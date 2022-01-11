Radar: To Do in D.C. 1.13-1.16

As individuals, businesses and communities continue to navigate the unpredictable Covid-19 pandemic, let’s remain collectively committed to putting safety above all else. If you wander out, we encourage you to check the operating status, entry requirements and safety protocols of establishments or travel destinations. Be vigilant, take care of each other and stay safe.

With the holidays over and done, D.C. is ready to pop off again with a number of activities and events primed to get you out of your winter slump. From a Capital City Go-Go game, to comedy shows aplenty, to a fresh digital art exhibit, here’s your chance to bid adieu to your old routine and get out of your comfort zone in the new year. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

1.13

How Did Alma Do That? At Smithsonian American Art Museum

Smithsonian American Art Museum conservators Gwen Manthey and Amber Kerr conducted a comparative technical study of Alma W. Thomas’s color abstractions, which she painted from the early 1950s to the year of her death in 1978. Their research provides new insight into understanding of the artist’s evolving practice. Learn more about Thomas’s approach to art materials and techniques in this discussion with Gwen Manthey hosted by The Phillips Collection, which will focus on key paintings in the exhibition, “Alma W. Thomas: Everything Is Beautiful.” 6:30-7:30 p.m. Free. Virtual; phillipscollection.org; americanart.si.edu // @phillipscollection; @americanart

Raptors 905 vs. Capital City Go-Go

Washington Wizards basketball is a staple in D.C.’s local culture. There is nothing like heading over to Capital One Arena and supporting a team that’s been proudly representing the district since 1973. We’ve had our cheers, our boos, and even a couple all-stars grace the paint and team colors. And or the real Wizards franchise devotees, part of the workload is taking a trip over to the Entertainment and Sports Arena at Congress Heights and cheering on the Capital City Go-Go, the Wizards’ development league team. Put yourself at the forefront of Wiz history by cheering on the Go-Go this Thursday at 7 p.m. when they play the Raptors 905. $15. The Entertainment and Sports Arena: 1100 Oak Drive SE, DC; eventsdc.com/venue/entertainment-and-sports-arena // @capitalcitygogo

The Golden Age of Hollywood Afternoon Lecture

Casablanca. Gone With The Wind. Citizen Kane. These are all movies that defined the Golden Age of Hollywood and set the course for cinema around the world. Studio titans like MGM and Warner Bros. spent nearly three decades fast-tracking over 50 full-length productions a year and ensuring each film was award-worthy and an instant classic. From the comfort of your own couch, you can join the Smithsonian Associates and Fordham film professor Brian Rose as they touch upon the Hollywood Golden Age over Zoom and discuss how the most overworked actors and crews in film history produced some of the most memorable narratives to ever grace the big screen. It’s a seminar that’ll forever change the way you see classic Hollywood. 12-1:15 p.m. $20 for members and $25 for non-members. Virtual; smithsonianassociates.org // @smithsonianassociates

1.14

Demetri Martin at Capital One Hall

You might think he’s weird. You might think he’s awkward. You might even say he’s not the type of comedian you’d expect to be recommended by all your smartest friends, but nonetheless, he is. Demetri Martin is arguably the esoteric comedian’s favorite comedian. Considered by millions to be a pioneer of alt-comedy, Martin is making his way to D.C. to take a look at the past year and cringe painfully at the faux-pas and mistakes that we made as a nation. 7 p.m. $42.50 to $52.50. Capital One Hall: 7750 Capital One Tower Road, Tysons, VA; capitalonehall.com // @CapitalOneHall

Billy Wayne Davis at Bier Baron Tavern and Comedy Loft

There’s nothing like a good pour of Southern Comfort in your standup comedy. Billy Wayne Davis is a comic from down Tennessee way who has made waves throughout the comedy world. From competing on Last Comic Standing to appearing on Conan, Davis is no newcomer to the scene. Whether you’re hearing it from Marc Maron or Colin Quinn, everyone will say that Davis is a jokester unlike any other. This isn’t your cousin Vinny’s southern standup. This is the kind of standup that outlaw country stars like Sturgill Simpson allow to open for them. Catch Billy Wayne at the Bier Baron Tavern this Friday at 7:30 p.m. $10. Baron Tavern Comedy Loft: 1523 22nd St. NW, DC; dccomedyloft.com //@bierbarondc

Emo Night Brooklyn with Ryan Key of Yellowcard

9:30 Club welcomes Emo Night Brooklyn, a late night DJ based dance party blasting all your favorite emo and pop punk jams. And invited along to astonish you and join the party is Ryan Key of Yellowcard. Get ready to scream your lungs out, mosh and dance to all your favorite songs with all of your favorite people and experience the awesomeness that is Emo Night. $15. 9:30 Club: 815 V St. NW, DC; emonightbk.com 930.com // @930club @emonight_bk

1.15

Iridescence: Transformer’s Annual FlatFile Storefront Exhibition

“Iridescence,” Transformer’s annual FlatFile storefront installation by artist and Transformer Program Assistant Kara Harley is coming to a close. As Transformer celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2022, this installation acknowledges the growing community of emerging curators and arts organizers that the organization supports, as well as the diversity of artists participating in Transformer’s evolving FlatFile program. The FlatFile collection of 400+ artworks supports more than 40+ local, national and international artists. With only two weeks left of “Iridescence,” checking out this display is a must. Free. 1-6 p.m. Transformer: 1404 P St. NW, DC; transformerdc.org // @transformerdc

Rock The Rink at The Wharf

Nothing brings people together more than rooting for the home team. Everyone gets to wear their favorite jersey, paint their face the team colors, and even make a sign showing off some funny slogan and your team pride. But what if I told you that you could cheer for your favorite team while spending a nice afternoon ice skating down at The Wharf? Rock The Rink is every Capitals fans’ chance to make the most of their day and their hockey obsession. Join other D.C. fanatics as you skate the Wharf, win team gear in giveaways and hangout with the team mascot Slapshot. Top it all off it’s all with a jumbotron livestream of the Caps vs. Islanders game and you got yourself one rocking afternoon. 2-5 p.m. $12 for Adults/$9 for Kids/$5 off if you wear Caps gear. The Wharf Ice Rink: 970 Wharf Street SW, DC; wharfdc.com/ // @thewharfdc

The DMV Farmers/Flea Market at the Festival Grounds

Looking for an outdoor, open-air opportunity to make the most of your day? Take a stroll with your friends and loved ones at The DMV Farmers/Flea Market. Located at the RFK Campus Festival Grounds, take a look at the great produce, food, and artisan crafts that the DMV has to offer! It’s a safe way to spend your morning and a great reminder to learn about the other amazing outdoor festivals that the RFK Campus will be offering in the future!​. Take in the best of the DMV and put your mind at ease. 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free. Festival Grounds at RFK Campus: 2400 East Capitol Street SE, DC; eventsdc.com // @eventsdc

UMD Terrapins vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights Men’s Basketball

Consider yourself lucky that you live in the DMV and are surrounded by some of the greatest college basketball teams in the country. And feel even luckier knowing that you’ve got a Big Ten team like the UMD Terrapins to root for. Squaring off against the Scarlet Knights from Rutgers University this Saturday, you have the chance to see the future stars of professional men’s basketball make their name in the world of D1 sports. It’s Maryland Red versus Scarlet Red. Show your support at the Xfinity Center over in College Park. 2 p.m. $33 to $48. Xfinity Center: 8500 Paint Branch Drive, College Park, MD; umterps.com //@terrapinhoops

1.16

Prohibition Remembrance Day at Velvet & Rye

January 16 marks Prohibition Remembrance Day, commemorating the ratification and implementation of Prohibition. The 18th Amendment, prohibiting the production, transportation and sale of alcohol, was ratified on January 16, 1919, and went into effect on January 17, 1920. Speakeasy-style dining experience Velvet & Rye, which is the latest seasonal concept from The Loft at Lena’s, announces Prohibition Week taking place from January 16-22 featuring a variety of activities and ways folks can engage and celebrate. Velvet & Rye will celebrate the 101st anniversary of Prohibition — or more fittingly, the birth of speakeasies and bootlegging — with a week of activities including Prohibition Cocktail Classes, trivia, a Roaring ‘20s Cocktail and Costume Party, and chances to win cocktail-related prizes. Free Entrance. Velvet & Rye: 401 E. Braddock Rd. Alexandria, VA; theloftatlenas.com // @lenaswoodfire

Ongoing

Ice Skating at The Washington Harbour

Winter may not be everyone’s favorite season, but the one edge it has over every other time of the year is the chance to go ice skating at The Washington Harbour. Get a great view of the Potomac while you glide gracefully or clumsily catch your fall on the ice. Eat and drink at some of the most renowned restaurants that are just a few steps away from the rink. It’s great for couples, groups of friends, and even families with little Washiongtonians of their own. Make a day of embracing the best that D.C. has to offer. Sunday – Thursday: 11:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., Friday – Saturday: 11:30 a.m – 11 p.m. $10 Adult Admission (skates not included), $9 Children/Senior/Military (SNI). Washington Harbour: 3050 K St. NW, DC; thewashingtonharbour.com // @washingtonharbour

Body Image Exhibit at Freer Gallery of Art

Everybody has got a body. And in the Indian subcontinent, the look and build of a person’s body has certain spiritual and societal connotations. Throughout the ancient civilizations of Pakistan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, the human form has been seen as a vessel for the will of gods and the deciding factor in empires rising or falling. At the Freer Gallery of Asian Art’s “Body Image” exhibit, the physical form and its place in South Asia is a topic of riveting conversation. Put yourself in a space where the beauty of humanity, a beauty not yet tainted by Western ideals, persists and exists in such an abundant fashion. 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Free. National Museum of Asian Art: 1050 Independence Ave. SW, DC; asia.si.edu // @freersackler

White Noise at Studio Theatre

Studio Theatre’s most anticipated show of 2022 is none other than Suzan-Lori Parks’ White Noise. Leo, Dawn, Ralph, and Misha are longtime friends and sometimes lovers who are coming into their own in the city, until a violent police encounter prompts Leo to suggest an audacious experiment that unmasks long-simmering secrets among the group. Parks, a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, brings her bold sense of humor and history to a story about four thirtysomethings in a not-at-all post-racial world. Opening night for White Noise is on January 14th and runs until February 20th. $85. Studio Theatre: 1501 14th St. NW, DC; studiotheatre.org // @studiotheatre

Transient: Impermanent Paintings by Quayola

ARTECHOUSE is the nation’s first innovative digital art space dedicated to showcasing the work of groundbreaking artists who use technology to create, with locations across the United States in Washington, DC, New York, Miami, and more to come. At their D.C. location, experience an immersive look into an artistic journey driven by classical piano and painting techniques. Presented as a series of audiovisual paintings created by renowned artist Quaylo in a concert with generative algorithms, the exhibition employs technology as a lens to explore music for the 21st-century audience and rethink the traditional artistic techniques in the context of human-machine relationship. Jan. 14 to Mar. 6. $24 Admission. ARTECHOUSE DC: 1238 Maryland Ave. SW, DC; artechouse.com // @artechouse

