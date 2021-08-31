Radar: To Do in D.C. 9.1-9.5 

Labor Day weekend is approaching, with a packed schedule of comedy shows and festivals leading up to it. From DC Jazz Festival at The Wharf to a short-film festival hosted by the Kennedy Center, there is something for everyone to close out the last official week of summer. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

9.1

Hidden Stories, Hidden Voices: Portraits of Manhattan’s Chinatown

Join the National Museum of American history for a conversation with members of the Manhattan Chinatown community exploring the long-lasting effects of the September 11 attacks. This discussion will focus on health, economic, and societal effects as shared through first-hand accounts of community members. This program is hosted collaboratively by the Charles B. Wang Community Health Center, the Museum of Chinese in America, and the National Museum of American History. 7-8:30 p.m. Free. Virtual; americanhistory.si.edu // @amhistorymuseum

9.2

Field Day: A Three Day Festival for Emerging Voices

44:21 and Shout Mouse Press team up to celebrate emerging storytellers from Thursday, September 2 to Saturday, September 4. Events include a short-film festival featuring the work of young filmmakers, a reading featuring teen authors around the DMV, a writing workshop and a community open mic. You’ll also get to enjoy live music, buy art from local artists, and buy books from local authors. Various dates and times. Free. The REACH at the Kennedy Center: 2700 F St. NW, DC; kennedy-center.org // @kennedycenter

Read the Room at DC Improv Comedy Club

Some stand-ups know how to work a room. “Crowd work” is the art of chatting with the audience when on stage. When done right, it creates a conversational atmosphere — sometimes building a bridge to a comedian’s best jokes, and sometimes leading to totally unscripted, in-the-moment laughs. Here in the DMV, Tim Miller is one of the best at crowd work. At “Read the Room” he hosts a lineup of local talents doing predominantly crowd work. Join him in the lounge showroom for what could be a unique, unforgettable live comedy experience. 7:30 p.m. $10. DC Improv Comedy Club & Restaurant: 1140 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; dcimprov.com // @dcimprov

Sunset Cinema at The Wharf: Office Space

Join The Wharf Thursday evenings for movies on a 20 foot outdoor LED screen. Screenings are courtesy of the partners at Pacifico- Live Life Anchors Up. Various dates and times. Free. Transit Pier at The Wharf: 970 Wharf St. SW, DC; wharfdc.com // @thewharfdc

9.3

Signature Theatre and Wolf Trap Present Broadway In The Park

Celebrate the return of live musical theater with a joyous evening of Broadway’s greatest hits, starring Broadway’s Renée Elise Goldsberry (“Hamilton,” “The Color Purple”), Brian Stokes Mitchell (“Kiss Me, Kate,” “Shuffle Along”) and a cast of signature favorites. Come and enjoy tunes such as “Don’t Rain on My Parade,” “I Am What I Am,” “The Schuyler Sisters,” “You’ll Never Walk Alone” and more. 8 p.m. $32+. Filene Center at Wolf Trap: 1551 Trap Rd. Vienna, VA; wolftrap.org // @wolf_trap

STIGMA Art Exhibit Opening Day

Come see the STIGMA exhibit featuring artwork that shines a light on stigma — how it feels, how it can affect and/or disrupt lives and how it can be overcome.12-9 p.m. Free. Del Ray Artisans: 2704 Mount Vernon Ave. Alexandria, VA; delrayartisans.org/event/stigma/ // @delrayartisans

Tony Rock at DC Improv Comedy Club

Tony Rock, an amazing talent from one of comedy’s most celebrated families, has been headlining sold-out shows at the DC Improv for years, while also enjoying his share of success in front of the camera. As one of the most-sought hosts in the business, he’s been running the show on the revamped “Apollo Live,” and was part of CBS’s primetime lineup in the cast of “Living Biblically.” Various dates and times. $30-$35. DC Improv Comedy Club & Restaurant: 1140 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; dcimprov.com // @dcimprov

9.4

Darius Rucker at Wolf Trap

Darius Rucker first achieved multi-Platinum status in the music industry as lead singer and rhythm guitarist of the Grammy-Award-winning band Hootie & the Blowfish, who sold more than 25 million albums worldwide. Since releasing his first country album in 2008, Rucker has earned a whole new legion of fans with four No. 1 albums on the Billboard Country chart, plus 10 No. 1 singles on Country radio. 6:30 p.m. $47+. Filene Center at Wolf Trap: 1551 Trap Rd. Vienna, VA; wolftrap.org // @wolf_trap

2021 DC Jazz Festival

The 2021 DC Jazz Festival will take place from September 1-5, with 20+ concerts, interviews and exclusive events featuring international superstars and homegrown talent. This blockbuster weekend will occur at The Wharf, a waterfront destination with restaurants, shops and stunning views. Various dates and times. $89. District Pier at the Wharf: 101 District Sq. SW, DC; dcjazzfest.org // @dcjazzfest

9.5

Creations & Libations

Local artists are taking over The Garden ALX for a pop-up. Featuring 10+ local artists setup throughout the event space, workshop and patio, as well as local craft beer & cider. Support local art & enjoy local libations. 2-8 p.m. Free. The Garden Alexandria: 5380 Eisenhower Ave. #Suite C, Alexandria, VA; thegarden.net // @thegardenalx

National Symphony Orchestra’s Annual Free Labor Day Weekend Concert

A beloved tradition since 1979, the National Symphony Orchestra’s (NSO) free annual Labor Day weekend concert returns. Featuring music from Duke Ellington, new Kennedy Center Composer-in-Residence Carlos Simon, Jessie Montgomery and Michael Abels, amidst patriotic music like the Star Spangled Banner, the program spans a wide spectrum of American composers. 8 p.m. Free. The Kennedy Center: 2700 F St. NW, DC; kennedy-center.org // @kennedycenter

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.