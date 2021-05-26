Radar: To Do In D.C. 5.26-5.30

Read on for all this and more in our weekend events calendar. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

5.26

Bingo Night at Ballston Quarter

Join DC Fray and Ballston Quarter for a socially-distant, in-person and free bingo night on select Wednesdays at the Quarter Market. DC Fray and Ballston Quarter will provide the host, the bingo materials (daubers too) and the awesome prizes for you to win. 6-8 p.m. Free. Ballston Quarter: 4238 Wilson Blvd. Arlington, VA; www.dcfray.com // @dcfray

DC Fray x As You Are Lesbian/Queer Speed Dating

Just because everything else in life is on hold doesn’t mean love has to be. Join for virtual lesbian/bisexual/queer speed dating. This is for women seeking women. You will recieve the Zoom link and futher information prior to the event; all you need is you, yourself and a laptop. 8 p.m. $20. www.dcfray.com // @dcfray

5.27

Arts Market on the River Terrace

SAMASAMA is partnering with The Kennedy Center for the re-opening weekend of The REACH and filled with multicultural programs for all generations. SAMASAMA, inspired by the literal Tagalog meaning “all together,” celebrates Asian American Pacific Islander narratives and heritage through art and community. Founded in 2016, SAMASAMA has grown from a collective art show to developing programs and events that push boundaries through art, food, and conversation that develop a greater understanding between all communities. 5:30 p.m. The REACH: 2700 F St. NW, DC;

www.samasamaart.com // www.kennedy-center.org/reach/

5.28

AAPI Artist Exhibit: We Are Home

This exhibition will feature work by Asian American artists based in Washington, DC. The exhibit hopes to offer an opportunity for participating artists and visitors alike to build community, start new conversations, learn from one another and find moments of connection, healing, levity or growth. 20% of proceeds will go to three local organizations that combat racism, white supremacy and targeted attacks. 5–9 p.m. Virtual and in-person. HOMME: 52 O St. NW, DC; www.eventbrite.com/e/we-are-home // @homme_dc

Premiere of “One Voice: The Songs We Share”

#PBSForTheArts, Maestro Luke Frazier, and The American Pops Orchestra present the premiere of “One Voice: The Songs We Share.” The new series celebrates uniquely American music that has transcended its original genre to find a place in the U.S.’s collective culture. The premiere will feature two episodes, “Broadway” and “Sacred,” which were filmed at the historic Maryland Theatre in Hagerstown, Maryland. Stream the episodes back-to-back on PBS. 10 p.m. www.pbs.org/show/one-voice-songs-we-share // @pbs

5.29

Drive-in Movie Night

Join the Capitol Riverfront BID for a six-week drive-in movie series at The Stacks in Buzzard Point, featuring popular films inspired by all of your post-pandemic goals, including traveling, concerts, house parties, Met Galas and more. May 29th’s movie is Get On Up (PG-13) and benefits the Anacostia Riverkeeper. $20. 8 p.m. The Stacks: 101 V St. SW, DC; www.capitolriverfront.org // @capitolriverfront

5.30

Virtual Theatre

“Throw Me on the Burnpile and Light Me Up,” is about a small Florida farmhouse on a watermelon field may not seem like much, but for one little girl, it’s where the magic happens. It’s where her father runs with her every morning, plays Sam Cooke on the radio, and defends death row inmates who have no one else to stand up for them. Oscar-nominated author Lucy Alibar presents an unforgettable story about her childhood as a fourth-grader and part-time legal secretary. Sunday is the last showing. $30. Virtual. www.roundhousetheatre.org // @roundhousetheatre

