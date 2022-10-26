Halloween Radar: To Do in D.C 10.26 – 10.31

Halloween weekend is here! Enjoy some spooktacular trivia, ragers, movies, festivals and more. Are you ready to get your spook on? Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

10.26

Horror Movie Trivia Night

Have you been binge-watching scary movies in preparation for Halloween? It’s spooky season at Mess Hall, so grab your bravest friends for this epic evening of horror movie trivia, delicious food, and Port City beer! Compete like your life depends on it and win CASH prizes and bragging rights for all eternity.Costumes encouraged! Best dressed team will also win a prize! $15. 7 p.m. Mess Hall: 703 Edgewood St. NE, DC; eventbrite.com // @messhalldc

Halloween Whodunit 2

One, two…another mystery for you. Three, four…funnier than before. Five, six…Are the treats just tricks? Seven, eight…Let’s investigate! It’s an all-new Halloween murder for you to solve! A Halloween sequel in name only; Die Laughing Productions proudly presents, Halloween Whodunit 2. You’re at the most anticipated event of the year, the neighborhood Halloween costume party. It’s a night full of fun and fright, but a murderer hides in plain sight. It will be up to the guests, each relying on their costume character, to solve the murder. Halloween Whodunit 2 stars all your favorite Die Laughing Productions performers and most importantly, you the audience. There are roles available for willing volunteers and everyone gets to guess who the killer is. It’s a murder mystery bash. It’ll be a graveyard smash. $25. 7:30 p.m. DC Improv: 1140 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; dcimprov-com.deatengine.com // @dcimprov

10.27

Happy Hour Concert Series

Meet us on the plaza at Carlyle Crossing from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. for amazing live music and pop-up beer garden. Chairs are provided but feel free to bring a blanket to lounge on. Pets are welcome and encouraged! Bring the whole family down for a Fall night of fun! We hope to see you there! Carlyle Crossing: 2495 Mandeville Lane Alexandria, VA; eventbrite.com // @carlylecrossing

Bone Appetit: An evening of Macabre and Gastronomy

Mood: A sophisticated dinner party. A chill in the air. Unusual ingredients. Pairings of unique wines. Intriguing stories of anatomy. Mad science. Surprises.Welcome to our twist on Halloween for bon vivants. Guests will enjoy a seated dinner showcasing Michelin Star chef Marcelle Afram’s versatile use of unexpected ingredients. A decadent three-course meal will be paired with delicious wines and a discussion on the anatomy and physiology of the (animal) body parts being devoured, led by Dr. Jonathan Reisman. This adventurous (but not grotesque) experience will delight and intrigue. $125-$150. 6 p.m. Mess Hall: 703 Edgewood St. NE, DC; eventbrite.com // @messhalldc

Pumpkin Palooza

Calling all ghouls and goblins– PumpkinPalooza is back! Join us on Thursday, October 27th starting at 4 p.m. at Alethia Tanner Park for delicious food, music from Too Much Talent Band, a seasonal scavenger hunt, our “pick-your-own” pumpkin patch, and our annual screening of Hocus Pocus (beginning at 6:45pm). We will also welcome back award-winning children’s entertainer, The Great Zucchini. Free+. 4 p.m. Alethia Tanner Park: 227 Harry Thomas Way, NE, DC; eventbrite.com // @noma.bid

Rage for Roe: A Halloween Bash to Support the DC Abortion Fund

Nothing spookier than losing our bodily autonomy, get ready to scare BACK and support your local community fighting for health, education, and defending our rights! Proceeds support the DC Abortion Fund! Join us for a night of spooky mischief with Tara Hoot, enter the costume contest with your best ensemble, dance the night away with beats by DJ Chan Don, and photographer Farrah Skeiky will be roaming to snap your portrait! Available for purchase: sip signature cocktails by Hook Hall and enjoy bites by Cocolita. Stay tuned, more fun to be announced! Get your tickets in advance for $20.00, they’ll be $25.00 at the door. Trick-or-treat and get spirits for a cause — supporting the witches, sirens, and magical beings in your community. Thank you to our special BOOS supporting this event: the DC Abortion Fund, Hook Hall, and Trove Costumes. 75% of proceeds from ticket sales go directly to DCAF. $20-$25. 7 p.m. Hook Hall: 3400 Georgia Ave. NW, DC; eventbrite.com // @hook_halldc

Sleepy Howllow

Haunted Forest Themed – Costumes Required You’re invited to our second anniversary celebration! Barkhaus will completely transform into a haunted forest for a private halloween event. Portion of proceeds go to support the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.$40-$55. 7:30 p.m. Barkhaus: 529 East Howell Ave., Alexandria, VA; eventbrite.com // @barkhaus

10.28

No Filter: Halloween Edition

No Filter is a recurring event dedicated to holding space 1st for local black women artists and 2nd for other demographics of local artists. This event aims to promote an unfiltered good time and vibe while providing a space where you can be the rawest version of yourself. When we say come as you are, we really mean it. DJ Nah FR has created a welcoming environment for all people to discover new music and local artists, while simultaneously providing a platform for women artists, performers and creatives. There is a lack of opportunity for us in the entertainment space, which is why No Filter is coming to bridge the gap so our community of artists, that are equally as talented as their male counterparts, can begin to receive equal opportunities. Women, especially black women, need more spaces to share their art.$5-$10. 11 p.m. DC9 Nightclub: 1940 9th St. NW, DC; eventbrite.com // @dc9club

“Scooby Doo”

Rosslyn Cinema is back this Fall on the lawn of Gateway Park every Friday evening in October! Join us for a fun lineup of your favorite movies, from sing-alongs to kids animated movies, there’s an option for everyone! This event is free, and registration is not required, but encouraged to help us produce the best experience for all in attendance, so sign up for reminders.Free. 5 p.m. Gateway Park: 1300 Lee Highway, Arlington, VA; eventbrite.com // @rosslynva

Fall Festival on Woodrow Wilson Plaza

Join us at Woodrow Wilson Plaza at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center for free Halloween festivities! Bring your family, friends and co-workers out to celebrate the fall season and holiday! Activities include a hay bale maze, face painting, a petting zoo, balloon twisting, “Baby Jam” music class with the National Children’s Museum, strolling characters and more. Enjoy complimentary hot cider and check out local eats from Capital Harvest on the Plaza vendors. Free. 10 a.m. Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center Woodrow Wilson Plaza: 1300 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, DC; eventbrite.com

Synetic Theater’s Vampire Ball

Synetic Theater reawakens one of the most acclaimed stories in history, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, from October 13 through November 6 in National Landing. The iconic and sinister tale of Vlad the Impaler’s descent into darkness returns to the theater for a third remount. In conjunction with this production, Synetic’s spooky gala, Vampire Ball returns in a one-night only event on October 28. The festivities start with a performance of Dracula followed by an indoor/outdoor dance party with all the food and drinks that a ghoul could ask for. Gather all your witches for a party to wake the dead! Costumes encouraged! $115. 7 p.m. Synetic Theater: 1800 S Bell St., Arlington VA; synetictheater.com // @synetictheater

10.29

Hocus Pocus Brunch

The King St. Southern-American restaurant will be celebrating like the Sanderson sisters with a one-day-only brunch on Saturday, October 29th from 10 AM – 2 PM. With themed cocktails and spooky specials, the afternoon festivities are the perfect way to kick off Halloween weekend. It’s not Halloween without the costumes so all attendees who dress up will receive a 20% discount on their bill and a surprise sweet treat. Prizes will be awarded for the best getups, with King & Rye gift cards of $100 for the winner, $50 for second place, and $25 for third place. Free+. 10 a.m. King & Rye: 480 King St., Alexandria, VA; kingandrye.com // @kingandryeresturant

Hi Lawn Halloween

Join us for a Hi Lawn Halloween Celebration! DJ Steve Lemz will kick things off with retro tunes at 4pm and then stick around for live music for the rest of the evening! Costumes ENCOURAGED! Costume Contest via instagram – just tag us in your post to enter! Winner receives a $100 gift card to Hi Lawn! Free+. 6:30 p.m. Hi-Lawn: 1309 5th St. NE, DC; eventbrite.com // @hilawn_dc

Darling Nikki presents….House of Horrors : A Halloween Costume Experience

BOO! Darling Nikki welcomes you to House of Horrors : A Halloween Costume Experience on Saturday October 29th, 2022 at Hill Prince on H St. NE in Washington DC.We’re making sure this is the best Halloween party ever by STRONGLY SUGGESTING costumes for everyone attending (get creative people) and having a costume contest with a cash prize for the winner – we want you to show out! Music will be handled by Mathias, Melina, Jerome Baker III and special special (SPECIAL guests) – get those tickets ASAP! $5-$10.10 p.m. Hill Prince: 1337 H St. NE, DC; eventbrite.com // @darlingnikkidc

Trick or Treat Family Halloween

Witch way to the candy? Bring the whole family to metrobar for an evening of Halloween fun! Dress up in your spookiest costumes and take the kids trick-or-treating at metrobar. Plus, we’re taking it back to the 90s from 3-6pm. You’re in for a TREAT with SPOOK-tacular entertainment and live music! Free. 3 p.m. Metrobar DC: 640 Rhode Island Ave. NE, DC; eventbrite.com // @metrobardc

Halloween Spook-Tacular

Join us for spooky drinks, trick-or-treating, and costume contests! Come dressed in our best costume! $20. 7 p.m. Hotel Hive: 2224 F St. NW, DC; evenbrite.com // @hotelhive

Open Bar Halloween Bash

DMV – This ultimate Halloween Bash, complete with OPEN BAR running through 10 PM and a costume contest with up to $100 prizes up for grabs, promises the be the spookiest in the city. But don’t scare off just yet. Your tickets include draft beer at the open bar! And of course, what’s a party without a skilled DJ to keep the dance floor moving all night?! So get creative on your look and creep on over to check out ASAP as spots are limited. We can’t wait to see you and your friends in action! $24.99. 8 p.m. Grand Central Restaurant: 2447 18th St. NW, DC; eventbrite.com

Halloweekend

Join us for a Halloween costume party featuring live music, spooky golf, pumpkin painting, adoptable pups, seasonal beverages and more! Capital One Center is hosting a big Halloween costume party! Guests are encouraged to bring their furry besties and participate in our dog and human costume contests at Starr Hill Biergarten and meet Lucky Dog Animal Rescue’s adoptable pups in costumes. Family-centric activities will be held from 12pm-6pm (everything from spooky golf at Perch Putt to face painting, pumpkin painting, inflatable bounce houses, live music, pie eating contests and more!). Once the sun sets the ghostly vibes and spooky characters come out! College gameday watch parties and a special Halloween movie will be featured.This free event is open to the public. Registration is recommended as you’ll receive event notifications. Click here to make a donation to Lucky Dog Animal Rescue or text LUCKY to 26989. Free.12 p.m. The Perch at Capital One: 1805 Capital One Dr., Tysons, VA; eventbrite.com // @capitalonecenter

Harvest Festival

Come celebrate the fall harvest with a variety of fun activities for the entire family! This year will be our BIGGEST Harvest Festival thus far! There will be festive food and snacks, live performances, moon-bounces, pumpkin carving, cooking demos, yoga, and much MORE! Don’t forget to bring your reusable bag for some fresh fall veggies from our urban farm! Free. 1 p.m. Marvin Gaye Urban Farm: 5000 Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave. NE, DC; eventbrite.com // @washingtonparksandpeople

Eightiess Mayhem

An 80’s/Beetlejuice themed party! 5-Hours of CRUSHING DJ sets of 80s Bangers, Hits, and deep cuts! Costumes Encouraged. For those of you who have never attended before, this is a dance party dedicated to the best music of the 80’s era. $15-$20. Black Cat: 1811 14th St. NW, DC; blackcatdc.com // @blackcatdc

10.30

Van Ness Main Street’s Spooktacular

Everyone’s favorite kid-friendly Halloween event is returning to Forest Hills Playground this year on Sunday, October 30th from 10 AM – 12 PM. Parents and kids of all ages are invited to dress in their favorite costumes and gather at Forest Hills Playground for spooky-inspired activities followed by Trick or Treating at small businesses along Connecticut Ave in Wakefield, Forest Hills and Van Ness. Free. 10 p.m. Forest Hills Playground: 3220 Chesapeake St. NW, DC; eventbrite.com // @vannessmainst

Silver Spring Holiday Crafts and Treats

Welcome to the Holiday Crafts & Treats at Veterans Plaza in Silver Spring, MD!! From arts & crafts vendors, to jewelry and baths and body products, from holiday decor to treats and desserts and much more, start the holiday shopping season with us!! Just in time for kids’ candies celebration, join us for a delectable excursion in the world of sweets and desserts! Veterans Plaza in Silver Spring, MD will be hosting its first dessert fair this fall, on Sunday, October 30, 2022 from 12pm-5pm. Because Halloween is around the corner, we will have a KIDS’ COSTUME PARADE with BEST COSTUME prize from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Free. 12 p.m. Veterans Plaza: 1 Veterans Plaza Silver Spring, MD; eventbrite.com // @chiceventsdc

Dr. Vagenstein’s House of Whorrors

This original show created and performed by the Sirens of Sin, DC’s premier singing burlesque troupe brings you a harrowing tale of an outbreak of monsters in the DMV. They all seem to be coming from the private laboratory of Dr. Vagenstein. Investigate with a local newswoman and her trusted hard-nosed reporter as they go live on the scene with a certified monster hunter! Doors at 6, Show at 7. Two shows only! $25. 7 p.m. DC Comedy Loft and Bier Baron Tavern: 1523 22nd St. NW, DC; eventbrite.com // @thesirenofsin

Sherman Circle Halloween Spooktacular!

Petworth Peanuts and ANC-4D are excited to present the 2022 Sherman Circle Halloween SPOOKTACULAR in coordination with our AMAZING event partners! Get ready for lots of FREE family fun, including: face painting, a magician, a stilt walker, balloon artistry, a performance from Mr. Rob and his band, STEAM activities from DC Kids Makerspace, roving entertainers from Teatro de Luna, dance lessons from Salsa with Silvia, yoga from Lighthouse Yoga, a police cruiser from MPD, a fire truck from DC Engine Co. 24, a reading corner with Friends of Petworth Library, photography from Michael Hyman, yard games from DC Fray, entertainment/giveaways from Uptown Main Street and Lincoln’s Cottage, glamour and gorgeousness from Tara Hoot, a costume contest with gift card prizes from area businesses…and much much MORE! Phew! Sherman Circle: Sherman Cir NW, DC; facebook.com

10.31

Trick or Treat

Candy!

Land of Skulls: Halloween Art Party

Prepare for The Midlands Beer Garden to become the Land of Skulls! We’re popping up an art gallery to display skull-themed artworks by 24 fantastic artists. We’ll sell those works silent-auction-style with all proceeds going to the artists. Buyers can take their works home at the end of the night!Break out your costumes (dog + human)—we’ll have old-fashioned tintype photography captured and developed on-site by Landry Dunand. We’ll also have a costume contest with prizes! Questions burning inside your brain?Find relief with fortune tellings by Natalie Levy-Costa .Food by Burro Bravo. Tunes by DJ R. Knight. Free. 6 p.m. The Midlands Beer Garden: 3333 Georgia Ave. NW, DC; eventbrite.com // @goodcompany_dc

Harryween: A Harry Styles Concert Party

Come dance the night away to music from Harry Styles!! HARRY WILL NOT BE AT DC9! $15-$25. 10 p.m. DC9 Nightclub: 1940 9th St. NW, DC; eventbrite.com // @dc9club

