BOOtanica at Brookside Gardens
Sunday, October 25, 2026

BOOtanica at Brookside Gardens

1800 Glenallan Avenue, Wheaton, MD 20902

Brookside Gardens

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$20 per participating child; registration required

About This Event

Bring a costume and a curious mind to Brookside Gardens. Botanical Halloween activities mix indoor trick-or-treat stops with pumpkin decorating, crafts and hands-on science about the season. Register each participating child; one caregiver must stay throughout. Adults do not register, with a maximum of two per child.

When: Sunday, October 25, 3–5 p.m. Eastern.
Where: Brookside Gardens, 1800 Glenallan Avenue, Wheaton, MD 20902.
Price: $20 per participating child; registration required.

Confirm current details, availability and weather updates with the organizer before attending.

Official event details and registration information

Illustrative autumn pumpkin photo by Mark Duffel on Unsplash.

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Date

Sunday, October 25, 2026 03:00 pm

Location

Brookside Gardens
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