Radar: To Do in D.C. 10.20-10.24

Autumn has started to fully stake its claim on our weather, which means jackets on in the morning, jackets off in the afternoon. Take advantage of the gorgeously fluctuating weather with an outdoor drag cabaret or a celebration of our favorite 4-legged friends. This week also features good food, drink and music at Arte Agave DC, as well as inspired arts between the season opener at the Washington Ballet, and a virtual tour of the new exhibition at the Arlington Arts Center. Opportunity awaits as we move closer and closer to full-blown sweater weather and Halloween. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

10.20

Trailblazers: An Entrepreneurial Panel

In celebration of the District Fray’s new “Trailblazers” issue, The District Fray and Events DC have teamed up to organize a panel of table-shakers and dream-chasers, some of which were featured in the issue. Get insights and advice from local creatives and entrepreneurs, and learn how they channel their innovative spirits into success. 6:30 p.m. Free. AutoShop: 416 Morse St. NE, DC; dcfray.com // @dcfray

10.21

Best of LGBTQ D.C. Awards Party

The Washington Blade, the oldest LGBTQ newspaper in the U.S., is hosting an event in celebration of their upcoming Best of LGBTQ Awards. There will be complementary DC Brau Pride Pils, which were released earlier this month. Attendees can expect appearances by Bombalicious Eklaver and Cake. 7-9 p.m. $10. Hook Hall: 3400 Georgia Ave. NW, DC; hookhall.com; @hookhall_dc // washingtonblade.com; @washblade

“Take a Number: Artists and Bureaucracy” Exhibition Tour

Take a virtual tour of the Arlington Arts Center’s newest exhibition, “Take a Number: Artists and Bureaucracy.” The exhibition examines the relationship between the arts and bureaucratic practices, with the artists subverting and co-opting those structures through their works. This virtual event will feature a tour from the exhibit curator, as well as an artist Q+A. 10-10:30 a.m. Free. Virtual. arlingtonartscenter.org // @arlingtonartscenter

10.21 + 10.22

Season Opening Performance at the Washington Ballet

The Washington Ballet’s Opening Performance Celebration at the National Building Museum will feature the performers in celebrated, classical roles, as well as exclusive works. The event on October 21 will kick off with a celebratory 3-course dinner, along with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, that will be accompanied by opening remarks from artistic director Julie Kent. Various dates and times. $80-$110. National Building Museum: 401 F St. NW, DC; washingtonballet.org // @thewashingtonballet

10.21 – 10.23

Hasan Minhaj

The comedian, writer, producer, political commentator, actor and television host makes his Kennedy Center debut. Hasan Minhaj is back with a brand new one-man show, “The King’s Jester,” off the resounding success of his Netflix special, “Homecoming King.” Various dates and times. $45-$179. John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts: 2700 F St. NW, DC; kennedy-center.org // @kennedycenter

10.22

Arte Agave D.C.

Arte Agave is a unique celebración of fine agave spirits + arts + entertainment inspired by the richness of Latinx culture. There will be more than 100 varieties of Agave spirits to sample, including Casa Noble, Wahaka Mezcal, Tanteo, Ilegal Mezcal, Patrón, Revel Avila, Maximo Mezcal and more. Learn the art of making agave inspired cocktails, while enjoying traditional Baile Folklórico music performed by Corazón Folklórico. 6-10 p.m. $75-$90. The Schuyler: 1001 14th St. NW, DC; theschuylerdc.com // @theschuylerdc

How To Say What You Mean With Will Jelbert

Will Jelbert, a communications consultant and coach, is coming to Planet Word to identify and take out the word trash. His smart, funny, and deeply human insight can help anyone communicate more effectively and think more deeply about the words they choose. Will Jelbert’s new book “Word Wise: Say What you Mean, Deepen Your Connections, and Get to the Point” will be available for sale and signing. 6:30 p.m. $12. Friedman Family Auditorium at Planet Word: 925 13th St. NW; planetwordmuseum.org // @planetworddc

Princess Nokia at the Fillmore Silver Spring

New York born Puerto Rican MC, singer, songwriter and activist is coming to The Fillmore in Silver Spring. They’re touring in support of their newly announced “BLOOM” EP, as a part of the aptly-named BLOOM tour. 8 p.m. $35-$110. Fillmore Silver Spring: 8656 Colesville Rd. Silver Spring, MD; fillmoresilverspring.com // @fillmoresilverspring

10.22 + 10.23

The Love Tour: A Mobile Drag Cabaret

Cultural DC is hosting the The Bearded Ladies Cabaret Company and their Beardmobile — a box truck turned art gallery and mobile performance stage. They’re an experimental cabaret outfit devoted to creating entertainment through whatever vessel they can — from song, theatre, drag, prop construction and more. Various times and dates. Free. Sandlot Southeast: 71 Potomac Ave. SE, DC; sandlotsoutheast.com; @sandlotsoutheast // beardedladiescabaret.com; @beardedladiescabaret

10.23

Canine Companions DogFest

A coveted celebration of the universal joy our canine companions bring into our world. This year’s event will feature some canine competitions, service dog demos, vendors, a dog agility course and more. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Reston Town Center: 1818 Discovery St. Reston, VA; canine.org // @canineorg

10.23 – 10.31

Smithsonian Craft Show

This year’s Smithsonian Craft Show is a free and virtual nine-day celebration of fine American crafts to benefit the Smithsonian Institution. This event will feature more than 100 artists in individual online shops, allowing consumers to search for treasures across wearable art, basketry, furniture, glass, jewelry and much, much more. Various dates and times. Free. Virtual. smithsoniancraftshow.org // @smithsoniancraftshowsswc

10.24

Fright Fest at the Ven

Take in a special screening of another Halloween classic, “Young Frankenstein,” with breathtaking views of the iconic Dupont Circle neighborhood. Tickets include a bag of popcorn and water. Additional food and beverage options are available for purchase. 7-10 p.m. $20. The Ven at Embassy Row: 2015 Massachusetts Ave. NW, DC; thevenembassyrow.com // @thevenembassyrow

Pop-Up Shop at Karib Dance and Cultural Arts Studio

The Karib Dance and Cultural Arts Studio is hosting a pop-up shop, with vendors offering beverages, food, skin care, apparel, and more. Support a Black-owned businesses in the Karib Marketplace, and celebrate culture with performances, free classes and vendors. 11:30 a.m -4 p.m. Free. Karib Dane and Cultural Arts Studio: 8313 Fenton St. Silver Spring, MD; karibfit.com // @karibfit

