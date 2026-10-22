Fall Frolic at Glen Echo Park

Sunday, October 25th, 2026 @ 2:00:pm
30th Annual Del Ray Halloween Parade
Mount Vernon Avenue, starting at East Bellefonte Avenue
Glen Echo ParkMore details
Celebrate Halloween through art, music and costumes at Glen Echo Park. Make seasonal crafts, trick-or-treat at resident studios and galleries, and try the costume contest. Student musicians perform from 1–2:30 p.m. RSVP is preferred, not required. Free main-lot parking is accessed at 5801 Oxford Road.
When: Saturday, October 31, 1–4 p.m. Eastern.
Where: Glen Echo Park, 7300 MacArthur Boulevard, Glen Echo, MD 20812.
Price: Free; optional donation; separate performances may require paid tickets.
Confirm current details, availability and weather updates with the organizer before attending.
Official event details and registration information
Archival Fall Frolic photograph courtesy of Glen Echo Park.
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