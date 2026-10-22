Cox Farms Fall Festival: Final Fall Weekends

Give fall a full farm day with giant slides, hayrides, animals, a cornfield adventure and the Imaginature Trail. Admission includes a patch pumpkin to take home. Buy date-specific tickets online before visiting; last admission is one hour before closing. The daytime festival and nighttime Fields of Fear require separate tickets.

When: Upcoming dates October 23–26 and October 29–November 3; final weekend November 6–8. October hours 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; November hours 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Eastern.

Where: Cox Farms, 15621 Braddock Road, Centreville, VA 20120.

Price: $15–$30 by date for ages 2+; under 24 months free.

Confirm current details, availability and weather updates with the organizer before attending.

Official event details and registration information