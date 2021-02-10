Radar: To Do in D.C. 2.10-2.14

Valentine’s Day weekend is for celebrating the people in your life who you love – and that isn’t restricted to your significant other. Order a Valentine’s Day meal to enjoy with your sweetheart, participate in a Galentine’s Day event with your friends or support a charity with a festive fun run. Read on for all this and more in our weekend events calendar. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

2.10

Artist in Residence: Sheyda Do’a Virtual Concert

Music and math have more in common than you may think. Musician, vocalist, singer-songwriter, and mathematician Sheyda Do’a draws on her multicultural heritage and upbringing in Albania to blend sounds from across the globe into what she calls “melodies for the soul.” This student of the world first started playing piano and singing under the guidance of her mother, a Berlin conservatory pianist. Do’a is currently a doctoral student in mathematics at the University of Maryland, which she refers to as her “side gig.” 7:30 p.m. Pay what you can. www.strathmore.org // @strathmorearts

2.11-2.13



Light My Fire: Valentine’s Day by Immigrant Food

Valentine’s Day calls for passion, and Immigrant Food is supplying a box full of sweets from around the world with a personal torch to light them up. Each one of the five sharable sweets needs fire to be ready to eat, and you’ll do it together. One package is perfect for two people. Burn the sugar, melt the chocolate, soften the cheese, brown the meringues and watch it warm. Immigrant Food supplies the torch, you supply the love. Available for delivery or pickup. $79. Immigrant Food: 1701 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, DC; www.immigrantfood.com // @immigrantfood

2.11



Virtual Salon: Women of Howard University

Join A Tour Of Her Own to learn about the history and culture of historic women at Howard University. 2-3 p.m. $30. www.atourofherown.com // @atourofherown

I will tell you the truth about this: Abraham Lincoln and the Civil War

Poet Maurice Manning will travel to Abraham Lincoln’s Cottage in Washington, D.C. There he will join virtually with poet Tracy K. Smith for a reading of their works from Lincoln’s bedroom. 7:30 p.m. $15 suggested, $5 minimum. www.folger.edu // @folgerlibrary

2.12-2.14

Mi Vida Valentine’s Day Weekend Specials

Mi Vida at The Wharf will be offering a three-course Valentine’s Day special for two. The special includes your choice of appetizers and entrees including a roasted rack of lamb, crab cake or red snapper, and includes a delicious raspberry mousse. $99. Mi Vida: 98 District Sq. SW, DC; www.mividamexico.com // @mividamexico

2.13

Jade Bird Live at RCA Studios, Nashville

Jade Bird returns to historic RCA Studios in Nashville, where she recorded her upcoming second album with multi-Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb, for a one-off special live performance. This will be the first chance for fans to hear new material from the album, including her brand-new single “Headstart.” 8 p.m. $15. www.930.com // @930club; www.jade-bird.com // @jadebirdmusic

She Loves Me Flower Crown Workshop

Invite your bestie and join She Loves Me on Instagram for an introduction on how to wire flowers to a base, how to keep them fresh and ideas on how to repurpose them after the holiday. She Loves Me is offering a fresh and dried kit (the latter is available for shipping) so that you and your friends can follow along at home. 12-1 p.m. Free to attend; flower kits $45. www.shelovesme.com // @shelovesmedc

Virtual Cupid’s Undie Run

Be a part of the virtual D.C. Cupid’s Undie Run, a one mile-ish fun run on Valentine’s weekend – all to find a cure for neurofibromatosis. For the first time, Cupid’s Undie Run is virtual, which means you can do your mile wherever and however you want: walk, bike, jog or dance. Travel the city or never leave your living room. Anything goes! D.C. runners receive a limited-edition race medal that doubles as a bottle opener. There will be a photo contest, lots of prizes and a virtual party starting at 4 p.m. with live entertainment, drink tutorials, games and more. Use code DCFRAY for an extra 25% off. $30. www.cupids.org // @cupidsundierun

Virtual Galentine’s Day Tea

Grab a few gal pals and join Dumbarton House for a virtual tea to celebrate friendship, including instruction in tea sandwich construction, a short lecture on friendship in the Federal period, conversation starters and craft instruction.1-3 p.m. $10. www.dumbartonhouse.org // @dumbartonhouse

2.14

National Philharmonic Presents: Music That Feeds The Soul Streamed Concert

Music goes beyond words, and often beyond thought. It has the power to speak straight to our innermost beings, often healing what nothing else can. As William Congreve said, “Music has charms to soothe a savage breast.” Feeling savage? Let these gorgeous, inspiring compositions soothe you, and create the calm and comfort or inner warmth of spirit we all need to get us through the day. 2 p.m. Free. www.nationalphilharmonic.org // @natphilharmonic

Transformer’s Heartbreakers Ball

Transformer’s annual Heartbreakers Ball celebrates love for the emerging artist community and debuts new works from their ever-evolving FlatFile program. For the fifth annual Heartbreakers Ball, Transformer is offering some fun and creative Zoom event alternatives to Evoke Your Senses. Celebrate love and life, artists, and Transformer this Valentine’s Day. The first alternative is a dinner for two from Bammy’s featuring Caribbean-inspired dinner and drinks and a special dessert box. The second is a limited edition, archival box of artworks from Transformer’s international FlatFile collection, individually selected for you with love by Transformer founder and artistic director Victoria Reis. Various prices. www.transformerdc.org // @transformerdc

Valentine’s Day with Tiki on 18th

Valentine’s Day is for everyone. Tiki on 18this featuring a “Single, Ready to Mingle” option this Valentine’s Day. Guests can take part in a special food menu from Chef Jo-Jo Valenzuela. Rather than a pre-fixe menu for two, Tiki has opted to offer a menu easy for singles to enjoy. The menu consists of a la carte items that can be enjoyed separately or as a full meal along with a special on Ruinart champagne ($18 per glass or $100 per bottle) and a specialty cocktail, The Heartbreaker, featuring Larceny Bourbon, falernum, cranberry cordial and lime. 4-10 p.m. www.tikion18th.com // @tikion18dc

