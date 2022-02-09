Radar: To Do in D.C. 2.10-2.13

It’s Valentine’s Day weekend and naturally, the District is buzzing with love and joy. D.C. is the perfect place to celebrate V-Day whether you’re single and free or happily taken. For our on-the-market free spirits, you have the choice of hanging with the high-class crowd at Saint Yves or hearing some hilarious sex stories at the famous Black Cat nightclub. And for the swaying lovebirds out there, you have the chance to act like high school sweethearts at an emo dance night or stay warm and cozy while ice-skating at Cameron Run. There is so much to do this week. And now that we think about it, all these events are perfect whether you’re cuffed or not. Because D.C. isn’t about labels or leaving people out. It’s about having a great time. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

2.9-2.13

The Washington Ballet’s Swan Lake

At last, our own production of the iconic “Swan Lake” will come to life in our triumphant return to the Kennedy Center stage. Set to Tchaikovsky’s powerful score, the tragic love story of the ethereal swan princess Odette and Prince Sigfried promises magic, intrigue, melancholy, and suspense. With additional staging and choreography by Julie Kent and Victor Barbee, the artistic and theatrical proficiency of The Washington Ballet will be revealed. Eisenhower Theater at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts: 2700 F St. NW, DC; washingtonballet.org // @thewashingtonballet

2.10

All Good Presents…The Movement

The reggae wave of the 2000s was one of the most memorable eras to live through. Whether you liked it for the chill vibes, summer-ready tunes or beach bum aesthetic, this genre gave us a lot of reasons to listen in. And now you can actually join the fun in-person by catching The Movement at D.C.’s 9:30 Club. Arguably one of the biggest acts to hit 2000’s alt radio, this group holds nothing back when playing for their fans. 7 p.m. $22. 9:30 Club: 815 V St. NW, DC; 930.com // @930Club

Mesciu Gigi Trunk Show

The brilliant minds at the Master Tailors of Georgetown are proud to announce that they’ll be holding a trunk show for the luxurious Mesciu Gigi brand. Making its way from scenic Lecce in Italy, this boutique’s menswear is a must-have for glamorous events and Master Tailors is ready to show off their collection of the Lecce model coat to the fashionistas of D.C. Dress confidently with the best of European fashion. 5 p.m. free. Master Tailors of Georgetown: 2801 M St. NW, DC; mastertailorsofgeorgetown.com // @mastertailorsofGT

Saint Thursdays

Listed as “a proper night out,” Saint Yves’ Saint Thursdays is a high fashion club night for the glamor gods and trendsetters of the District. Famous for being the D.C. club where rap legends Playboi Carti and Rico Nasty were recently spotted, Saint Yves holds nothing back in terms of decadence. The bigger, the better. The shinier, the more memorable. Take a step toward the good life and dance amongst the most well-dressed night owls in the entire DMV. 11 p.m. Free. Saint Yves: 1220 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; saintyvesdc.com // @styvesdc

2.11

Awkward Sex…And The City: Valentine’s Bad Romance Special

Sex isn’t always sexy. Sometimes it’s bad. Sometimes it’s awkward. But sometimes you also have a great story to tell your friends. Awkward Sex…And The City is the perfect comedy night for the unlucky lovers of D.C. Watch as some of the funniest comedians in the country reveal naughty secrets and rehash absurd sexual encounters that’ll make you happy it wasn’t you. Like we said, sex isn’t always sexy. So why not make it funny and have a laugh? 8 pm. $20. Black Cat DC: 1811 14th St. NW, DC; blackcatdc.com // @blackcatdc

Dillon Francis x Yung Gravy Presented by GLOW & Steez Promo

D.C.’s very own Echostage is among the many lucky venues to host the “Sugar, Spice And Everything Ice” tour championed by DJ Dillon Francis and rapper Yung Gravy. Arguably known as the Internet rapper who keeps flirting with your mom, Yung Gravy is a classy act for those with a sense of humor. And with bombastic beats provided by Dillon Francis, this show is bound to get people dancing and laughing. There ain’t no party like a Yung Gravy party because Yung Gravy parties are too weird to ever recreate. 9 p.m. $30-$99. Echostage: 2135 Queens Chapel Rd. NE, DC; echostage.com // @echostage

Love Sucks: A Live Game Show

For those in the DMV without a date for Valentine’s, don’t sweat because it’s not you. You’re great. If anything, being tied down will just keep you from fun nights like “Love Sucks” at D.C.’s Board Room. A live game show dedicated to the sexy singles of the DMV, this night is a chance to take a joke and meet some fun singles. You might not find “the one” or even the third or fourth one, but don’t welcome the pressure. Focus on the fun you’ll have being single and free to do as you please. Push the formal date and dinner off to next year’s V-day. 7 p.m. $10. Board Room: 1737 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; boardroomdc.com // @Boardroomdc

2.12

CAKE: Red Light

Grab those Ruby slippers cause It’s time to take a trip to the Red Light District. Show off your fav red light lewk and get ready to dance to DJ Chord’s red hot mix of dance, pop, and throwback beats. Special guest host Cake the Drag Queen will give you all the love you can handle. Part of the proceeds of all ticket sales will go directly to the Capital Pride organization. All our CAKE events have SOLD OUT, so be sure to get your tickets early. Don’t be left out alone. The Crown & Crow: 1317 14th St. NW, DC; thecrownandcrowdc.com // @thecrownandcrow

Cupid’s Bar Crawl 2022

Whether or not Cupid got you with one of his arrows, Valentine’s Day weekend is the perfect opportunity to go out and have some drinks. With Cupid’s Bar Crawl, you can show your love for this festive holiday by bringing loved ones and friends on a tour of Dupont Circle’s finest bars. Drinks are cheap, spirits are too and love is in the air at one of the District’s most remarkable neighborhoods. 2 p.m. $20. Dupont Circle’s Best Bars: Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; projectdcevents.com // @DCbarCrawl

Steadfast Supply’s Woof You a Dog Event

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and independent retailer Steadfast Supply wants to show some love to their paw-some customers. The store will be offering free puppuccinos and dog treats to all that attend and encourage dog owners to support local crafters by shopping small. Your dog is your best friend. Give them a sweet treat and give yourself the chance to see the creative side of small business D.C. 1 p.m. Free. Steadfast Supply: 301 Tingey St. SE, DC; steadfastsupplydc.com // @steadfastdc

Tell All Your Friends: Heartbreak Edition//Emo Vs. Pop Punk Dance Party

Important question: were you a black eyeliner kid or a cargo shorts and backward hat kid? Actually, it doesn’t matter because the “Tell All Your Friends” Dance Party has both emo music and pop-punk at their sardonic Valentine’s day celebration. Whether you spent high school wearing a Man Overboard t-shirt or taking a lint-roller to your Black Parade jacket, this night is the chance to scream your heart out to the music all our parents thought was whiny. Couples are welcome. Singles are welcome. As long as you know some “famous last words” (lyrics for the normals), you are welcome. DJs Caleb L’Etoile and Evan Roseberry will be spinning. 8 p.m. $15. Black Cat DC: 1811 14th St. NW, DC; blackcatdc.com // @blackcatdc

2.13

Galentine’s Day Brunch

Honestly, at this point Galentine’s should be the official holiday. Sure, V-Day is great for the women out there who have wonderful partners and spouses, but who can resist joining the girls for a couple of mimosas and waffles? At Alexandria’s Whiskey & Oyster, reignite the flames of sisterhood by exchanging gifts and giving thanks to the women who helped you get through the past year. Say thank you for being a friend and raise your glass to the golden girls in your life. 11 a.m. Free. Whiskey & Oyster: 301 John Carlyle St. Alexandria, VA; whiskeyandoyster.squarespace.com // @whiskeyandoyster

National Philharmonic Presents: Holst’s the Planets

National Philharmonic resumes its 2021-22 season with two performances of Holst’s The Planets, an original multimedia program presented in collaboration with NASA Goddard Flight Center. Led by Music Director Piotr Gajewski, the concerts take place on February 13 at Capital One Hall. Holst’s The Planets features music that evokes the natural world and beyond, as well as celebrates the beauty of Earth and its surrounding planets. Come experience the beauty of the interstellar world with refined and poised music alongside. 3 p.m. $45-$99. Capital One Hall: 7750 Capital One Tower Rd. Tysons, VA; capitalonehall.com // @capitalonehall

Ongoing

2022 Ice Skating at Cameron Run

Some of us may already be over winter but don’t let the cold air keep you from ice skating at Cameron Run in Alexandria. Nothing says goodbye to a season better than getting out on the ice with loved ones and making the most of your free weekend. Bundle up, take pictures and keep yourself from falling face-first at one of the best regional parks in the DMV. 11 a.m. $12.50. Cameron Run Regional Park: 4001 Eisenhower Ave. Alexandria, VA; novaparks.com // @NOVA_Parks

Bachata Fridays

There’s nothing more poetic than the art of dance. And with a couple of bachata moves under your belt, your poetry might as well be by Walt Whitman. The Salsa Room at Tysons is hosting a beginner’s dance night taught by bachata expert Marcelo Troncoso. Along with dance lessons, you also have the chance to try the amazing drinks and lounging space that this stellar VA business has to offer. Push yourself to cut loose this V-Day weekend. Whether you’re single or taken, anyone can benefit from some dance lessons. 8 p.m. $0-$100. The Salsa Room Tysons: 8453 Tyco Rd. McLean, VA; the-salsa-room.business.site // @tysonstsr

The Comedy Shuffle (Stand-up with Live Color Commentary)

Unlike every other comedy show you’ve ever been to, The Comedy Shuffle never has bad jokes. If you happen to be baffled or ready to scoff at such a huge claim, keep in mind that this comedy night is unlike any other. The Comedy Shuffle is all about one of D.C.’s comedy newcomers (whether they are just starting or amateur) being paired with a veteran in the scene. If the comic happens to make a joke that doesn’t land with the crowd, the more seasoned jokester will receive the alley-oop and slam dunk the joke with a new spin. It’s like a workshopping session, but everyone ends up laughing. Make your way over to this guaranteed laugh riot and pick up a few comedy pointers while you’re at it. 7 p.m. Free. The Gym: 1802 Adams Mill Rd. NW #B, DC; capitallaughs.com // @CapitalLaughsDC

DC’s Weekend Blues Comedy Showtime

Nothing gets you ready to laugh better than the blues. D.C.’s Weekend Blues Comedy Show is a great night to listen to amazing music and top it off with some hilarious jokes. While laughing may not be the first thing to come to mind during the blues, it’s quite evident from Weekend Blues’ great reputation that the best jokes are the ones that go deep. See the next Miles Davis and George Carlin make their big break at this laid-back and chill night out. 9 p.m. $15-$30. Columbia Station: 2325 18th St. NW, DC; columbiastationdc.com

We’re Back! DC Drag Brunch

After an extended hiatus, DC Drag Brunch is excited to announce that they will be holding live shows for the District once again. Hosted by D.C. drag legend Monet Dupree, this campy and glamorous brunch is great for anyone who wants to see the best Tina Turner and Ariana Grande impressions in the nation’s capital and make memories with some stellar performers. Come out and have the most fun a person can have on an exciting Saturday morning. 10 a.m. Free. The Aesthetically Beautiful Harlot DC: 2001 11th St. NW Shaw DC Corridor; dragshowbrunch.com // @dcdragbrunch

