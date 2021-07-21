Radar: To Do in D.C. 7.21-7.25

It’s officially mid-summer, so grab some sunscreen and a friend before caroling at a Christmas in July comedy show, sipping “celebrity tequila smackdown” and going for gold at the brunch olympics. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

7.21

Krystal Collins at Dance Place

Dance Place and Hillwood Estate, Museum & Gardens present a co-commissioned, site-specific, movement-based performance commission and presentation. The performance will take place at Hillwood, where the selected Artist/Company will share a new work which is in dialogue with incoming sculpture installation “Rich Soil” by Kristine Mays, a California-based sculpture artist whose inspirations include Alvin Ailey’s famed work, “Revelations.” Stay tuned for the announcement of the selected artist. Various dates and times. Various prices. Dance Place: 3225 8th St. NE, DC; danceplace.org // @danceplacedc

7.22

The Hamilton Live: Jimbo Mathus and The Dial Back Sound

Jimbo Mathus has blazed a singular path as a singer, songwriter, guitarist, producer and shaman for 40 years. Founder of New Orleans swing band SquirrelNut Zippers, he has recorded and released more than 300 songs: a body of work that is a testament to his hoodoo craftsmanship and to the sounds, sights and spirits of his inspirations in the Deep South. 8 p.m. $25+. The Hamilton Live: 600 14th St. NW, DC; live.thehamiltondc.com // @thehamiltondc

Live Music Series at The Boro: Elizabeth & Phil of The Breakaways

Get your dancing shoes ready — live music is back at The Boro. Plan an alfresco evening complete with free outdoor music from local performers every Thursday this summer. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Boro Tysons: 8350 Broad St. Tysons, VA; theborotysons.com // @theborotysons; dcfray.com // @dcfray

Sunset Cinema at The Wharf: Girls Trip ®

Grab your girlfriends and get ready for a special Girls Night Out at the movies. The event includes fun swag bags and more. Dogs and food from any Wharf restaurant are allowed, but please, no outside beverages. 7:30 p.m. Free. Transit Pier at The Wharf: 970 Wharf St. SW, DC; wharfdc.com // @thewharfdc

7.23

ADOBO Gigante

The DMV’s authentic Afro-Latinx experience is back with a midsummer’s weekend of programming at the Kennedy Center. ADOBO will be featuring live performances from some of the top local artists in D.C., as well as DJ sets from Pedro Night, DJ Bembona, DJ Alizay, DJ Bo and more. Various dates and times. Free. The REACH, at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts: 2700 F St. NW, DC; kennedy-center.org // @kennedycenter

Northeast Summer Nights

Rhode Island Ave NE and Bladensburg Road Main Streets present: Northeast Summer Nights, a series of events to showcase some of Northeast D.C.’s favorite businesses and food from Buttercream and Burrata. 5.30 p.m. Free. Supreme Core Cider: 2400 T St NE; riamainstreet.org // @riamainstreet; bladensburgroad.org // @BladensburgRoad

7.24

The Christmas in July Outdoor Comedy Show

The Living Room Show is back presenting “The Christmas in July Show” — a themed outdoor comedy showcase featuring some of the best comics in the DMV. You never know who might drop by The Living Room Show. Previous shows have featured appearances from comedians who’ve performed on Comedy Central, HBO and NBC. 8 p.m. $10. Secret location NW, DC — provided with ticket purchase: eventbrite.com // @thelivingroomshowdc

The Hamilton Live: The Nighthawks

The original “Bad Boys of Bethesda.” The current lineup for The Nighthawks is Mark Wenner: Vocals, Harmonica; Mark Stutso: Drums,Vocals; Paul Pisciotta: Bass; and Dan Hovey: Guitar, Vocals. 8 p.m. $20+. The Hamilton Live: 600 14th St. NW, DC; live.thehamiltondc.com // @thehamiltondc

National Tequila Day

Award-winning Shaw cocktail bar Morris American Bar is pitting celeb tequila against celeb tequila in a weeklong “celebrity tequila smackdown” that kicks off on National Tequila Day, July 24. The bar has curated a flight of five tequilas created by — or at least hawked by — everyone from your favorite influencer/models to movie stars for guests to sip and compare. 5 p.m. Free. Morris American Bar: 1020 7th St. NW, DC: morrisbardc.com // @morrisamericanbar

7.25

The Brunch Olympics

Calling all brunch lovers and connoisseurs — are you ready for the largest outdoor brunch experience in D.C.? Featuring “Big Baby” from MTV’s Wild ‘N Out and DJ Quick Silva. 11 a.m. $25-$225. The Bullpen: 1201 Half St. SE, DC; eventbrite.com

Celebrate Pisco Day with a Llama

Get your picture taken with a llama at Service Bar for National Pisco Day. Every fourth Sunday of July since 1991, Peru has celebrated National Pisco Day, the anniversary of receiving their denomination of origin (D.O.) in January of that year. Plus, Service Bar’s weekly Family Meal will feature a complimentary Pisco Punch along with a DJ and complimentary brunch at midnight. 9 p.m. – 12 a.m. Free. Service Bar: 926 U ST NW, DC; servicebardc.com // @servicebardc

Mixology 101

Join Cultivate the City as they partner with Charismatic Creations to teach summer cocktails. The two featured cocktails will be Mojito and Margarita. Each person will receive their supplies to mix their drinks, while an expert mixologist explains how to make these classics properly. 2 p.m. $45. H Street Farms – W.S. Jenks and Sons: 910 Bladensburg Rd. NE DC; Cultivatethecity.com // @hstfarms; charismaticcreationsevents.com // @charismaticcreations

