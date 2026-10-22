Fall Frolic at Glen Echo Park
Saturday, October 31, 2026

Fall Frolic at Glen Echo Park

7300 MacArthur Boulevard, Glen Echo, MD 20812

Glen Echo Park

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Free; optional donation; separate performances may require paid tickets

About This Event

Celebrate Halloween through art, music and costumes at Glen Echo Park. Make seasonal crafts, trick-or-treat at resident studios and galleries, and try the costume contest. Student musicians perform from 1–2:30 p.m. RSVP is preferred, not required. Free main-lot parking is accessed at 5801 Oxford Road.

When: Saturday, October 31, 1–4 p.m. Eastern.
Where: Glen Echo Park, 7300 MacArthur Boulevard, Glen Echo, MD 20812.
Price: Free; optional donation; separate performances may require paid tickets.

Confirm current details, availability and weather updates with the organizer before attending.

Official event details and registration information

Archival Fall Frolic photograph courtesy of Glen Echo Park.

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Date

Saturday, October 31, 2026 01:00 pm

Location

Glen Echo Park
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