Pumpkins, Parades + Room to Roam: Your Family Fall Guide Around DC

By late October, the family calendar can start to feel like a race between costume deadlines, school nights and the last good afternoons outside. The outings worth keeping are the ones that give everyone something to enjoy: a small project for busy hands, a parade that welcomes the family dog, a stretch of waterfront where nobody has to hurry.

This year, give the season a little breathing room. Pick one main event, leave time for lunch or a walk, and resist the urge to cross the region twice before dinner. These eight upcoming experiences offer different ways to do fall, from a free neighborhood movie night to a farm visit that carries the fun into November. All dates below are in 2026.

Give Friday night to the neighborhood

Start with Fort Totten Fall Fest & Movie Night on Friday, October 23, 6–9 p.m. at Art Place Fort Totten. The free evening has a satisfying rhythm: fall activities and mini pumpkin decorating at 6, Hotel Transylvania on the outdoor screen at 7, then a glow party at 8:30. It lets a family ease into the weekend together, with something to make, something to watch and one last burst of dancing.

Make an evening of it: Have an early dinner, then arrive for the activities rather than treating the movie as the whole plan. Pack a blanket, collapsible chairs and a warm layer. Text another family to meet you on the lawn; having a familiar face nearby can turn a new outing into an easy neighborhood ritual.

Choose your Sunday: a parade, a park or the waterfront

On Sunday, October 25 at 2 p.m., the 30th Annual Del Ray Halloween Parade puts imagination on Mount Vernon Avenue. Children, costumed pets and decorated strollers join a procession beginning at East Bellefonte Avenue and ending with music and awards at the Mount Vernon Recreation Center field. Watching is free, and the neighborhood scale makes it especially appealing for kids who would rather be part of the action than stand behind a barrier.

Make a day of it: Build in an early lunch along the Avenue and leave time to settle in before the procession. If you are entering a stroller, pet or group contest, work backward from the 1:30 p.m. registration deadline near Mount Vernon and Howell. Let the costume be comfortable enough for the walk; a brilliant outfit is even better when its wearer still likes it an hour later.

For a gentler afternoon, Fall Fun Day at Mitchell Park runs October 25, 2:30–5:30 p.m. in Sheridan-Kalorama. Crafts, inflatables, face painting and a balloon artist give younger visitors plenty to do without turning the outing into a long-distance expedition. Admission is free; budget separately for local food vendors. This is a good pick when the goal is simply to get outside, see neighbors and let the afternoon unfold.

Families who like a bigger backdrop can head to Harbor Halloween on the same Sunday. Trick-or-treating runs 12:30–2:30 p.m., a Hocus Pocus screening runs 1–2:30 p.m., and the afternoon continues with pumpkin carving and a 2:45 p.m. Pet Pawrade. Public waterfront activities anchor the day; parking, food and rides have separate costs and terms.

Make a day of it: Choose either the candy route or the film as your main activity rather than trying to complete both in full. Add lunch and a waterfront wander to look for public art, including The Awakening. Keep an eye on the clock if the pet parade is the nonnegotiable part of your crew’s itinerary.

Let the garden—or the farm—set the pace

BOOtanica at Brookside Gardens, Sunday, October 25, 3–5 p.m., pairs Halloween with curiosity. Pumpkin decorating, crafts, indoor trick-or-treat stops and seasonal science give costumes a setting beyond the usual candy line. Registration is $20 per participating child; a caregiver must stay, with no more than two adults per child.

Make a day of it: Arrive earlier for an unhurried look at the outdoor gardens before checking in for the registered program. Let the kids choose a color or leaf shape to look for along the way. The walk and BOOtanica are different parts of the visit: allow time for both, and check the day’s garden access and program instructions before leaving home.

If your ideal fall photograph includes a pumpkin coming home in the back seat, plan for Cox Farms Fall Festival in Centreville. Select remaining dates run through November 8, with giant slides, hayrides, farm animals and a cornfield adventure. Admission includes a patch pumpkin and is listed at $15–$30 for ages 2 and older, depending on the date; children under 24 months are free.

Make a day of it: Treat the farm as the destination rather than squeezing it between other appointments. Buy date-specific tickets online, choose a few must-do attractions together and leave room for a meal break. October hours are 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; November hours are 10 a.m.–5 p.m., with last entry one hour before closing. The daytime festival ticket does not include the separate nighttime attraction.

Keep Halloween afternoon playful

On Saturday, October 31, 1–4 p.m., Fall Frolic at Glen Echo Park leans into the creative side of the holiday. Arts and crafts, studio and gallery trick-or-treating, a costume contest and student musicians make a good match for children who prefer making things to being startled. Admission is free, with donations welcome; RSVP is preferred rather than required.

Make a day of it: Arrive near the beginning to catch music scheduled from 1–2:30 p.m., then leave time for crafts and a slow look around the park. Use the main parking lot entrance at 5801 Oxford Road. A relaxed lunch beforehand gives everyone a better chance of making it through the afternoon—and still having energy for their own neighborhood that evening.

Prefer to stay in the District? The free Woodridge Library Halloween Fall Festival runs October 31, noon–5 p.m. in the park behind the library. Story times, face painting, crafts, a pumpkin patch and photo booths offer several ways into the fun, with a children’s costume parade at 4 p.m. Plan a visit around the part your children care about most, then leave a little unscheduled time for whatever catches their attention.

The best family fall plan does not need a packed itinerary. A good destination, comfortable shoes and enough time to enjoy being there will do. Check our linked calendar listings for current registration details, prices and organizer updates before heading out.