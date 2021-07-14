Radar: To Do in D.C. 7.14-7.18

Summer vibes abound in the DMV and there is no better way to beat the heat than by going to The Big Fake Wedding show, a hard seltzer paradise on a golf course or a day glow fundraiser for local LGBTQ+ businesses. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

7.14

Throwback Wednesday at Pike and Rose

Grab your neon fanny pack and best ‘90s attire and join for a choose-your-own-adventure night of throwback summer fun. Activities include live arcade games, interactive painting, and amazing food and bevvies from the Canopy by Hilton Washington DC Bethesda North. $10 entry to the event (‘90s-themed cocktail included), pay-to-play games, and ticket reservations ($30) required for the Sarah Paints Rappers and complimentary laser photo booth. 5-8 p.m. $10+. Canopy by Hilton: 940 Rose Ave. Rockville, MD; pikeandrose.com // @pikeandrose; dcfray.com // @dcfray

7.15

The Big Fake Wedding Washington D.C.

This is a bridal show alternative complete with a meaningful vow renewal ceremony, light bites and a dance-party reception. Yep, they host big, fake weddings to connect brides and grooms to the best local vendors. At The Big Fake Wedding, you will receive wedding inspiration you can see and taste. Think of it as your wedding Pinterest board coming to life. And unlike typical bridal shows or wedding websites, you will have the opportunity to bond with each vendor and witness them in action before making an investment toward your big day. 7-9 p.m. $32. International Spy Museum: 700 L’Enfant Pl. SW, DC; thebigfakewedding.com // @thebigfakewedding Capital Book Fest

Downtown D.C.’s outdoor pop-up bookstore returns to Wilson Plaza. Shop thousands of gently used books, CDs and DVDs, all on sale for $6 or less. Books provided by Carpe Librum, a local used bookstore benefitting nonprofit Turning the Page. 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Free. Woodrow Wilson Plaza, Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center: 1300 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, DC; downtowndc.org + rrbitc.com // @reaganitcdc; turningthepage.org // @ttpagedc

Live Music Series at the Boro: Deanna Dove

Get your dancing shoes ready because live music is back at The Boro. Plan an al fresco evening complete with free outdoor music from local performers every Thursday this summer. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Boro Tysons: 8350 Broad St. Tysons, VA; theborotysons.com // @theborotysons ; dcfray.com // @dcfray

Sunset Cinema at the Wharf 2021: “42”

It’s MLB All-Star Week, and an opportunity to pay tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman and the iconic Jackie Robinson in “42,” the moving story of how one man helped break the color barrier in baseball. 7:30 p.m. Free. Transit Pier at The Wharf: 970 Wharf St. SW, DC; wharfdc.com // @thewharfdc

7.16

Bastille Day 2021

Join to experience the beautiful region “La Savoie,” the heart of the French Alps. Enjoy a delicious selection of dishes curated by the best local chefs, participate in a silent auction filled with wonderful items and sip a glass of wine while listening to some fantastic live music. Read a full preview of the event here. 7 p.m. $150+. La Maison Française, Ambassade de France aux Etats-Unis: 4101 Reservoir Rd. NW, DC; comite-tricolore.org // @comite.tricolore.org; dcfray.com // @dcfray ¡Viva Cultura! A Celebration of Latinx Arts and Culture

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) Arlington, Virginia Council 4613 invites you to embrace Latinx heritage by supporting local artists. Come dance to the beat of reggaeton with live music performances, move with the rhythm of salsa, merengue and bachata dance classes, and of course, visit a picturesque artesanias market for all ages. Various dates and times. Free. The REACH at The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts: 2700 F St. NW, DC; kennedy-center.org // @kennedycenter

7.17

Record Store Day at Byrdland Records

Byrdland Records is staging a series of RSD DROPS — two dates in June and July during which titles will be released, with an emphasis on getting cool, desirable records into your hands. But not all at once, and not as part of a giant party. The “Drops” dates mark when exciting and fun records come out — only at an indie record store. 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. $10. Byrdland Records: 1264 5th St. NE, DC; byrdlandrecords.com // @byrdlandrecords

Volunteer at H Street Farms

Join every Saturday at H Street Farms (the rooftop garden on top of W.S. Jenks Hardware), a unique rooftop growing area that utilizes D.C.’s unused space. With three greenhouses and many plants, you are encouraged to come to get involved and utilize your green thumb. 12-4 p.m. Free. H Street Farms – W.S. Jenks and Sons: 910 Bladensburg Rd. NE, DC; cultivatethecity.com // @hstfarms

Washington D.C. Seltzerland 2021

Rock Creek Golf Course is turning into a hard seltzer paradise this weekend. Enjoy this one-of-a-kind immersive experience as you spend the afternoon tasting 30+ unique hard seltzers. Come indulge in mouthwatering munchies, tons of seltzer swag and plan on busting out the gram for an epic photoshoot. VIP: 11 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. GA: 12:30-5 p.m. $29+. Rock Creek Park Golf Course: 6100 16th St. NW, DC; cannonballproductions.com // @seltzer_land

7.18

Electric Rainbow – Day Glow Fundraiser

Experience Electric Rainbow – Day Glow Fundraiser, a raucous tea dance party to benefit D.C. LGBTQ+ small businesses affected by Covid. DJ Chord will be spinning tunes with performances from KC B. Yoncé and Jazzmin. 4-8 p.m. $7-$10. Capo Italian Deli: 715A Florida Ave. NW, DC; dcfray.com // @dcfray

Free Community Day at NMWA

Visit on Community Day for free admission to the museum. Take this opportunity to explore current exhibitions, the collection and events. Featured exhibits include “Mary Ellen Mark: Girlhood,” presenting images that photographer Mary Ellen Mark made throughout her career depicting girls and young women. Selections from the collection highlight works from the museum’s collection, which is regularly rotated to spark new thematic connections. 12-5 p.m. Free. National Museum of Women in the Arts: 1250 New York Ave. NW, DC; nmwa.org // @womeninthearts Summer Wine Festival and Sunset Tour

Bring a blanket and relax on the east lawn overlooking the Potomac River. Sample wine from Virginia wineries and meet George Washington. The Shops at Mount Vernon are open until 9 p.m. The Mansion will be closed during this event. Mount Vernon can be accessed via the Metro, by car or by public transportation. 6-9 p.m. Prices vary for members and the general public. Mount Vernon: 3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Hwy. Mount Vernon, VA; mountvernon.org // @mount_vernon

