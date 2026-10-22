30th Annual Del Ray Halloween Parade

Children, pets and decorated strollers fill Mount Vernon Avenue with costume creativity. Follow the neighborhood procession toward music and awards at the Mount Vernon Recreation Center field. Stroller, pet and group/float contests check in near Mount Vernon and Howell before the parade; motorized floats and vehicles are not permitted.

When: Sunday, October 25, 2 p.m.; contest entrants should register by 1:30 p.m. Eastern.

Where: Mount Vernon Avenue, starting at East Bellefonte Avenue, Mount Vernon Avenue and East Bellefonte Avenue, Del Ray, Alexandria, VA.

Price: Free to watch; listed costume contest registration is free.

Confirm current details, availability and weather updates with the organizer before attending.

Official event details and registration information