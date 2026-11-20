Make a holiday date out of decorated hotel lobbies, cocktails, caroling and dinner around DC.

Put a festive hotel lobby on your date night calendar. Dress up, meet for a drink and take in the trees and twinkling lights before dinner. Add a live performance or a seasonal activity and give yourselves an evening with time to talk.

These five Washington hotels offer different starting points for a holiday date. Pick one as your home base, reserve a table where needed and build the evening around its seasonal programming. For a longer outing, pair two nearby hotels and enjoy the walk between stops.

One Washington Circle: Make a Holiday Date in the West End

Start with the decorated lobby at One Washington Circle, then head downstairs to Ten Ten West End for a meal. The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch, with seasonal cocktails, happy hour and live entertainment adding to its holiday plans. Make it the start of a date night: take in the decorations together, settle in for a cocktail and stay for dinner. Ten Ten currently lists happy hour from 2 to 6:30 p.m. and dinner from 5 to 10 p.m., leaving room for an early start. Confirm holiday hours when booking.

Book the holiday suite for an overnight escape. Christmas trees, garland, wreaths and twinkling lights fill a space with a separate living room, bedroom, kitchen and private balcony overlooking Washington Circle. Turn dinner into a festive staycation and leave the trip home for the next morning. The suite makes an overnight booking part of the date, with room to linger over coffee before heading out.

Plan your visit: Check One Washington Circle for suite availability and Ten Ten West End for dining and entertainment dates. The decorated suite requires a room reservation.

Willard InterContinental: Listen to Carolers and See the Gingerbread Display

Add the Willard to your downtown holiday plans for complimentary nightly choral performances in the lobby from December 1 through December 23, 2026. Plan your arrival around a performance, pause for the music and take a look at the decorations together. Keep your dinner reservation flexible until you have confirmed that evening’s performance time.

Visit again in early December to see the 2026 gingerbread display in the ante lobby. Pair the display with a caroling visit, then continue the evening with dinner or a drink. Browse the hotel’s dining options and reserve ahead for a date that moves easily from music to a meal.

Plan your visit: 1401 Pennsylvania Avenue NW. Check the hotel’s announcements for performance times and the gingerbread page for opening updates.

Fairmont Washington, DC, Georgetown: Gather for the Tree Lighting

Put Tuesday, December 1, on the calendar for Fairmont’s 23rd annual holiday tree lighting. The celebration runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Courtyard and Colonnade, with choral music and complimentary seasonal refreshments. Admission is complimentary.

Return for seasonal specials at the Lobby Bar and Courtyard beginning December 4. Make the Lobby Bar your meeting spot for a holiday date. Order drinks, enjoy the decorations and leave time for conversation before dinner. On December 1, start with the tree lighting and build the rest of the evening around its 5:30 p.m. start.

Plan your visit: 2401 M Street NW. Find the tree lighting reservation link and seasonal dining details in Fairmont’s holiday lineup. Dining and drinks are priced separately.

Omni Shoreham: Start Your Date With a Tree Lighting

Head to the Omni Shoreham’s Grande Lobby for its holiday tree lighting celebration on December 4 or December 11, 2026, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Seasonal music, children’s activities, complimentary treats and holiday decorations fill the afternoon, with a special guest appearance on the announced lineup.

Make this an early date with a festive start. Enjoy the decorations and music, then head to dinner in Woodley Park. The celebration includes activities for children and welcomes families, so expect a lively community gathering. Admission is complimentary.

Plan your visit: 2500 Calvert Street NW. Check the event announcement for current details.

Eaton DC: Find Music, Movies and a Tree Made From Records

Head to Eaton for a holiday installation made from recycled vinyl records. The hotel’s sustainable Christmas tree brings a musical touch to its seasonal décor.

Explore the announced 12 Days of Eaton lineup for cocktail classes, movie nights, music sessions, local creators and community giving nights. Choose a class to try together, find a movie night or plan around a music session as individual dates are announced. Check the activity’s location, age requirements and booking details before making plans. The tree gives you a festive stop at the hotel, and a scheduled activity gives the date a shared focus.

Plan your visit: 1201 K Street NW. Visit Eaton’s holiday page and linked calendar for event dates, locations, prices and reservations.

Plan a Festive Hotel Date Night

Make a West End evening of it. Start at One Washington Circle for the decorations and a drink at Ten Ten, then walk to Fairmont for another festive setting. Choose one restaurant for dinner and confirm bar hours before building a second stop into the plan.

Pair downtown music with a creative activity. Begin with the Willard’s caroling and gingerbread display, then continue to Eaton for a scheduled movie, class or music session. Choose the Eaton event first, check the Willard performance time and leave enough time to get between hotels.

Keep the plan simple. Pick one hotel, book dinner and give yourselves time to enjoy the décor. The complimentary Willard caroling, Fairmont tree lighting and Omni Shoreham celebration offer options for a date with a smaller activity budget. Food, drinks and transportation are additional.

Make the room a separate decision. Book One Washington Circle’s decorated suite for an overnight date. Its room reservation is separate from dining and entertainment, and the suite is not a public display.

Check the linked event pages before heading out. Meals, drinks, ticketed activities and overnight stays may carry separate charges.