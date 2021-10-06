Radar: To Do in D.C. 10.6-10.10

October is in full swing and this weekend’s events are for celebrating fall. Start off your weekend in a mindful way with happy hour yoga, or kick-off with some sundown Wes Anderson. Keep the days rolling with a hot sauce contest and celebrate National Coming Out Day ahead of Monday with Drag Underground. And because one hot sauce event isn’t enough for our D.C. spice connoisseurs, wrap the weekend on Sunday with Cultivate the City’s Hot Sauce Blending Class. If not a fan of heat, head over to First Street for the finale of the 7th Annual Oktoberfest Festival — plus there’s plenty more events in between. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

10.6

Happy Hour Yoga

Get from behind the desk and drop into wellness. Whether you come as you are or bring a change of clothes, leave your worries and your shoes at the door. Guided by Sydnea on our yoga mats, we’ll take the opportunity to breathe mindfully and enjoy a playful movement experience together. $25. 6 p.m. Eaton DC: 1201 K St. NW, DC; eatonworkshop.com // @eatondc

Room 808 Presents: The Speakeasy Comedy Showcase

Speakeasy Comedy DC brings you a free showcase of D.C.’s best up and coming comedians, weekly on every Wednesday. These shows are BYOB. Come out and support D.C.’s hottest new comedy and arts venue, Room 808, located in the Petworth neighborhood of NW D.C. Free. 8 p.m. Room 808 DC: 808 Upshur St. NW, DC; room808dc.com // @speakeasycomedydc

Wes Anderson Movie Nights at Westpost

Pull up a chair or blanket on the plaza on Wednesday evenings for movie nights. Tickets are free but attendance is limited to 125 per event and subject to cancellation in the event of inclement weather. Grab a drink (to-go drinks from our restaurants are allowed), some food from one of our restaurants, and enjoy the weird wonderful world of Wes Anderson. Each film begins at sundown. Free. 7:15 p.m. Pentagon Row Plaza: 1201 S Joyce St. Arlington, VA; pentagonrow.com // @pentagonrow

10.7

8th Annual Rocklands Pig Roast and Hot Sauce Contest

Get your taste buds ready to try locally made hot sauces and help pick the winner. Then, enjoy all you can eat Rocklands BBQ/pig roast and delicious sides as well as unlimited beer/wine. This event is kid (and dog) friendly and will be held rain/shine on the covered patio at the Rocklands, Arlington location. Similar to past years, we will have our judges pick a hot sauce winner and crown a People’s Champion too — with prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. $40+. 5:30 p.m. Rocklands BBQ and Grilling Company Arlington: 3471 Washington Blvd. Arlington, VA; rocklands.com // @rocklandsbbq

Busboys and Poets Books Celebrates BLACK BROADWAY

Join us for an in-person presentation and conversation with author Briana Thomas to find out more about the U Street corridor and what Black Broadway really means here in the District. Black Broadway in Washington, D.C. brings us back to the early days of Black community here in the District on what we now call the Greater U Street. Come hear about these events and more from local historian and journalist Briana Thomas, in the very area that was known as Black Broadway. Free. 6 p.m. Busboys and Poets: 2021 14th St. NW, DC; busboysandpoets.com // @busboysandpoets

Chamber Dance Project Presents: An Evening of Dance on Film

Washington’s premiere contemporary ballet company, Chamber Dance Project, has reimagined their new works as a series of dance films. An evening of screenings of these innovative works include Berceuse, a duet filmed in a soaring atrium of the Milwaukee Museum of Art designed by Santiago Calatrava and the powerful A Single Light, created by the dancers in their own homes. $30+. 6:30 p.m. John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts: 2700 F St. NW, DC; kennedy-center.org // @kennedycenter

10.8

Drag Underground: National Coming Out Day Edition

Come celebrate the power, pride and leadership that define the drag community. To raise awareness of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community and its civil rights movement, Richard Eichberg, a psychologist, and Jean O’Leary, a gay rights activist, founded National Coming Out Day in 1988. National Coming Out Day is observed throughout the US and other countries around the world. $10+. 8 p.m. Dupont Underground: 19 Dupont Circle NW, DC; dupontunderground.org // @dupontunderground

Live Parlor Magic, Elegant Dinner, Full Stage Show

On the shoulders of 30 sold-out performances, experience Washington’s Legendary 5-Star Parlor and Stage Magic Extravaganza at our historic 216-year-old Arts Club of Washington. Join us for a wide array of some of America’s greatest magicians. Experience the “Magic Castle of the East” — a Victorian mansion with private close-up rooms and impossible mind reading, mystery, comedy and magic right before your eyes. $69. 6 p.m. Arts Club of Washington DC: 2017 I St. NW, DC: artsclubofwashington.org // @artsclubofwashington

10.9

Down in the Reeds

Down in the Reeds is a fall gathering that brings together a mosaic of entertainment and activations reflective of D.C.’s cultural diversity and in celebration of the healing power of music. The ability of music to heal at the micro and macro level is one of music’s fundamental characteristics, bridging race, culture and socio-economic status across all Wards. This one-day celebration seeks to highlight that common experience through performances from some of D.C.’s most vibrant musicians as well as workshops, arts activations, community and family engagement and more. Free. 11 a.m. The Parks at Walter Reed: 1010 Butternut St. NW, DC; downinthereeds.com // @downinthereeds

Georgetown Marathon & Half Marathon

KAIMONT LLC, Mercy Center Foundation USA, and local partners welcome you to the Georgetown Half Marathon. This route is flat, scenic, and offers beautiful views of the Potomac river. Enjoy a lovely day on the C&O Canal Towpath and see displays about the historic C&O Canal both before and after the race. Walkers welcome. Proceeds from the race will help to support girls’ education in rural Kenya and Nepal. $100. 8 a.m. Fletchers Cove: 4940 Canal Rd. NW, DC; rungeorgetown.com // @georgetownhalfmarathon



Glow Girl Dance Fitness

Join Ani as she takes you through a high intensity, low impact, 50 minute dance cardio session. You’ll twerk, tone, and train that body. We make dance fitness accessible and approachable. $8. 10:30-11:20 a.m. Glow Girl Dance Fitness: 800 Karen Blvd. Capitol Heights, MD; glowgirldancefitness.com // @glowgirldancefitness

Tregaron Unplugged

This outdoor, in-person event is a multi-musician showcase that invites local musicians into the beautiful parklands of the Tregaron Conservancy. With simultaneous performances at four locations throughout the grounds of the conservancy, Tregaron Unplugged offers visitors an immersive experience where they can traverse the trails through the trees, discovering a variety of genres and artists as they explore. To match this natural setting, all participating musicians will be performing in a true unplugged fashion, with just the acoustic sounds of vocals and instruments. Free. 4 p.m. Tregaron Conservancy: 3100 Macomb St. NW, Washington, DC; washingtonperformingarts.org // @washingtonperformingarts



10.10

7th Annual Oktoberfest Festival

The German themed beer garden’s favorite and largest event of the year featured four weekends chock-full of German cuisine, live bands, Bavarian games, DJ parties, and of course lots of beer. The annual festival will conclude on Sunday, Oct. 10. Revelers will sip on beers in the Märzen-style hailing from Bavaria’s oldest breweries like Spaten Franziskaner, and Bavarian State Brewery Weihenstephan, as well as the best Oktoberfest brews from local and regional breweries like Devils Backbone, Port City Brewing, Left Hand Brewing Co., and Red Bear Brewing. Oktoberfest beer flights will be available, and guest will be able to purchase their beers in one-liter steins. Free. 4-11 p.m. Wunder Garten: 1101 First Street NE, DC; wundergartendc.com // @wundergartendc

Aizuri Quartet

For the opening concert of the season, join the Phillips Collection for the debut of the acclaimed Aizuri Quartet. The group will present two new centennial commissions by composers Lembit Beecher and Paul Wiancko, who have chosen artworks by Alma Thomas and Sam Gilliam as the inspiration for their new works for quartet. $10+. 4 p.m. Virtual. phillipscollection.org // @aizuriquartet

Cultivate the City’s Hot Sauce Blending Class

Join Cultivate the City’s interactive workshop and discover the art of making hot sauce from one of Cultivate the City’s lead farmers. Every year, we make several different types of hot sauces from our unique (and super spicy) fresh peppers, and we’re finally ready to share the knowledge and show you how to make your own. Learn about some of the secret ingredients that make their way into most of our sauces and the flavor profiles of different peppers, how to determine heat levels without killing your taste buds, and how to make a shelf-stable product with minimal processing. $30. 1 p.m. Virtual. cultivatethecity.com // @cultivatethecity

