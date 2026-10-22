Harbor Halloween at National Harbor

Turn the waterfront into a costume-day itinerary with trick-or-treat stops at more than 30 businesses, a screening of Hocus Pocus, pumpkin carving and a pet parade. Candy bags are first come, first served. Children in costume can ride the Capital Wheel with an adult ticket purchase under the published offer; check restrictions.

When: Sunday, October 25: trick-or-treating 12:30–2:30 p.m.; movie 1–2:30 p.m.; pumpkin carving 2:30 p.m.; Pet Pawrade 2:45 p.m. Eastern.

Where: National Harbor Waterfront District and Plaza, National Plaza, National Harbor, MD 20745.

Price: Public waterfront activities; purchases, parking and ride offers have separate terms.

Confirm current details, availability and weather updates with the organizer before attending.

Official event details and registration information