Radar: To Do in D.C. 11.17-11.21

We’re almost there, folks — Thanksgiving is just around the corner. But if you’re only focusing your sights on the forthcoming family feast, you might miss out on some great happening in the District. Before you head home for the holidays, make sure to check out the weekly bingo night at Ballston Quarter, or check out the Film | Neu hybrid film festival (either in-person, or in the comfort of your own home). Over the weekend, if you’re not airborne or hitting the road, head over to the Hirshhorn for a new exhibition opening by artist Toyin Ojih Odutola, or check out DC Fray’s third annual “For the Love of D.C” concert for all things go-go. There’s family chaos and relaxation ahead, but make sure to shake off the tunnel vision for these amazing events. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

11.17

Bingo Night at Ballston Quarter

Join DC Fray and Ballston Quarter for our socially-distant, in-person, and free Bingo night on Wednesdays at the Quarter Market. We’re following CDC guidelines to ensure you feel safe, while having a great night playing bingo and winning prizes. Fray and Ballston Quarter will provide the host, the bingo materials (daubers too), and the awesome prizes for you to win. Safely get out of your house and jump back into fun with DC Fray. 6-8 p.m. Free. Ballston Quarter: 4238 Wilson Blvd. Arlington, VA; dcfray.com // @dcfray

11.18

Pop-up Magazine Fall Issue

The live magazine is back with its fall issue tour, and it’s coming to the District in November. Enjoy the long-awaited in-person return to multimedia storytelling, pressing questions and a whole lot more. This issue’s contributors include TV writer Cord Jefferson (of “Watchmen” and “Succession” fame), author and artist Chanel Miller (memoirist of “Know My Name”), and Ingrid Rojas Contreras (author of “Fruit of the Drunken Tree”). 7:30-10:30 p.m. $29-$49. Lincoln Theatre: 1215 U St. NW, DC; thelincolndc.com // @thelincolndc

11.18-11.21

Film | Neu

The 29th edition of Film | Neu, the film festival showcasing the amazing works coming out of Germany, Austria and Switzerland. From the success of their fully-virtual programming last year, they’re approaching this year with a hybrid model — with six films screening online and six films screening in-person. Multiple times and dates. $2-$45. Landmark’s E Street Cinema: 555 11th St. NW, DC; landmarktheatres.com; @landmarktheatres // goethe.de; @goetheinstitut

11.19

Lesbian Speed Dating

Dating as a queer person in D.C. is hard – DC Fray and Hotel Zena are here to make it easier. We’re inviting you to close out those dreaded apps and mingle with fellow sapphics in the cozy, intimate space of the Figleaf Bar & Lounge. We’ll provide the host, icebreakers, and a complimentary dose of liquid courage. After the event, Figleaf Bar will be open with full service to keep the connections rolling. 6-9 p.m. $19.50. Figleaf Bar & Lounge at Hotel Zena: 1155 14th St. NW, DC; viceroyhotelsandresorts.com/zena; @hotelzena // dcfray.com; @dcfray

Lyricist Lounge

“Lyricist Lounge” celebrates its 30th anniversary with a special one-night only event showcasing timeless, trailblazing legends Rakim, Slick Rick, DJ Jazzy Jeff and KRS-One. Evolving from a safe space for hip-hop artists to hone their skills to a major platform that became an integral part of hip-hop history, “Lyricist Lounge” has been known for its ability to curate and showcase authentic, high-quality hip-hop talent — and we’re lucky enough that it’s coming to the District. 8 p.m. $39-$149. The Kennedy Center: 2700 F St. NW, DC; kennedy-center.org // @kennedycenter

Toyin Ojih Odutola: A Countervailing Theory

Opening this November, the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden will present “A Countervailing Theory,” a major exhibition of work by Toyin Ojih Odutola. The exhibition features a recent body of work in the form of a monumental cycle of 40 large-scale monochromatic drawings that chronicle a myth conceived by the artist. The installation will span the entirety of the Museum’s circular inner galleries on its second floor, nearly 400 linear feet. Various times and dates. Free. Hirshhorn Museum: Independence Avenue and 7th Street SW, DC; hirshhorn.si.edu // @hirshhorn

Whiskey Washback

Whiskey Washback celebrates the remarkable and rebellious legacy of whiskey, and the people that keep it alive today. They’re hosting over 75 types of premium whiskey, bourbon, rye, scotch and more from Tennessee, Kentucky, Scotland, Australia and other regions, including 15-year and older premiums. Whiskey Washback will also feature savory tastings and light bites from local culinary favorites to make for an unforgettable night of savory fun. 6 p.m. $125-$150. The Schuyler: 1001 14th St. NW, DC; theschuylerdc.com; @theschuylerdc // bowerycollective.com; @bowerycollective

11.20

Inca Social Pop-Up

As Inca Social prepares to open its second location in Arlington, they will host a pop-up celebration including a free sample preview of the cuisine, along with Peruvian music, dancing on the patio of their new space, and even a chance to meet Inca Social’s llama mascot. 12:30-4 p.m. Free. Inca Social: 1776 Wilson Blvd. Unit #1, Arlington, VA; incasocial.com // @incasocial

Punk Rock Flea Market and Food Drive

The name says it all — come out and shop at the Punk Rock Flea Market. The flea itself is free to attend, but the organizers ask visitors to please bring canned food to donate to We Are Family DC’s canned food drive. Enjoy an afternoon of shopping for a good cause. 12-5 p.m. Free. St. Stephen and the Incarnation Episcopal Church: 1525 Newton St. NW, DC; saintstephensdc.org // @dc_punkrockflea

Soul Food Saturdays

A walking culinary tour of Old Town Alexandria, with a specific focus on the African American influences on the foods we cherish in American cuisine. The multi-sensory walking tour concludes with a thematic meal, served outdoors. See, hear, touch, smell and taste the history all along the way! 1-3 p.m. $95. Carlyle House Historic Park: 121 North Fairfax St. Alexandria, VA; novaparks.com/parks/carlyle-house-historic-park // @carlylehouseva

11.21

Bounce Beat + Beyond

District Fray Magazine and Events DC have teamed up to host our third “For the Love of D.C.” concert, highlighting the future of D.C.’s dynamic go-go movement. Guests will enjoy an immersive experience celebrating the next wave of go-go music and its cultural impact on the District. The event gives go-go fans and avid music lovers the opportunity to learn more about D.C.’s culturally rich genre and showcase what those unique sounds mean to the city and the entire DMV region. 5-10 p.m. $1-$10. Lincoln Theatre: 1215 U St. NW, DC; thelincolndc.com; @thelincolndc // dcfray.com; @dcfray

Crazy Aunt Helen’s Disco Funk Brunch w/ Phil Reese the DJ

Crazy Aunt Helen’s is putting some groove into your biscuits and gravy — join for Disco Funk Brunch with Phil Reese the DJ. All the disco — and drag — you could want, with a side of comfort food. Every other Sunday, let some queens and Phil Reese the DJ chase the scaries away at Barracks Row’s new queer-owned restaurant Crazy Aunt Helen’s. 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Free. Crazy Aunt Helen’s: 713 8th St. SE, DC; crazyaunthelens.com // @crazyaunthelens

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.