Radar: To Do in D.C. 8.11-8.15

This is the perfect week to try something new in the DMV, like an al-a-carte dinner during this Restaurant Week, the hilarious experience of a live pun competition, or bargain shopping at Alexandria boutiques. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

8.11

Camp Summer House: Campfire Jamboree

Let’s gather around the campfire and sing our campfire song. Relive the nostalgia of camp at Camp Summer House with a variety of great fun and games. Challenge fellow campers to cornhole, badminton or try your hand at archery. 5:30 p.m. Free. Gateway Green: 101 12th St. South Arlington, VA; nationallanding.org // @nationallanding

Summer Metropolitan Washington Restaurant Week

The signature summer dining event returns to a one-week promotion, with Restaurant Week diners able to enjoy three-course menus however they are comfortable at 200+ restaurants, ranging from fast-casual eateries to fine dining destinations in neighborhoods throughout the region. Diners who have grown to love family-style RW-To-Go dinner meals and cocktail pairings will also find plenty to choose from. Various times, prices and locations; ramw.org/restaurantweek // @ramwdc

8.12

Northeast Summer Nights

Rhode Island Ave NE and Bladensburg Road Main Streets present: Northeast Summer Nights. These series of events will showcase some of Northeast DC’s favorite businesses. 5.30 p.m. Free. metrobar: 640 Rhode Island Ave. NE, DC; riamainstreet.org // @riamainstreet; bladensburgroad.org // @bladensburgroad

Virtual Happy Hour: Margaret Tafoya

Join the staff of the National Museum of Women in the Arts (NMWA) for a virtual happy hour to celebrate Margaret Tafoya’s birthday. Make a specialty cocktail (or mocktail) with Chrissy Sheffy, owner and mixologist at Charismatic Creations, as they share artworks, stories and explore the museum’s collection and archives for all things Margaret. 5:30 p.m. Free. Virtual. nmwa.org // @womeninthearts

Visiting Québec with Ariana Ross and Veronneau

Join Arianna Ross of Story Tapestries on a musical adventure to Canada, featuring performances by the Québec duo Veronneau. Participants will call upon their imaginations to travel, experience Canadian folklore, learn some French and enjoy the music of Québec. 11 a.m. Free. Virtual. washingtonperformingarts.org // @washingtonperformingarts

8.13

Capitol Riverfront Friday Night Concert Series: The Jarreau Williams Experience

The free Capitol Riverfront Friday Night Concert Series is back for its 11th Season. Every Friday night this summer, head to Yards Park to relax and enjoy the river view, fantastic bands, food and beverage and a large variety of great restaurants within a few minutes walk from the park. Family-friendly lyrics and grassy open space make this an enjoyable event for adults and kids alike. 7 p.m. Free. The Yards Park: 355 Water St. SE, DC; capitolriverfront.org // @capitolriverfront

Planet Word’s Live Pun Competition

The DMV’s favorite pun competition is back — and this year, it’s live and in person at Planet Word. In collaboration with DC Improv, Pun DMV brings together the area’s greatest punsters in a battle for laughs and cash prizes. The best part? You can either sit back and enjoy, or hop on stage with them in one of two events. 7:30 p.m. $8. Planet Word Museum: 925 13th St. NW, DC; planetwordmuseum.org // @planetworddc

8.14

DC 90s Bar Crawl

Are you ready to get jiggy wit it at the most bangin’ bars in DC? Grab your slap bracelets, high tops, furbies and fanny packs (just don’t “come as you are”) as we go back to the time of the Spice Girls, AIM and Clueless. Page your F.R.I.E.N.D.S on because it’s time to party like it’s 1999! The DC 90’s Crawl is Back. 2 p.m. $20. Dupont Circle: Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; projectdcevents.com // @pdcevents

Emily Fussner: Even a Parking Lot is Beautiful at Dawn Artist Talk

Join AAC and resident artist Emily Fussner for an artist talk in conjunction with “Even a Parking Lot is Beautiful at Dawn,” a solo exhibition of Emily’s work on view in AAC’s Wyatt Resident Artist Gallery. 2 p.m. Free. Arlington Arts Center: 3550 Wilson Blvd. Arlington, VA; arlingtonartscenter.org // @arlingtonartscenter

8.15

Annual Alexandria Sidewalk

The Alexandria Sidewalk Sale is back August 14-15. Mark your calendars so you don’t miss out on the chance to snag some great bargains from your favorite local boutiques and makers. Various times. Free. Various locations: Alexandria, VA; oldtownbusiness.org // @oldtownbusiness

