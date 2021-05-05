Radar: To Do in D.C. 5.5-5.9

This weekend, attend a virtual concert, celebrate Mom with a four-mile run and wake up with a Friday morning yoga session. Read on for all this and more in our weekend events calendar. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

5.5

Bingo Night at Ballston Quarter

Join DC Fray and Ballston Quarter for a socially-distant, in-person and free bingo night on select Wednesdays at the Quarter Market. DC Fray and Ballston Quarter will provide the host, the bingo materials (daubers too) and the awesome prizes for you to win. 6-8 p.m. Free. Ballston Quarter: 4238 Wilson Blvd. Arlington, VA; www.dcfray.com // @dcfray

5.5 + 5.6

Kept Under Glass: Unheard Women’s Voices

Join Goethe-Institut Washington at The Corner at Whitman-Walker for “Kept Under Glass: Unheard Women’s Voices,” a multimedia pop-up performance of songs about love and longing for connection by under-recognized Austrian and German women composers. Various times. Free. The Corner at Whitman-Walker: 1701 14th St. NW, DC; www.goethe.de // @goethe_dc

5.6

Hylton Center Celebration of the Arts Alliance

This first-ever virtual event will highlight the outstanding artistic contributions and achievements of the Arts Alliance, celebrate their long history with the Hylton Center, and raise funds to support their creative work. Based locally in Prince William County and the City of Manassas, the Arts Partners and Arts Affiliates comprise the Hylton Center Arts Alliance and are evidence of the extraordinary talents and resources that exist in our region. 7 p.m. www.hyltoncenter.org // @hylton_pac



5.7

Vinyl + Vinyasa

Join Vinyl and Vinyasa for a spring pop-up in collaboration with Byrdland Records. You’ll enjoy a unique mindfulness experience fusing asana, movement and music. 7:30 a.m. $15. www.vinylvinyasa.com // @vinylandvinyasa



The Tea: MovaKween

In this online series, women musicians perform original work via live-stream on the National Museum of Women in the Art’s social media channels on the first Friday of the month. MovaKween is a divine music artist from Baltimore, Maryland, who represents a new frequency of sound, a new inner-standing of consciousness, and a new expression of love. 12-1 p.m. Free. www.nmwa.org // @womeninthearts

5.8

DC Funk Parade Virtual Festival

Until we return to in-person stages, enjoy a safe and socially distant virtual festival full of the music, spoken word, dance, performance art and funky appearances from artists and creatives who have been inspired by the Black Broadway corridor and its history. 5 p.m. $10. www.funkparade.com// @dcfunkparade

Live Tour: Scandalous Women of Embassy Row

During the Gilded Age, the Dupont Circle neighborhood became the glimmering center for the wealthy, the politically-connected and the socially elite. This tour traces the notable women who called this neighborhood home, the good (and bad) trouble that they stirred up, and how women still shape the worlds of politics, journalism and society today. 2-3 p.m. $30. Dupont Circle Fountain: 21 Dupont Circle NW, DC; www.atourofherown.com // @atourofherown

“Secret Washington, D.C.” Book Signing

“Secret Washington, D.C.: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure” reminds us that the fabric of the city isn’t solely embedded in its callous political parties, exhausting lawmaking policies and rampant tourism. Rather, it’s woven through its rich and complex history, mysterious relics, underground societies, forgotten and abandoned buildings and controversial scandals. Head to Steadfast Supply for a signing of JoAnn Hill’s new book. 1-3 p.m. Free. Steadfast Supply: 301 Tingey St. SE, DC; www.steadfastsupplydc.com // @steadfastsupplydc

5.9

DC Polo Society Summer Sundays

Your Sunday Funday is back. Bring your friends, family, kids (free under 16) and dogs (on a leash) for a unique experience on the second Sunday of the month through October 2021. Small group seating and areas will be properly distanced along with other guidelines to ensure a safe and beautiful day out in the countryside. 1-5:30 p.m. $125-$200. Congressional Polo Club: 14660 Hughes Rd. Poolesville, MD; www.dcpolo.com // @dcpolosociety

Mother’s Day Four Miler

Celebrate all the moms in our community with a four-mile Mother’s Day run at Brown’s Chapel in Reston, Virginia. There is also a virtual option if you would rather honor mom on your own course during Mother’s Day weekend, May 7-9. All participants, live and virtual, will receive a commemorative race shirt, custom bib and one of a kind finisher’s medal. Various times. $25-$35. Brown’s Chapel: 1575 Browns Chapel Rd. Reston, VA; www.potomactiverrunning.com // @potomacriverrunning

