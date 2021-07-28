Radar: To Do in D.C. 7.28-8.1

Cool off from the summer heat with our top choice events for this week, including a premiere of a short film recorded at U Street’s Lee’s Flower Shop, a block party that celebrates D.C.’s legendary musicians, and an international food + craft fair. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

7.28

Disability Rights Movement Virtual Tour

The promise of America is analyzed through the intersection of women’s suffrage and the disabilities rights movement. Travel from Washington, D.C. to Seneca Falls, NY on a trip to discover how civil and human rights have become more accessible over time through legislation and activism. 2-3 p.m. $30. Virtual. atourofherown.com // @atourofherown

#StillWeLead: A Movement of Opinion

#StillWeLead will engage in courageous conversations on how to work together in a movement where some opinions don’t feel like they can co-exist. They will find ways to acknowledge and understand the complexities of intersectionality. 7 p.m. Free. Virtual. capitalpride.org // @capitalpridedc

Virtual Artist Talk with Dane Winkler on Timepiece Mythos

Join Arlington Arts Center and artist Dane Winkler for a discussion of “Timepiece Mythos,” Winkler’s new site-specific public artwork on view on Arlington Arts Center’s lawn through August 28. “Timepiece Mythos” is an interactive sculpture constructed entirely out of materials from a dismantled 100-plus year-old barn. Winkler disassembled the barn on its original site in Ramseur, North Carolina and transformed the century-old materials into a new structure that is installed on Arlington Arts Center’s lawn. 6-7 p.m. Free. Virtual. arlingtonartscenter.org // @arlingtonartscenter

Virtual Happy Hour: Judith Leyster Birthday Celebration (NMWA)

Join National Museum of Women in the Arts (NMWA) staff and special guests to celebrate the birthdays of women artists. Make specialty cocktails in their honor as we share artworks and stories and explore the museum’s collection and archives. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Free. Virtual. nmwa.org // @womeninthearts

7.29

111 Places in Women’s History Book Preview Virtual Salon

Women’s history is everywhere in Washington, D.C., but it’s often hidden in plain sight or simply lost over time. Nonetheless, the influence of women is unmistakable, and it is everywhere in the city, if one knows where to look. 111 Places in Women’s History in Washington That You Must Not Miss reveals the real women of the past, present, and future, who have shaped this city and the nation.12-1 p.m. $30. Virtual. atourofherown.com // @atourofherown

Creator’s Notebook: Be Steadwell

With her own narrative as inspiration, singer-songwriter Be Steadwell interprets her creative influences with pop-inspired musicality and earnest lyricism. Amidst the blooms at Lee’s Flower Shop on U Street, Be Steadwell redefines the typical love song, showcasing her creative approach to music making and storytelling. This video is part of Creator’s Notebook, a series of four short films that profile singer-songwriters. 8 p.m. Free. Virtual. washingtonperformingarts.org // @washingtonperformingarts

Live Music Series at The Boro: Practically Einstein

Get your dancing shoes ready — live music is back at The Boro. Plan an alfresco evening complete with free outdoor music from local performers every Thursday this summer. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Boro Tysons: 8350 Broad St. Tysons, VA; theborotysons.com // @theborotysons; dcfray.com // @dcfray

Sunset Cinema at The Wharf: Best in Show

Before there was “Schitt’s Creek” there was “Best in Show.” Eugene Levy and crew deliver a hilarious spoof on the world of dog shows. Bring your dogs along for a special goody bag. 7:30 p.m. Free. Transit Pier at The Wharf: 970 Wharf St. SW, DC; wharfdc.com // @thewharfdc

7.30

D.C. Legendary Musicians

A block party made for the Native Washingtonians – hand dance, soul, the history of voting and more. D.C. Legendary Musicians is part of the Kennedy Center’s 2021 Millennium Stage Summer Series, celebrating our societal emergence from the pandemic and the return of live performance. Various dates and times. Free. The REACH, at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts: 2700 F St. NW, DC; kennedy-center.org // @kennedycenter

7.31

Around the World Cultural Food Festival

The Around the World Cultural Food festival is coming back in 2021 at a new venue – the beautiful, waterfront park – Oronoco Bay Park, downtown Old Town Alexandria, VA. A national dish is any country’s culinary, and to a large extent, cultural identity. There will be a full day schedule of traditional dances on the stage. Ethnic arts + crafts, small businesses and non-profit organizations will also be present at the festival. 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Free. Oronoco Bay Park: 100 Madison Pl. Alexandria, VA; aroundtheworldfestival.com

Cold War Science Fiction Film Series:

Summer at the National Museum of the U.S. Navy includes films celebrating classic science fiction movies produced during the geopolitical period known as the Cold War (1947-1991). Science fiction films made during this period played on the tensions and fears of the time by having themes and characters associated with alien invasion and infiltration, monsters created by radioactive fallout, and the near annihilation of the world. 11:30 a.m. Free. National Museum of the U.S. Navy: 736 Sicard St. SE, DC; history.navy.mil // @nmusn

Wylder at The Hamilton Live

Wylder is an indie-folk quartet from the heart of Virginia. Drawing on a season of personal doubt and loss, Wylder’s long-awaited sophomore release, Golden Age Thinking is an expansive and dynamic collection of rhythmic, haunting and lyrically-driven indie-folk that examines the powerful influence of nostalgia as a form of denial. 8 p.m. $20+. The Hamilton Live: 600 14th St. NW, DC; live.thehamiltondc.com // @thehamiltondc

8.1

Silver Spring International Food + Craft Fair

A celebration of the nations from great food, to crafts and music, this festival is guaranteed fun for the entire family. Over 60 artisans and crafters, independent consultants and small businesses are coming together for the day, while the DJ will play a selection of international music for everyone’s enjoyment. 1-7 p.m. Free. Veterans Plaza: 1 Veterans Plz. Silver Spring, MD; chiceventsdc.com // @chiceventsdc

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.