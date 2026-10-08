Maharaja Polo Cup Brings Indian-Inspired Style and Sport to Maryland

Some fall outings are worth dressing up for. On Sunday, October 18, Congressional Polo Club in Poolesville, Maryland, will trade the ordinary Sunday routine for a colorful celebration of polo and Indian culture. The Maharaja Polo Cup: Diwali at Congressional Polo Club, presented with KULTURE, brings sport, music, fashion and a festive atmosphere together from 2 to 7 p.m.

At the center of the afternoon is polo: horses in motion, players racing down the field and the excitement of watching the action unfold from the sidelines. But the Maharaja Polo Cup is designed to be more than a sporting fixture. With Bollywood music, international cuisine and a crowd encouraged to dress for the occasion, it is also an invitation to experience the traditions and visual energy of a Diwali-inspired celebration in an unexpected setting.

A different kind of fall Sunday

Set against the open grounds of Congressional Polo Club, the event offers a change of pace from the usual city brunch or neighborhood festival. Guests can follow the polo matches, enjoy the music and make an afternoon of gathering with friends. Whether you know the rules of polo or have never watched a match, the combination of live sport and social atmosphere makes it easy to find a reason to come.

The Diwali theme adds another layer to the day. Often called the festival of lights, Diwali is associated with light, renewal, togetherness and celebration across many Indian communities. The Maharaja Polo Cup draws on that spirit through a gathering that welcomes both longtime polo fans and newcomers interested in Indian culture, fashion and food.

Dress for the occasion

The suggested dress code is Polo Chic, with an invitation to mix classic equestrian-inspired style and Indian formalwear. Think polished autumn outfits, festive color and a little personal flair. The goal is not to prescribe a uniform but to make getting ready part of the experience. As with any outdoor polo outing, comfortable footwear for grass is a practical choice.

Food and beverages will be available to purchase. Groups looking to create their own field-side home base can also explore the organizer’s paid private tailgate tent packages. For everyone else, general admission is complimentary with an RSVP, making this an accessible way to try something different on an October weekend.

Everything to know before you go

What: Maharaja Polo Cup — Diwali at Congressional Polo Club

When: Sunday, October 18, 2026, 2–7 p.m.

Where: Congressional Polo Club, 14660 Hughes Road, Poolesville, Maryland

Admission: Free general admission; RSVP required

Dress: Polo Chic; Indian formalwear and equestrian-inspired attire welcome

Ready to make plans? See the Maharaja Polo Cup listing on the District Fray events calendar for the event details, or RSVP directly with the organizer. Check the official registration page for any last-minute updates before traveling.