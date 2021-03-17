Radar: To Do in D.C. 3.17-3.21

This weekend, officially kick off cherry blossom season, support local stages with a cup of coffee, or tune in to a virtual film festival all about the environment. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

3.17

Virtual Women Filmmakers Festival

Internationally exhibited artist, filmmaker and writer Mariam Ghani participates in a virtual conversation about two of her upcoming projects developed around the 100th anniversary of the 1918 pandemic. Watch clips from the film “DIS-EASE,” which examines themes of illness, otherness and invasion. Then enjoy excerpts from “The Fire Next Time,” an in-progress short that traces the connection between epidemics and social upheaval from the 1800s to the present. Ghani’s film “What We Left Unfinished” (2019) will be available to stream between Monday, March 14 and Sunday, March 21. 5:30 p.m. Free with registration. www.americanart.si.edu // @americanart

3.18

DowntownDC Sculpt + Shape Thursdays – HIIT

Join VIDA and the DowntownDC BID every Thursday this March to celebrate Women’s History Month with awesome virtual classes led by some of VIDA’s amazing female instructors. 6 p.m. Free. www.downtowndc.org // @downtowndcbid; www.vidafitness.com // @vidafitnessdc

Trivia Night

From sports and pop culture to geography and politics, test your knowledge of it all from the comfort of your own home. Form teams up to seven people. Playing solo? Email Robin Farber and to be assigned to a team so you can meet new people and share your brainpower. 7 p.m. $6. www.sixthandi.org // @sixthandi

3.18-3.28

Environmental Film Festival

The Environmental Film Festival in the Nation’s Capital (DCEFF) is the world’s premier showcase of environmentally themed films since 1993. Each March in D.C., they host the largest environmental film festival in the world, presenting over 100 films to audiences of more than 20,000. Collaborating with over 110 partners, including museums, embassies, universities and theaters, the festival is one of the leading annual cultural events in the city. This year’s festival will be presented virtually. Various times and ticket prices. www.dceff.org // @dceff_org

3.19

Dizzy Spellz: Sean Jones and Brinae Ali

Jazz, hip-hop and dance unite at Sixth & I in this innovative program led by trumpeter and former Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra member Sean Jones and virtuoso tap dancer, choreographer and vocalist Brinae Ali. “Dizzy Spellz” offers an Afrofuturist lens on the intersection of cultural and spiritual dilemmas within the African Diaspora through the music of Dizzy Gillespie. Jones and Ali present a new perspective on his music and on the social vernacular of the African American experience for our time. Streaming through March 25. 8 p.m. $20. www.washingtonperformingarts.org // @washingtonperformingarts

Profs & Pints Online: Gender Stereotypes on the Menu

What caused certain foods to be associated with one sex or the other? Join Paul Freedman, a historian who has researched long-term changes in American cuisine and eating habits, for a fascinating journey through time to look at how male and female palates became stereotyped. 7 p.m. $12. www.profsandpints.com // @profsandpints

3.19 + 3.20

Black Forge Coffee Van S.O.S Tour at 9:30 Club

Black Forge Coffee from Pittsburgh is going on a cross country tour to help save small independent music venues that have been forced to close their doors due to Covid. They are here to help raise awareness and funds for these venues through the power of coffee and metal. They will be selling in house roasted Hot S.O.S Coffee, tea, merch and their retail S.O.S coffee blend bag. A portion of sales will go directly to 9:30 Club. 12-6 p.m. Free to attend. 9:30 Club: 815 V St NW, DC; www.930.com // @930club; www.blackforgecoffee.com // @blackforge_coffeevan // @blackforgeshop

3.20

National Cherry Blossom Festival Opening Ceremony

The National Cherry Blossom Festival’s signature Opening Ceremony, an artistic celebration of the 1912 gift of trees from Tokyo to D.C., and an annual tribute to the longstanding friendship between Japan and the United States, will be live streamed this year. Co-hosted by Olympic Gold Medalist Kristi Yamaguchi and ABC7’s Michelle Marsh, and co-presented by The Japan Foundation, the Opening Ceremony will feature special performances from acclaimed artists with ties to both countries. 6 p.m. Free; registration required. www.nationalcherryblossomfestival.org // @cherryblossfest

Online Yoga from the Garden

Join the United States Botanical Garden as they continue their weekly community yoga class. Typically offered on-site at the USBG Conservatory or outdoor gardens, the USBG is supporting an online yoga class to continue the program for community health and well-being. During this online class, an instructor from WithLoveDC will guide you through a one-hour meditation and yoga practice. Space is still first-come, first-serve, only the first 100 yogis to log in will be able to practice. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. www.usbg.gov // @usbotanicgarden

3.20-4.11

Bloomaroo

Celebrate spring at the home of the cherry blossoms. The Wharf blooms with Bloomaroo – nearly a month of cherry blossom-themed art installations, specialty cocktails and new for 2021, an anime film festival on Transit Pier curated by Awesome Con and presented by T-Mobile.12-8 p.m. Free. The Wharf:101 District Sq. SW, DC; www.wharfdc.com // @thewharfdc

Credit Union Cherry Blossom Virtual Run

The Credit Union Cherry Blossom is having a Virtual Run this spring, in addition to an in-person race, which has been moved to Sep. 12, 2021. Runners can choose between a 10-mile run and a 5k run-walk and virtual runners can run their event anytime between March 20 and April 11. $35. www.cherryblossom.org // @cucb

3.21

“Invisible Warriors:” A Film Screening and Discussion with Gregory Cooke

For Women’s History Month and Rosie the Riveter Day, join DC Public Library for a screening of the film “Invisible Warriors: African-American Women in World War II.” “Invisible Warriors” features real pioneers – the first Black women to work in industry and government administrative service. The film is an unforgettable conversation among a diverse group of African American “Rosie the Riveters’’ who recount what life was really like during World War II. Prior to the screening, you will hear from the film’s director Gregory Cooke. 2 p.m. Free. www.dclibrary.org // @dcpubliclibrary

Yoga + Beer at Rocket Frog Brewing Company

Time to blast off and get out of the house for your favorite yoga and beer experience! Join Eat Yoga Drink for an hourlong vinyasa flow al fresco in the Rocket Frog beer garden, followed by delicious craft beer. 10 a.m. $25. Rocket Frog Brewing Company: www.rocketfrogbeer.com // @rocketfrogbrewing;www.eatyogadrink.com // @eatyogadrink

