Fort Totten Fall Fest & Movie Night
Friday, October 23, 2026

Fort Totten Fall Fest & Movie Night

On the lawn at 4th Street NE & Galloway Street NE, 400 Galloway Street NE, Washington, DC 20011

Art Place Fort Totten — The Modern lawn

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Free admission | RSVP on Eventbrite

About This Event

Make Friday a little more festive at Art Place! Fort Totten Fall Fest & Movie Night brings families, friends and neighbors together for a free evening of fall activities, an outdoor screening of Hotel Transylvania, and a glow party.

Join us Friday, October 23, 2026, on the lawn at 4th Street NE and Galloway Street NE, by The Modern at Art Place, 400 Galloway Street NE, Washington, DC 20011.

  • 6 p.m.: Check-in and fall activities, including mini pumpkin decorating.
  • 7 p.m.: Outdoor screening of Hotel Transylvania.
  • 8:30 p.m.: Glow party with glow giveaways and dancing.
  • 9 p.m.: Event concludes.

The evening also features face painting, arts and crafts, a DJ dance set, photo moments, decorative tote bags, popcorn, candy, drinks and local food options. Admission is free; food and vendor purchases may cost extra.

Bring blankets, favorite snacks and collapsible lawn chairs for picnic-style movie viewing. Movie and cartoon character costumes are encouraged for children and grown-ups alike.

RSVP for free on Eventbrite and check the registration page for the latest event updates.

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Date

Friday, October 23, 2026 06:00 pm
Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

Location

Art Place Fort Totten — The Modern lawn
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