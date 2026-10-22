30th Annual Del Ray Halloween Parade
Sunday, October 25, 2026

30th Annual Del Ray Halloween Parade

Mount Vernon Avenue and East Bellefonte Avenue, Del Ray, Alexandria, VA

Mount Vernon Avenue, starting at East Bellefonte Avenue

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Free to watch; listed costume contest registration is free

About This Event

Children, pets and decorated strollers fill Mount Vernon Avenue with costume creativity. Follow the neighborhood procession toward music and awards at the Mount Vernon Recreation Center field. Stroller, pet and group/float contests check in near Mount Vernon and Howell before the parade; motorized floats and vehicles are not permitted.

When: Sunday, October 25, 2 p.m.; contest entrants should register by 1:30 p.m. Eastern.
Where: Mount Vernon Avenue, starting at East Bellefonte Avenue, Mount Vernon Avenue and East Bellefonte Avenue, Del Ray, Alexandria, VA.
Price: Free to watch; listed costume contest registration is free.

Confirm current details, availability and weather updates with the organizer before attending.

Official event details and registration information

Archival parade photograph by Will Niccolls, courtesy of the Del Ray Business Association.

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Date

Sunday, October 25, 2026 02:00 pm

Location

Mount Vernon Avenue, starting at East Bellefonte Avenue
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