Radar: To Do in D.C. 6.16-6.20

This week, celebrate Father’s Day and the first actual day of summer on June 20 by forest bathing at the National Arboretum or telling a corny dad joke at Atlas Brew Works. Read on for all this and more in our weekend events calendar. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

6.16

Gaze: A Queer Research Gathering

Dance Place is excited to host and present Gaze, a five-day virtual festival highlighting local and national LGBTQIA+ artists and companies. Events include “Excessive Realness,” a queer-normative dance intensive; a performance by jumatatu m. poe and Jermone Donte Beacham; a genre-queer cabaret titled “Creep Cuts; A Conversation with Gaze artists;” and “The SPILL,” a performance by the faculty of “Excessive Realness.” Free. June 16-20. 5.p.m. Virtual. danceplace.org; @danceplacedc // excessiverealness.com; @excessive_realness

Pride in the Sky at Hedy’s Rooftop

Celebrate Pride with a view from the top at the brand-new Hedy’s Rooftop at Hotel Zena. Mix and mingle with specialty cocktails, wine and beer, and spectacular views, and vibe to the music of District Fray cover star DJ Tezrah. 6 p.m. Free. Hedy’s Rooftop: 1155 14th St. NW DC; viceroyhotelsandresorts.com // @hedysrooftopdc

6.17

Avant Garden @ Culture House

Culture House presents a monumental mural in the Avant Garden featuring selections from the D.C.-based Viral Art Project, which invited designers to submit poster art to raise awareness of the challenges facing all of us and promote messages about what we have to do and how we can get through this time together. On view through July 25, this installation offers visitors a space to contemplate the past year of life during the pandemic through the work of people doing their best to move our communities to come together and look after one another. Free. Culture House: 700 Delaware Ave. SW, DC; culturehousedc.org // @culturehousedc

BIG! Art Installation: Cool Kids Vinyl

“BIG!” is a month-long art installation presented by 4TC with featured artwork by Rohaun Stephenson, who will be premiering large-scale sculptures in collaboration with four local, Black-owned businesses to share their importance in the community. Look out for more details each week during the month. Free. Union Market: 5th St. NE DC; unionmarketdc.com // @we.4TC

Capital Book Fest

Downtown D.C.’s outdoor, pop-up bookstore returns to Wilson Plaza. Shop thousands of gently used books, CDs and DVDs, all on sale for $6 or less. Books provided by Carpe Librum, a local used bookstore benefitting nonprofit Turning the Page. 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Free. Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center: 1300 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, DC; downtowndc.org // @downtowndcbid

6.18

Art Exhibit: “Overboard” at Sandlot Southeast

What’s better than a tour from the artist? Perks of working with locals — they can just come on by the exhibit any time. On Fridays in June, grab some delicious drinks and food from Sandlot Southeast, and learn more about “Overboard” from artist Andy Yoder on select Fridays. 5-8 p.m. Free. Sandlot Southeast:71 Potomac Ave. SE, DC; culturaldc.org // @sandlotsoutheast

Celebrate D.C.’s Drag Queens

Dupont Underground and the Washington Blade present “DC’s Royals: A Celebration of Drag,” which will focus on local drag culture throughout recent years. The exhibition will showcase a mix of photographs and video footage that honors the roots of drag in America while celebrating the power, pride and leadership that defines the community. Royal exhibition and live drag shows. 3-10 p.m. $5-20. Dupont Underground: 19 Dupont Cir. NW, DC; dupontunderground.org // @dupontunderground

Rosslyn Cinema: “Wonder Woman 1984”

Rosslyn Cinema is back this summer with a full lineup of your favorite movies to enjoy outdoors from the lawn in Gateway Park every Friday in June. Attendees must register in advance of each showing via Eventbrite and check-in will begin at 7:15 p.m., with movies starting at sundown. 8 p.m. Free. Rosslyn Cinema: 1300 Lee Hwy. Arlington, VA; rosslynva.org // @rosslynva

6.19

Afro Soca Love: D.C. Black-Owned Marketplace + Afterparty

Afro Soca Love is coming back with more small businesses, food, good energy and music. Bring the whole family out to support Black-owned businesses and enjoy food vendors, DJs and dancing while you shop. Plus, a photo booth, more giveaways and the good vibes of the community. 10-2 p.m. Karma: 2221 Adams Pl. NE, DC; afrosocalove.com // @afrosocalove

National Landing Market

Head to National Landing each Saturday for a weekly market that features an extraordinary lineup of local vendors representing cultures from around the world by selling furniture, vintage clothing, collectibles, antiques, a curated selection of jewelry, arts and crafts, and more. 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Free. Plaza at 220: 2100 Crystal Dr. Arlington, VA; nationallandingmarket.org // @nationallanding

6.20

Atlas Brew Works: Tell a Corny Dad Joke, Get a Complimentary Beer

The Atlas Brew Works team will celebrate Father’s Day by offering a complimentary beverage to any guest that makes their team members laugh with a cheesy dad joke. Tell an Atlas team member a great dad joke and get a free drink if they laugh. Those who don’t drink beer can choose from seltzer, wine or cocktail. Limit one drink per customer. Atlas Ivy City has also partnered with The Lane on June 20 to reserve tables for fathers who want to grab a beer after spending time with their families at the parent-friendly social club. 1-4 p.m. Free. Atlas Brew Works: 1201 Half St. #120 SE, DC; atlasbrewworks.com // @atlasbrewworks

Father’s Day Forest Bathing

Join the nature and forest therapy guide in this two-hour program that encourages you to slow down and take in the National Arboretum through all your senses. Forest bathing, or shinrin yoku, is the simple practice of taking in the woods through the senses for health benefits. The forest bathing walks consist of three invitations. Each time, the guide will prompt you to reflect on a particular aspect of the natural world around you, give you time to wander and meditate throughout the garden collection, and then reconvene the group to share reflections. 9 -11 a.m. Pay what you can. U.S. National Arboretum: 3501 New York Ave. NE, DC; www.usna.usda.gov // @Nat_Mem_Arb

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.