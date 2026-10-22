Cox Farms Fall Festival: Final Fall Weekends

Friday, October 23rd, 2026 @ 6:00:pm
Fort Totten Fall Fest & Movie Night
Art Place Fort Totten — The Modern lawn
Cox FarmsMore details
Give fall a full farm day with giant slides, hayrides, animals, a cornfield adventure and the Imaginature Trail. Admission includes a patch pumpkin to take home. Buy date-specific tickets online before visiting; last admission is one hour before closing. The daytime festival and nighttime Fields of Fear require separate tickets.
When: Upcoming dates October 23–26 and October 29–November 3; final weekend November 6–8. October hours 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; November hours 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Eastern.
Where: Cox Farms, 15621 Braddock Road, Centreville, VA 20120.
Price: $15–$30 by date for ages 2+; under 24 months free.
Confirm current details, availability and weather updates with the organizer before attending.
Official event details and registration information
Illustrative autumn pumpkin photo by Mark Duffel on Unsplash.
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