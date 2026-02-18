Winter Sports Day: Winter Spirit Week Is Here!

It’s time to bundle up, bring out your favorite winter sports team gear, and show off your team spirit, because DC Fray’s Winter 2026 Spirit Week is officially happening from March 1st to March 7th! This year’s theme is Winter Sports Day, so we’re calling on all our league players across the DMV and their teams to dress up in their favorite winter sport team jersey, outfits, and other gear for their weekly games. Whether you’re channeling hockey vibes, après-ski energy, Olympic dreams, or simply your go-to winter team swag, we want to see you bring the heat to the coldest season of the year!🎽 ✨

How It Works

During Spirit Week, your team can show off your creativity and winter sports pride by coming to your game dressed in your favorite winter gear. Jerseys, scarves, ski suits, beanies, snow goggles…go all in! Whether you’re repping a pro team, your alma mater, or creating your own winter-themed look, your squad could win not only bragging rights, but also a special prize (read below for the prize reveal)! ❄️

There will be two separate costume contests running side by side:

Fray Staff Voting Bracket: Chosen by the DC Fray team Fraylife+ Member Voting Bracket: Determined by our Fraylife+ member community

In both brackets, 1st place winners and 2nd place winners will score exclusive prizes for the entire team: 1st place wins a $250 bar tab and 2nd place wins a $100 bar tab! 🍻

Fraylife+ Members Have the Edge

Here’s the best part: if you’re a Fraylife+ member, you’ll be able to vote for your own team in the Fraylife+ bracket if you’re playing in a league this season (or vote for a friend’s team if you’re not playing). That means you can give your squad a boost in the competition and double your chances of winning. 🏆

Not a member yet? No worries! Become a member today to give your team an edge and have your say in Spirit Week voting in addition to all the other awesome perks of being part of the Fraylife+ club, such as Nats and Wizards tickets, free select sports leagues every season, discounted tickets to our events and several others throughout the city, and much more! 😎

So rally your team, start brainstorming your winter sports inspiration, and get ready to hit the court, field, or bar in style. It’s all about your favorite teams/sports this winter. Don’t miss out! 🔥 ❄️