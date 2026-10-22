Harbor Halloween at National Harbor

Friday, October 23rd, 2026 @ 6:00:pm
Fort Totten Fall Fest & Movie Night
Art Place Fort Totten — The Modern lawn
National Harbor Waterfront District and PlazaMore details
Turn the waterfront into a costume-day itinerary with trick-or-treat stops at more than 30 businesses, a screening of Hocus Pocus, pumpkin carving and a pet parade. Candy bags are first come, first served. Children in costume can ride the Capital Wheel with an adult ticket purchase under the published offer; check restrictions.
When: Sunday, October 25: trick-or-treating 12:30–2:30 p.m.; movie 1–2:30 p.m.; pumpkin carving 2:30 p.m.; Pet Pawrade 2:45 p.m. Eastern.
Where: National Harbor Waterfront District and Plaza, National Plaza, National Harbor, MD 20745.
Price: Public waterfront activities; purchases, parking and ride offers have separate terms.
Confirm current details, availability and weather updates with the organizer before attending.
Official event details and registration information
Illustrative autumn pumpkin photo by Mark Duffel on Unsplash.
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