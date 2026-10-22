BOOtanica at Brookside Gardens

Sunday, October 25th, 2026 @ 2:00:pm
30th Annual Del Ray Halloween Parade
Mount Vernon Avenue, starting at East Bellefonte Avenue
Brookside GardensMore details
Bring a costume and a curious mind to Brookside Gardens. Botanical Halloween activities mix indoor trick-or-treat stops with pumpkin decorating, crafts and hands-on science about the season. Register each participating child; one caregiver must stay throughout. Adults do not register, with a maximum of two per child.
When: Sunday, October 25, 3–5 p.m. Eastern.
Where: Brookside Gardens, 1800 Glenallan Avenue, Wheaton, MD 20902.
Price: $20 per participating child; registration required.
Confirm current details, availability and weather updates with the organizer before attending.
Official event details and registration information
Illustrative autumn pumpkin photo by Mark Duffel on Unsplash.
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