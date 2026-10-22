BOOtanica at Brookside Gardens

Bring a costume and a curious mind to Brookside Gardens. Botanical Halloween activities mix indoor trick-or-treat stops with pumpkin decorating, crafts and hands-on science about the season. Register each participating child; one caregiver must stay throughout. Adults do not register, with a maximum of two per child.

When: Sunday, October 25, 3–5 p.m. Eastern.

Where: Brookside Gardens, 1800 Glenallan Avenue, Wheaton, MD 20902.

Price: $20 per participating child; registration required.

Confirm current details, availability and weather updates with the organizer before attending.

Official event details and registration information