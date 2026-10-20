Make Friday a little more festive at Art Place! Fort Totten Fall Fest & Movie Night brings families, friends and neighbors together for a free evening of fall activities, an outdoor screening of Hotel Transylvania, and a glow party.

Join us Friday, October 23, 2026, on the lawn at 4th Street NE and Galloway Street NE, by The Modern at Art Place, 400 Galloway Street NE, Washington, DC 20011.

6 p.m.: Check-in and fall activities, including mini pumpkin decorating.

Check-in and fall activities, including mini pumpkin decorating. 7 p.m.: Outdoor screening of Hotel Transylvania.

Outdoor screening of Hotel Transylvania. 8:30 p.m.: Glow party with glow giveaways and dancing.

Glow party with glow giveaways and dancing. 9 p.m.: Event concludes.

The evening also features face painting, arts and crafts, a DJ dance set, photo moments, decorative tote bags, popcorn, candy, drinks and local food options. Admission is free; food and vendor purchases may cost extra.

Bring blankets, favorite snacks and collapsible lawn chairs for picnic-style movie viewing. Movie and cartoon character costumes are encouraged for children and grown-ups alike.

RSVP for free on Eventbrite and check the registration page for the latest event updates.