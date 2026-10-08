Peabody American Music Festival Brings Jazz, Hip-Hop and Orchestra to DC

Some music festivals build a lineup around a single sound. Peabody’s American Music Festival has a more interesting proposition: what happens when the sounds that define American music share a stage, a city and a weekend? From October 16–18, the Hopkins Bloomberg Center in Penn Quarter becomes a meeting place for jazz improvisers, hip-hop innovators and classical musicians. It is an invitation to hear familiar genres in a new light—and to spend a little more time exploring the neighborhood around the music.

The Peabody Institute’s three-day program moves from two Friday jazz performances to a Saturday hip-hop showcase and a Sunday orchestral finale. Each stop offers a different perspective on the same musical story: American music is constantly borrowing, reinventing and responding to itself.

Friday, October 16: A double bill of jazz

The Peabody Jazz Ensemble opens the weekend at 2 p.m., with trumpeter and educator Sean Jones leading a performance that puts the musical exchange between artists front and center. At 7:30 p.m., the Baltimore Jazz Collective follows, bringing another perspective on the creativity and energy of live jazz.

Make a day of it: Before the afternoon set, explore the National Gallery of Art nearby, then carry the improvisational spirit into the evening performance. If you have time between sets, wander Penn Quarter for a pre-show bite.

Saturday, October 17: Hip-hop takes the spotlight

Peabody Hip Hop begins at 7:30 p.m., with a program featuring Lupe Fiasco, Rah Digga and DJ Babu. The performance highlights a musical culture built on rhythm, lyricism, sampling and innovation, and its far-reaching influence on American music.

Make a night of it: Before the 7:30 p.m. set, visit the National Portrait Gallery and think about how portraits and hip-hop both tell stories about identity and cultural influence. Check gallery hours before heading over.

Sunday, October 18: An orchestral finale

At 3 p.m., the Peabody Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Joseph Young, closes the festival. Pianist Christian Sands joins for Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue, a work whose blend of jazz and classical traditions makes a fitting finale to the weekend.

Make an afternoon of it: Pair Gershwin with a visit to the National Gallery of Art, where the visual arts offer another lens on American creative expression. Allow time to reach the concert before its 3 p.m. start.

Plan your visit and explore more Peabody concerts

Getting there: The Hopkins Bloomberg Center is at 555 Pennsylvania Avenue NW. Archives–Navy Memorial–Penn Quarter Metro (Green and Yellow lines) is the closest station, about a four-minute walk; Judiciary Square on the Red Line is another option. If driving, the nearby 601 North Building Garage at 601 Pennsylvania Avenue NW is about a two-minute walk. Garage hours, availability and rates may vary, especially for evening shows.

All festival performances take place at the Hopkins Bloomberg Center, 555 Pennsylvania Avenue NW. See the District Fray festival calendar listing and Peabody’s official festival page for the full schedule and registration.

Peabody’s fall series continues with the Graduate Jazz Ensemble on October 30, Chamber Music on December 4 and the Peabody Chamber Orchestra on December 12. For confirmed performance times and ticket information for these later concerts, visit Peabody’s events calendar.