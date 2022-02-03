Radar: To Do 2.3-2.6

From performances to food tastings, this weekend’s happenings center around the notable musical acts rolling through the District. From Ting Lin to IAN SWEET, a well-grounded variety of acts continue to contribute to D.C.’s strong musical pulse. Celebrate the tail end of the Lunar New Year with a virtual performance of dance and music courtesy of the Smithsonian. Finally, ahead of the annual DC Film Festival, appreciate the cinematic flair of the DMV’s filmmakers with a screening and panel discussion. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

Change Agent at Arena Stage

The Cuban Missile Crisis. The Civil Rights Movement. The Cold War. Some of the most influential periods in U.S. history, in an eerie resonance with the social and racial movements of today. During the volatile 1960s, one woman influenced American policy — and in turn, world events — through her friendships and proximity to power. “Change Agent” pulls back the curtain on an artist who fought long and hard to keep humanity in politics and expand the consciousness of a nation. This provocative power play from Tony Award-nominated playwright and director Craig Lucas (“An American in Paris,” “The Light in the Piazza”) imagines how insider voices could have influenced major decisions that are still impacting our country today. Multiple times. $92. Arlene and Robert Kogod Cradle at Arena Stage: 1101 Sixth St. SW, DC; arenastage.org // @arenastage

Kacey Musgraves at Capital One Arena

2021 was the year of the heartbreak album. Whether it was teen angst from Rodrigo or looking back at past gems with Swift, we all had a soundtrack for crying alone. But when it comes to break-up bangers, no one shined brighter (or better yet dimmer) than Kacey Musgraves. Well known in country circles, Musgraves has cut across genre borders with her latest album, “Star-Crossed.” Regarded as a mature look at heartbreak, Kacey makes it clear that the ruined fairy tale trope still hurts in adulthood and doesn’t get easier with Internet culture there to rehash your pain. Catch Kacey at the Capital One Arena with a box of tissues and waterworks ready for showtime. 8 p.m. $61. Capital One Arena: 900 10th St. NW, Washington, DC; capitalonearena.com // @capitalonearena

Del Ray Artisans Presents Dada 2.0

The Dadaist art movement started in a haze of Post-WWI trauma, influenza scares, and a looming financial crisis. Sadly, we find ourselves in a similar spot…but think of the amazing Dadaist art we’ve created too. Del Ray Artisans is proud to present “Dada 2.0″: a gallery exhibit that picks up the torch of early 20th century Dada and gives it a post-Trump, post-Covid, and post-sanity spin. While there may be times when things seem bleak and dismal, visiting this exhibit shows the public that there were a special few in their ranks that took their trauma and turned it into conscious beauty. See how others survived the past two years at the exhibit’s debut on February 4. 12 p.m. Free. Del Ray Artisans: 2704 Mt. Vernon Ave. Alexandria, VA 22301; delrayartisans.org // @DelRayArtisans

NMWA’s The Tea with Ting Lin

The National Museum of Women in The Arts strives at creating a space that gives thanks to the female artists this world has seen. But along with giving thanks to the past, NMWA also looks to the future and the future can’t get enough of Ting Lin. A musician and fashion-versed creative, Ting Lin is set to perform her multi-lingual, multi-genre music on The Tea, a NMWA-hosted live stream that showcases the best and brightest of female artists. Don’t miss out on hearing an amazing contemporary artist define her art and inspire women everywhere. 12 p.m. Free. Virtual. nmwa.org // @womeninthearts

District Disco Presented by District Snacks

District Snacks is one of the most adventurous businesses from the DC area that is making us proud and deepening our palates. Coming out with a line of delicious and flavor-packed almond butters, District Snacks plans to celebrate their success with a District Disco Night at Zebbie’s Garden. The event will be hosted by DJ Charlie B visiting from LA who shares musical entertainment responsibilities with NYC drag icon Jasmine Rice LaBeija and RuPaul Drag Race veterans Kennedy Davenport and Jan Sport. It is an evening of disco house beats, contemporary pop vocals, and great cocktails. Studio 54 lewks are encouraged and honestly demanded. 3 p.m. $20-$30. Zebbie’s Garden: 1223 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; districtsnacks.com @district.snacks // mayflowerclubdc.com @mayflowerclubdc

The Incubator at Transformer Gallery Opening

Transformer is thrilled to announce “The Incubator,” a living, growing, site-specific art installation, resource lab, and series of pre-plant-parent programs presented by Very Sad Lab, a houseplant rehabilitation and research-based community engaged art project developed by artists Valerie Wiseman and Naoko Wowsugi. For the duration of five weeks, plants will grow inside “The Incubator” exhibition, as both plants and prospective plant parents prepare for life together. Come to the opening to visit with the plants, drop off propagations and resources, and learn more with the artists outside the space. Masks required. 12-4 p.m. Free. Transformer: 1404 P St. NW, DC; transformerdc.org // @transformerdc

Virtual Lunar New Year Celebration

Ring in the Year of the Tiger and celebrate this Lunar New Year online. The Smithsonian American Art Museum, in partnership with the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, will stream video performances of dances, acrobatics, and yo-yo tricks by the Madison Chinese Dance Academy. The celebration will also feature demonstrations of traditional Chinese crafting and Lunar New Year traditions, including the classic lion dance. 10 a.m. Free. Virtual. americanart.si.edu // @americanart

Saddled Solace Film Screening

D.C.’s annual film festival will shortly commence, and there’s no better way to appreciate the cinematic endeavors of DMV filmmakers than a screening of the new nonfiction documentary “Saddled Solace.” Directed by Kwame Edwards, this film is a visual representation of a marginalized group reclaiming their power in an aggregately hostile modern space. A panel discussion will follow the screening, with food and drinks available for purchase. 4-6 p.m. Free. High Road Cycling Café: 3210 Grace St. NW, DC; highroadcycling.com // @highroadcycling

Husbands at DC9

Who knew that the most vibrant and tropical band out on the scene would be from landlocked Oklahoma City? Mellowed-out punk outfit Husbands is the hottest lo-fi duo to make its way to DC9. Having released their latest LP in the midst of 2020, these dazed and confused beach bums are ready to showcase their brand of Beach Boys-injected garage rock to a live audience. From personifying punk rock to singing about break time, Husbands is fully capable of making this a gig of endless possibilities and creating many lasting impressions. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. $12. DC9: 1940 9th St. NW, DC; dc9.club // @dc9club

IAN SWEET at Songbyrd

You may not know who Jillian Medford is, but their alter ego IAN SWEET is a radically amazing addition to the national indie rock scene and the Polyvinyl Records family. Arguably an artist who dwells deep into personal issues and conveys their struggles in a fierce yet poetic manner, IAN’s future appearance at Songbyrd Music House is set to turn heads and shock the audience. What else is to be expected from a bold and talented artist that has the largest indie label in the country begging for more? 7.p.m. $15-$17. Songbyrd Music House: 540 Penn St. NE, DC; songbyrddc.com // @songbyrddc

