Radar: To Do in D.C. 1.20-1.23

As we approach the end of 2022’s first month and head towards the (hopefully not) February slump, there’s plenty of time to keep up with all that the District has to offer. This weekend, tap into your artistic side and indulge in an equally social and meditative paint and play, absorb the flavors of the local art scene at an exhibition opening and listen to the spoken word artists who traverse the DMV’s poetry scene.

1.20

Paint and Play

Whether you’re a beginner or a paint aficionado, come out and enjoy a wonderful evening of fun, paint and therapy. Paint Amore welcomes you and your circle to a night of flavor, fun, and artistic excitement as we invite you to take a ride to a painter’s paradise. Come enjoy freestyle painting, fluid (pour) painting and more. 7-9 p.m. $25+. DCI: 924 H St. NE, DC; paintamore.com // @ipaintamore

1.21

“Japanese Heritage Night” with the Washington Wizards

The Embassy of Japan and the Washington Wizards will celebrate “Japanese Heritage Night” during the Washington Wizards game against the Toronto Raptors. The evening will feature activities related to Japanese culture, an interactive installation of a Japanese ema (絵馬) wishing wall and a booth displaying the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch. 8 p.m. $25-$74 Capital One Arena: 601 F St. NW, DC; nba.com // @washwizards

Aziz Ansari at The Anthem

Aziz Ansari is an award-winning actor, director, writer and comedian. Ansari co-created, writes, directs, and stars in the Netflix original series Master of None, and is known for being one of the few headlining comedians ever to sell out Madison Square Garden. Prepare for an evening full of laughs during the comedian’s “The Last Minute Tour.” 7 p.m. $69-$99. The Anthem: 901 Wharf St. SW, DC; theanthemdc.com // @theanthemdc

Songbyrd Karaoke

Songbyrd’s Karaoke returns for an evening of musical bonding and plenty of laughs as you pick your favorite song and enjoy your five minutes of fame on stage. 8 p.m. Free. Songbyrd Music House: 540 Penn St. NE, DC; songbyrddc.com // @songbyrddc

1.22

Joseph Shetler: “In Pursuit of Nothing”

“In Pursuit of Nothing” is a tongue-in-cheek reference to the fundamental right “pursuit of happiness” asserted in the Declaration of Independence. In this exhibition opening at Culture House, post-minimalist artist Joseph Shetler observes that the pursuit of happiness in modern society is quite often distorted into the pursuit of wealth and ultimately rejects this equivocation. 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Free. Culture House: 700 Delaware Ave. SW, DC; culturehousedc.org // @culturehousedc

Drink the District Wine Festival Winter Edition

The winter edition of the Drink the District Wine Festival is a wine tasting, with a wide variety of wines to sample. While you’re tasting your way through the festival don’t forget to check out our catered specialty cheese and charcuterie packages available and support local small businesses in our artisan market. 2 p.m. $69-$99. Hook Hall: 3400 Georgia Ave. NW, DC; hookhall.com // @hookhall_dc

1.23

Shady Pines 80s Rooftop Tea Dance

Strap on those leg warmers, parachute pants, jelly shoes and shoulder pads and pull up to the bumper for a total eclipse of the heart at the Shady Pines 80s Rooftop Tea Dance. DJ Matt Bailer (Peach Pit, Mixtape, La Boum Brunch, Pitchers) will be providing the soundtrack for the afternoon, taking the Delorean farther back than his usual Peach Pit 90s fare and digging up unforgettable hits and a few forgotten gems from the days of Ms. Pac-Man, Rubik’s Cubes and Cabbage Patch Kids. 4 p.m. Free. DC9: 1940 9th St. NW, DC; dc9.club // @dc9club

Trap Poetry at Privilege DC

Trap Poetry is a spoken word event where artists and individuals alike who love art come to catch a vibe. Featured artists include the DMV’s very own BackPack Jeff, Bway, Jusme, Philly’s Own The Poet Boul, Richmond Finest Khalil Houston and Matt Capone. 6-10 p.m. $10+. Privilege DC: 1115 U St. NW, Suite A, DC; privilegedc.com //@privilegeloungedc

