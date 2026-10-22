Cox Farms Fall Festival: Final Fall Weekends
Friday, October 23, 2026

Cox Farms Fall Festival: Final Fall Weekends

15621 Braddock Road, Centreville, VA 20120

Cox Farms

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$15–$30 by date for ages 2+; under 24 months free

About This Event

Give fall a full farm day with giant slides, hayrides, animals, a cornfield adventure and the Imaginature Trail. Admission includes a patch pumpkin to take home. Buy date-specific tickets online before visiting; last admission is one hour before closing. The daytime festival and nighttime Fields of Fear require separate tickets.

When: Upcoming dates October 23–26 and October 29–November 3; final weekend November 6–8. October hours 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; November hours 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Eastern.
Where: Cox Farms, 15621 Braddock Road, Centreville, VA 20120.
Price: $15–$30 by date for ages 2+; under 24 months free.

Confirm current details, availability and weather updates with the organizer before attending.

Official event details and registration information

Illustrative autumn pumpkin photo by Mark Duffel on Unsplash.

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Date

Friday, October 23, 2026 10:00 am

Location

Cox Farms
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