 11.7

True To Form: Pop Up Art Show

Spend the weekend taking in local art and supporting local business at this Adams Morgan art show pop-up. Curated by Jason Bowers (JAB arts), and presented by Ilegal Mezcal, True To Form features work from Emon Surakitkoson, Luther Wright, Nate Mann, Kristyn Lee, and TJ Buttner. Mediums include acrylic paint, pen and marker, polymer clay, and spray paint. Get there early Sunday for breakfast tacos from pop-up by La Tejana. Specials on Ilegal Mezcal drinks are offered all weekend. Free. 5 p.m. Grand Duchess: 2337 18th St. NW, DC; grandduchessdc.com // @grandduchessdc

11.4 – 11.14



Colada Shop Annual Coffee Festival

With four running locations in the DMV area, Colada Shop is excited to announce the return of its Annual Coffee Festival for those craving some Caribbean flare in this crisp Fall and holiday weather. Coffee aficionados can sip on limited edition coffee cocktails like the Café Cubano Martini (gold rum, espresso, cocoa syrup) and the Coquito Con Café (Havana blend or cold brew, white rum, vanilla syrup and whipped cream). Discounts and promotional features will run Nov. 4 through Nov. 14. Free. 11 a.m. Colada Shop: Festival will take place on all four locations across the DMV; coladashop.com // @coladashop

11.4 – 11.18

EAT. DRINK. SHAW. Reimagined

Originally a three-hour in-person food and drink showcase, we’re reimagining this year’s EAT.DRINK.SHAW. event as a progressive experience to be enjoyed by visiting the participating restaurants and bars from November 4-18. Ticket holders get to enjoy a streaming video hosted by local TV personality and influencer Tommy McFly, featuring our chefs, mixologists and brewers. Proceeds support Shaw Main Streets’ commercial revitalization, historic preservation and neighborhood beautification activities. $100. 5 p.m. Walter E. Washington Convention Center: 700 L St. NW, DC; eatdrinkshaw.com // @shawmainstreets

11.5

Best Buddies Present: First Annual Champion of the Year Event

Best Buddies in VA & DC is hosting their first annual Champions of Inclusion celebration at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center. Area restaurants and chefs will pair with a Buddy Sous Chef to plate and serve a dish or dessert for the evening. It’s a special experience because those who benefit from Best Buddies get to actively participate in the event. $150. 6 :30 p.m. Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center: 1300 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, DC; bestbuddies.org // @bestbuddies



Happy Hour Flow Yoga

Happy Hour Flow Yoga with Thrive Yoga instructor Katie is back at True Respite! Classes are the first Friday of each month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Join for a one hour yoga class then follow up your shavasana with one of True Respite’s refreshing brews. $20+. 5:30 p.m. True Respite Brewing Company: 7301 Calhoun Pl. Rockville, MD; truerespite.com // @truerespite

shallou at 9:30 Club

shallou is a musician from Rockville, Maryland. His new single “Heartaches” is now available everywhere. His performance Friday will be held at the 9:30 Club, a classic D.C. venue.

$20. 6 p.m. 9:30 Club: 815 V St NW, DC; 930.com // @shalloumusic

11.6

DC Beer Fest

The DC Beer Festival finally returns to Nationals Park, bringing together dozens of craft breweries , featuring their fall seasonal beers. Taking place throughout the stadium’s concourse including Centerfield Plaza, Budweiser Brew House, Bud Light Loft and Budweiser Terrace, the DC Beer Fest will have over a dozen food trucks throughout as well as lawn games, DJs, and more. $50+. 12 p.m. Nationals Park: 1500 S Capitol St. SE, DC; dcbeerfestival.com // @dcbeerfest

Día de los Muertos Fest

Día de Los Muertos Fest is back. This festival is honoring the richness of Mexican culture and its traditions. They will have different types of activities for children and adults, face painting, live mariachi bands and a DJ, awards for the best Catrina costumes, professional folkloric dances, Mexican food, VIP area, photo booth with “The COCO Movie” characters, and more. Also, there will be an altar in which people can bring photos of their relatives to honor them. Free+. 11 a.m. Edward J. Pryzbyla University Center at The Catholic University of America: 620 Michigan Ave. NE, DC; event’s page // catholic.edu

Near Northeast (Record Release) at the Black Cat

Near Northeast is an experimental indie band that has spent more than seven years making an eclectic blend of folk-inspired experimental and electronic music in Washington, D.C. They’re now finishing their fourth album – a reflection on isolation, belonging, and connection featuring their blend of electronic and acoustic soundscapes – and are ready to share new tunes with newly reemerging audiences in November of 2021. They will be performing with Lightmare and The North Country’s Andrew Grossman. $15. 8 p.m. Black Cat: 1811 14th St. NW, DC 20009

REDEYE Night Market

Inspired by the bustling open-air night markets of East and Southeast Asia, Peter Chang of D.C.’s No Kings Collective creative agency and Events DC are teaming up to create the first annual REDEYE Night Market. REDEYE will occupy four blocks of Pennsylvania Avenue NW from 3rd through 7th Streets NW and bring together over 50 treasured local vendors to showcase an array of food and beverages like one might find at a night market abroad, including Filipino pastries, Taiwanese shaved ice, bao and Korean fried chicken. Attendees will enjoy cultural and musical performances throughout the evening. Free. 4-11 p.m. Pennsylvania Avenue NW: 3rd through 7th Streets NW, DC; theredeye.nokingscollective.com // @nokingscollective

11.7

Bark Barbecue + Residents Brunch Takeover

Experience this rare Residents flare of a Texas barbecue brunch under the autumn leaves in our cocktail garden or dining area, where Berj himself will be cooking fall off the bone barbecue for a delicious smokey transformation of our Sunday brunch menu for one day only. Free. 10 a.m. Residents Cafe & Bar: 1306 18th St. NW, DC; residentsdc.com // @barkbbq

Fresh Talk: Witness — Capturing Moments and Movements

Artists have long played a unique role by bearing witness, capturing specific moments in time as well as the spirit of collective movements for change. Join us for a conversation with artists Adama Delphine Fawundu and Januwa Moja Nelson about the ways art can bear witness to social movements and our shared humanity. Free. 4:30 p.m. Virtual. nmwa.org // @womeninthearts

Michelle Wolf at DC Improv

On the heels of her most recent Netflix special, “Michelle Wolf: Joke Show,” Wolf is hitting the road with all new material. Watch her work it out in intimate venues while you still can. Come laugh, be offended, be part of the process, be whatever you want to be. Guaranteed to be a night full of fun. $45+. 9:30 p.m. DC Improv: 1140 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; dcimprov.com // @dcimprov

SAVE THE DATE

11.8

Milky Ways & Twinkies

Join Honi Harlow for a unique evening of theatre and neo-vaudeville with the world premiere of a one-act play, “A Troll and a Fairy,” a post-apocalyptic, post-pandemic fairy tale for adults. A woman lives in a tent under an underpass disguised as a troll and a young girl who believes she’s a fairy lives in a trashcan … each one thinks the other is delusional but can they believe in each other enough to find a way home? Following the premiere is a variety show that takes place in the world of the play. $25. 7:30 p.m. Dance Loft on 14th: 4618 14th St., NW, DC; event’s page // @honi_harlow

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.