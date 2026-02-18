Johns Hopkins Peabody Performance Series Spring 2026

At the Hopkins Bloomberg Center, you can experience the power of the performing arts through free music and dance performances from the accomplished artists and renowned guests of one of the country’s leading conservatories.

The Peabody Performance Series offers the greater Washington, D.C., community free daytime and evening concerts across a wide range of styles, techniques, and traditions, as well as engaging conversations with leading creatives about important issues and ideas in the performing arts sector and throughout society. Peabody Performance Series programs spark dialogue by introducing universal themes and ideas in the common language of humanity. Enjoy the opportunity to reflect, react, and recharge through the arts.

Reserve your free tickets now and learn more at washingtondc.jhu.edu/arts-culture/peabody-performance-series.

Tickets are required. All Peabody performances are FREE and open to the public. All events and times are subject to change.

Performances:

Photos from past performances:

