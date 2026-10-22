Harbor Halloween at National Harbor
Sunday, October 25, 2026

Harbor Halloween at National Harbor

National Plaza, National Harbor, MD 20745

National Harbor Waterfront District and Plaza

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Public waterfront activities; purchases, parking and ride offers have separate terms

About This Event

Turn the waterfront into a costume-day itinerary with trick-or-treat stops at more than 30 businesses, a screening of Hocus Pocus, pumpkin carving and a pet parade. Candy bags are first come, first served. Children in costume can ride the Capital Wheel with an adult ticket purchase under the published offer; check restrictions.

When: Sunday, October 25: trick-or-treating 12:30–2:30 p.m.; movie 1–2:30 p.m.; pumpkin carving 2:30 p.m.; Pet Pawrade 2:45 p.m. Eastern.
Where: National Harbor Waterfront District and Plaza, National Plaza, National Harbor, MD 20745.
Price: Public waterfront activities; purchases, parking and ride offers have separate terms.

Confirm current details, availability and weather updates with the organizer before attending.

Official event details and registration information

Illustrative autumn pumpkin photo by Mark Duffel on Unsplash.

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Date

Sunday, October 25, 2026 12:30 pm

Location

National Harbor Waterfront District and Plaza
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