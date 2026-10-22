Woodridge Library Halloween Fall Festival

Make a neighborhood library your Halloween headquarters. The park behind Woodridge Library hosts story times, face painting, a pumpkin patch, bumper cars, crafts and family photo booths. The children costume parade begins at 4 p.m., making this an easy afternoon stop before evening trick-or-treating.

When: Saturday, October 31, noon–5 p.m. Eastern.

Where: Park behind Woodridge Neighborhood Library, 1801 Hamlin Street NE, Woodridge, Washington, DC 20018.

Price: Free.

Confirm current details, availability and weather updates with the organizer before attending.

Official event details and registration information