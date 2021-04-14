Radar: To Do in D.C. 4.14-4.18

This weekend, participate in a speed dating-style beer tasting, work up a sweat with an outdoor 305 Fitness class or go to a cannabis-themed drive-in movie. Read on for all this and more in our weekend events calendar. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

4.14

“A More Perfect Union”

Arena Stage’s “Arena Riffs” series will conclude with a new music piece, “A More Perfect Union,” written by award-winning composer Rona Siddiqui. Drawing on inspiration from concept albums, her story is told through a visual audio piece that showcases the different phases of the emotional life cycle of a relationship, while at the same time exploring the larger theme of Siddiqui’s relationship to the country. The visual extended audio recording features a compilation of original songs. The overarching themes in “A More Perfect Union” center around acceptance, identity and America’s racial reckoning. 7 p.m. Free. www.arenastage.org // @arenastage

Bingo Night at Ballston Quarter

Join DC Fray and Ballston Quarter for a socially distant, in-person, free bingo night at the Quarter Market. DC Fray and Ballston Quarter will provide the host, bingo materials (daubers too) and awesome prizes for you to win. 6-8 p.m. Free. Ballston Quarter: 4238 Wilson Blvd. Arlington, VA; www.dcfray.com // @dcfray

4.15

Profs + Pints: Titanic Mistakes

When the RMS Titanic sank in the early morning hours of April 15, 1912, many blamed bad luck in the form of an iceberg in its path on its maiden voyage. Careful analysis, however, shows that the massive vessel was a disaster waiting to happen. On the anniversary of that tragedy, join Vincent Brannigan, professor emeritus of the University of Maryland’s Clark School of Engineering and a longtime expert on risk management and forensic engineering investigation, for a fascinating discussion of what doomed the ship and most of its passengers. 7 p.m. $12. www.profsandpints.com // @profsandpints

4.16

April Paint + Sip

This event will be led by local artist Kellie Sansone and hosted at Woodlawn Press Winery. Participants will be painting a spring-themed picture chosen by the artist. All paint supplies and wine (plus logo wine glass) are included in the ticket price. 7:30-9 p.m. $35-$55. Woodlawn Press Winery: 8733-B Cooper Rd. Alexandria, VA; www.wpwinery.com // @wpwinery

Damien Sneed + Friends

Join Washington Performing Arts for this high-energy and high-inspiration gospel music celebration starring NAACP Image Award-winning artist Damien Sneed, coinciding with the release of Sneed’s latest album “Unplugged.” In this “Home Delivery Plus” performance, recorded at D.C.’s historic Lincoln Theatre, Sneed revisits his roots in gospel music, leading a virtuosic ensemble of instrumentalists joined by sensational singers who are all featured on his new album: Chenee Campbell, Linny Smith, Tiffany Stevenson and Matia Washington. 8 p.m. $20. www.washingtonperformingarts.org // @washingtonperformingarts

4.16-5.2

“Until the Flood”

When Michael Brown was shot by a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri in 2014, the outrage and protests that followed were a wake-up call to some and familiar, exhausting news to others. Dael Orlandersmith draws from dozens of interviews across Ferguson’s communities in “Until the Flood.” Studio Theatre reimagines the solo play with a cross-generational ensemble of three Black women celebrating the resolve for justice that remains as urgent today as it was six years ago. $37 per ticket. www.studiotheatre.org // @studiotheatre

4.17

Beer Run at Solace Brewing Co.

Join Virginia Brewery Running Series at Rocket Frog Brewing Company for a 5K-ish course that starts and ends at this awesome brewery in Sterling, Virginia within the heart of Loudoun County. Weave through the surrounding area at whatever pace you like. No matter what, there’s a beer waiting for you at the finish line. 11 a.m. $30-$100. Solace Brewing Company: 42615 Trade W. Dr. #100, Sterling, VA; www.breweryrunningseries.com // @usbreweryrun

“Children of Medea”

After Cynthia’s mother disappears without a trace, the 17-year-old Korean-American begins to retreat into the surreal universe of her own psyche. Presiding over it all is Medea, at long last reclaiming her infamous role within Greek mythology. With playwright and performer Sue Jin Song masterfully embodying all of the characters in solo performance, “Children of Medea” is a raw and visceral coming-of-age story. 8 p.m. $35 per household. www.constellationtheatre.org // @constellationtheatrecompany

National Cannabis Festival’s Dazed & Amused Drive-In Party

The National Cannabis Festival is bringing the Dazed & Amused Drive-In Movie Experience to the RFK campus in D.C. Join for a streaming of two of cannabis-themed comedies: “How High” at 8 p.m. presented by Synergy & Serenity and “The Big Lebowski” at 11 p.m. presented by Pink Fox. This is more than your average drive-in event: The party starts as soon as you arrive in the lot. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $45; double feature and VIP options available. RFK Stadium Lot: 2400 East Capitol St. NE, DC; www.nationalcannabisfestival.com // @natlcannabisfest

Outdoor 305 Fitness: Dance Cardio

This 45-minute class infuses dance moves, high-intensity interval training and toning drills all in one. With a certified 305 Fitness instructor, a curated DJ mix to jam out to and the sun shining down as you overlook the beautiful Anacostia River, you’ll be having a blast moving and grooving. 11 a.m. $10. The Yards Park: 355 Water St. SE, DC; www.theyardsdc.com // @theyardsdc

Springfest

Caboose Commons is kicking off spring with their second annual beer festival: Springfest. The Mosaic District brewpub will be pouring tastes and gathering six other regional breweries for a day of sublime tastings and socially distant “brewery hopping.” Brewery representatives will spend 15 minutes with each table to lead guests through tastings, and once the bell rings, a new brewery heads to your table for the next delicious round of pours. Various times. $200-$360. Caboose Commons: 2918 Eskridge Rd. Fairfax, VA; www.caboosebrewing.com // @caboosetavern

4.18

Ani DiFranco Livestream

Celebrate the release of Ani DiFranco’s 22nd studio album, “Revolutionary Love,” with a full concert from DiFranco, Terence Higgins and special guest Ivan Neville. Come hang virtually in her home as the band reminisces on touring and performs energetic live versions from the new album along with classics from the Little Folksinger canon. 8 p.m. $20-$70. www.righteousbabe.com // @anidifranco

NMWA Free Community Day

Visit the National Museum of Women in the Arts on Community Day for free admission to the museum. National Museum of Women in the Arts: 1250 New York Ave. NW, DC; www.nmwa.org // @womeninthearts

