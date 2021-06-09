Radar: To Do in D.C. 6.9-6.13

Both summer and DMV events are heating up, with events like a D.C. punk history movie screening, video speed dating and outdoor yoga at The Wharf. Read on for all this and more in our weekend events calendar. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

6.9

Watercolor and Cocktails: A Sip + Paint Outdoors

Join cookbook author and illustrator Marcella Kriebel in an evening of watercolor painting of an original recipe by mixologist Gina Chersevani. Participants will enjoy a specialty seasonal cocktail prepared by Buffalo and Bergen, and each will be supplied line art of an illustrated recipe of Chersevani’s drink to paint in watercolor. Watercolor techniques will be shared as well as a demo of how to make the drink at home. Each participant will bring home one of Chersevani’s classic cocktails as a hand-colored illustrated recipe. Art materials for this project are included. This event is a great night out for creatives, couples, friends and family. 6:30 p.m. $60 – $200. Union Market: 1309 5th St. NE, D.C.; marcellakriebel.com // @marcellakriebel

6.10

Kennedy Center Youth Council: The Colors of Our Year

Since the pandemic turned the world upside down in March 2020, teens have endured distress and disruption in their lives, while also exhibiting perseverance and resilience. The Kennedy Center Youth Council, an assemblage of artistic and civic leaders, presents a weekend representing the colors of their year. Through spoken word, music, visual art, movement and film, youth artists will share the breadth and beauty of the year they’ve experienced. Free. Kennedy Center: 2700 F St. NW, D.C.; kennedy-center.org/ // @kennedycenter

Online Series: Artful Appetites

“Collector’s View 2021: Artful Appetites” was filmed, edited and produced by Kenny Giarla and Jisung Kim in collaboration with Transformer staff with design by Bronson Arcuri. The full “Collector’s View 2021: Artful Appetites” series will launch online Thursday, June 10 for free viewing enjoyment throughout the month of June. ‘Appeteasers’ of the series will be shared across Transformer’s social media platforms throughout the run of the series. 12 p.m. Free. Virtual. transformerdc.org //@transformerdc

Punk the Capital: Building a Sound Movement

When punk rock exploded in D.C. in the late 1970s, it was a mighty convergence of powerful music, inter-generational friendships and clear minds. Punk the Capital captures the transformative period, situating D.C. punk and D.C. harDCore within the larger narratives of rock ‘n’ roll. Featuring recently unearthed Super-8 film of bands, like Bad Brains, and interviews with legends like Henry Rollins and Ian MacKaye, Punk the Capital explores why the sounds and ideas from this influential music scene continue to inspire around the world. 7 p.m. $6 – $8. The Miracle Theatre: 8th Street Southeast, D.C.; themiracletheatre.com// punkthecapital.info

6.11

Amy Helm at the Hamilton Live

Amy Helm is a legendary singer-songwriter who plays folk rock, blues, country and Americana. Her latest album titled “What the Flood Leaves Behind” is autobiographical and represents a gathering of ideas, people and experiences. 7:30 p.m. $30. The Hamilton Live: 600 14th St. NW, D.C.; live.thehamiltondc.com // @thehamiltondc

Video Speed Dating by Filter Off

This D.C. video speed dating event is an effective way for people to meet. Whether you are recently single, new in town or have been single for a while, this event is for you. To attend the video speed dating event, make sure to download the Filter Off app . Filter Off is modeled after real-world speed dating and is designed to get those with confidence, courage and crazy schedules to meet each other face-to-face. 8 p.m. Virtual. getfilteroff.com // @filteroffdating

6.12 Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington (Potomac Fever Ensemble)

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, DC (GMCW) is a renowned performance group that sings to inspire equality and inclusion with musical performances and education promoting justice and dignity for all. Since 1981, the group has performed shows nationally, internationally and at-home in Washington, D.C. This program will feature a fun mix of contemporary pop, crowd favorites and Broadway songs. 3 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Free. National Christian City Church: 5 Thomas Circle NW D.C.; www.gmcw.org // @gmcwashington Live Action Game of Clue and Scavenger Hunt

Time to solve a murder mystery while taking part in a scavenger hunt. Throughout the afternoon, as you compete in tasks and retrieve items and information, more clues will be revealed pointing to the murderer, the weapon and the location. The winner will be the one who earns enough points through various challenges (Clue themed) and collecting enough items that can be used to help decipher the basics of the crime. 11:30 a.m.- 3 p.m. $20. Rosslyn Metro Stop: 1850 N Moore St. Rosslyn, VA; thingstododc.com // @thingstododc Old Town Arts & Crafts Fair

Volunteer Alexandria is thrilled to implement the popular Old Town Arts & Crafts Fair in the Waterfront Park in Old Town. The park is right on the waterfront in the historic Old Town Alexandria surrounded by a variety of shops, restaurants, parks and the Torpedo Factory. Alexandria is recognized as one of the country’s premier artistic hubs. The fair features local and regional artists and crafters who will showcase their pieces across various mediums, including pottery, paper, fabrics, paintings, jewelry, photography and more. 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Free. Waterfront Park: 1A Prince St. Alexandria, VA; volunteeralexandria.org // @volunteeralexandria Saturday Night Fever Dinner

Come feel the Saturday night fever and mingle. Good food and funny conversations create the best party memories. The dress code is dress to impress. Ticket price includes one dinner plate and one beverage. Cash bar after dinner. 8-11 p.m. $25. Crystal City Sports Bar: 529 23rd St. S, Arlington, VA.; merevents.com // @merevents

6.13

Celebrate D.C.’s Drag Queens

Dupont Underground and the Washington Blade present “DC’s Royals: A Celebration of Drag” that will focus on local drag culture throughout recent years. The exhibition will showcase a mix of photographs and video footage that honors the roots of drag in America while celebrating the power, pride and leadership that defines the community. Royal exhibition and live drag shows. 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. $5-20. Dupont Underground: 19 Dupont Cir. NW D.C.; dupontunderground.org // @dupontunderground

Outdoor Yoga at The Wharf

Unwind with an hour-long vinyasa outdoor yoga session taught by District Flow Yoga on Sunday morning on Recreation Pier at the Wharf. Enjoy waterfront views and fresh air as you shed the stress of the day or greet the new one. $10 9 a.m. Recreation Pier at The Wharf: 1001 7th St SW D.C.; wharfdc.com // @districtflowyoga

PLNTR x Culture House’s Pop-Op x Bond Events

PLNTR is teaming up with Culture House and Bond Events to produce an upcoming pop-up market event with Pop-Op event management. The Garden Party Market will feature over 15 local vendors, including plants, crafts, edible flowers, embroidery art, floral art, skincare, woodworking and more. Guests can enjoy a day outdoors in Culture House’s Avant-Garden enjoying live music, food and drink while supporting local business. 12 – 5 p.m. Culture House: 700 Delaware Ave SW, Washington, DC 20024; culturehousedc.org // @culturehousedc

