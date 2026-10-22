Fall Frolic at Glen Echo Park

Celebrate Halloween through art, music and costumes at Glen Echo Park. Make seasonal crafts, trick-or-treat at resident studios and galleries, and try the costume contest. Student musicians perform from 1–2:30 p.m. RSVP is preferred, not required. Free main-lot parking is accessed at 5801 Oxford Road.

When: Saturday, October 31, 1–4 p.m. Eastern.

Where: Glen Echo Park, 7300 MacArthur Boulevard, Glen Echo, MD 20812.

Price: Free; optional donation; separate performances may require paid tickets.

Confirm current details, availability and weather updates with the organizer before attending.

Official event details and registration information