Fall Fun Day at Mitchell Park

Trade a busy Sunday for a neighborhood afternoon outdoors. Friends of Mitchell Park brings its 21st annual Fall Fun Day to Sheridan-Kalorama, with enough hands-on fun to keep younger visitors moving and plenty of room to catch up with neighbors.

Kids can explore crafts, inflatables, face painting, a balloon artist and fire truck crafts. Local food vendors round out this easygoing fall outing.

When: Sunday, October 25, 2026, 2:30–5:30 p.m. Eastern.

Where: Mitchell Park, 2222 S Street NW, Sheridan-Kalorama, Washington, DC 20008.

Price: Free admission; food purchases extra.

A good pick for families seeking a small, community-centered alternative to a big festival. Check the organizer for weather updates and exact activities before heading out.

Official event details