Radar: To Do in D.C. 12.22-12.26

As individuals, businesses and communities continue to navigate the unpredictable Covid-19 pandemic, let’s remain collectively committed to putting safety above all else. If you wander out, we encourage you to check the operating status, entry requirements and safety protocols of establishments or travel destinations. Be vigilant, take care of each other and stay safe.

Well, it wouldn’t be 2021 without another surprise variant sneaking in before the year ends. We are not letting that dim our holiday cheer though, at least not entirely. Here is a range of events that are taking safety precautions from vaccine and mask required to outdoors to virtual. Whatever your comfortability, we are here to assist in making your holidays remain merry, healthy and bright.

12.22

The 44th Kennedy Center Honors

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is proud to celebrate the 44th Honorees for lifetime artistic achievements: operatic bass-baritone Justino Díaz, Motown founder, songwriter, producer, and director Berry Gordy, “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels, legendary stage and screen icon Bette Midler, and singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell. Stream on Paramount+ or watch on CBS. 9 p.m. Free. Virtual. The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts: 2700 F St. NW, DC; kennedycenter.org // @kennedycenter

Outdoor Ice Skating at Washington Harbour

Come experience D.C.’s largest outdoor skating rink at The Washington Harbour — open for skating every day, including the holidays. Time to tee up those triple axels along the Potomac. Open for general admission, as well as private rentals. Outdoors. Multiple times and dates. $9-$13. Washington Harbour: 3050 K St. NW, DC; washingtonharbour.com/ice-skating // @washingtonharbour

12.23

Musical Trivia – So You Think You Know Music?

Mark your calendars. Every Wednesday is Musical Trivia Night at Wunder Garten with host Brianna. Bring your friends and test your knowledge to win prizes and glory. If you are looking for fun and originality then Wunder Garten’s musical trivia night is for you. Outdoors. 6-9 p.m. Free. Wunder Garten: 1101 First St. NE, DC; wundergartendc.com // @wundergartendc

Once Upon a One More Time

Inspired by and based on the work and music by superstar Britney Spears, “Once Upon a One More Time” is set to make its world debut at the Shakespeare Theatre Company this November. Follow the story of beloved Disney princesses discovering the lessons of “The Feminine Mystique,” and how they grow to imagine claiming their own happily-ever-after. Vaccine proof and masks at all times required. Multiple times and dates. $185+. Sidney Harman Hall at the Shakespeare Theatre Company: 610 F St. NW, DC; shakespearetheatre.org // @shakespeareindc

12.23-12.26

DC Mural Tour

Come explore the ever-changing street art scene in NoMa + Union Market featuring murals from local and international artists every Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Learn first-hand knowledge about the artists, their murals, and more. The tour also explores the many outdoor venues Union Market has to offer. DC Mural Tour is the only mural tour of NoMa + Union Market, and the only mural tour in D.C. with a 5 Star rating on AirBnB Experiences. Outdoors. 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. $30+. Union Market: 1309 5th St. NE, DC; unionmarketdc.com // @unionmarket

12.24

Christmas Eve Fun Run

Join Charm City Run Columbia for a holly jolly Christmas Eve fun run! Immediately following the run there will be cookies and candy canes for all to spread some holiday cheer and warm up after your merry trot. Outdoors. 9 a.m. Free. Charm City Run Columbia: 7090 Deepage Dr. Columbia, MD; charmcityrun.com // @charmcityrun

WaterSkiing Santa

In 1986, a group of friends drew straws to see who would go out and water ski in a Santa Claus suit on Christmas Eve. The one who lost did so, at which time he decided he would do it again next year. While you might say, he initially lost the bet, he definitely won it for the sake of children and families alike. It continues today, after more than 30 years. Waterski Santa and his merry crew will perform live in 2021 for the 36th year. Please practice social distancing to the best extent possible. Outdoors. Free. Old Town Alexandria Waterfront: 1 Prince St. Alexandria, VA; waterskiingsanta.com

12.25

Heated Igloos and Strolling Violinists at Ristorante Piccolo

This holiday season, enjoy an Italian meal inside a heated igloo on Ristorante Piccolo patio, with festive lights surrounding you. A strolling violinist will perform on Friday and Saturday evenings. Outdoors. All day. Free to reserve. Ristorante Piccolo: 1068 31st St. NW, DC; piccolodc.com // @piccolodc

Outdoor Dining Chalets at Bourbon Steak

Discover the new Chalet Suites on the Bourbon Steak terrace. An evolution of the popular Ice Bubbles that graced the patio in previous years, each new suite is inspired by an iconic Four Seasons ski resort. Custom-made wooden chalets await your merriment for cocktails or dining. Outdoors. Free to reserve. Bourbon Steak: 2800 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, DC; fourseasons.com // @bourbonsteakdc

12.26

Dessert at Camp Wharf at the Firepit

It’s s’more fun at the Wharf. This winter, Camp Wharf has transformed into Capitals Campfire at The Wharf, which features Capitals-themed holiday décor and Adirondack chairs around the wood-burning fire where fans can roast marshmallows on the weekend. Capitals-themed s’mores, which include a peppermint patty wrapped in a chocolate graham cracker, are available at the Camp Wharf s’mores trailer. Now, you can also order a hot apple cider to enjoy while you cozy up by the firepit. Multiple times and dates throughout the winter with extended time on this Sunday. Outdoors. 2:30-10:30 p.m. $3.50+. Camp Wharf at the Firepit: 101 District Sq. SW, DC; wharfdc.com // @thewharfdc

Donna Summer: The Queen of Disco Music History Livestream

LaDonna Adrian Gaines, widely known by her stage name based on her married name Donna Summer, was an American singer, songwriter and actress. She gained prominence during the disco era of the 1970s and became known as the “Queen of Disco”, while her music gained a global following. Let’s celebrate Donna Summer, the Queen of Disco, for her 74th birthday (born December 31, 1948) with video selections of her best musical performances. Your host for this program is Robert Kelleman, the founder/director of the non-profit community organization Washington, DC History & Culture. 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Free. Virtual. fb.com/DCHistoryAndCulture // @dchistoryandculture

