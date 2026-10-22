Woodridge Library Halloween Fall Festival

Friday, October 23rd, 2026 @ 6:00:pm
Fort Totten Fall Fest & Movie Night
Art Place Fort Totten — The Modern lawn
Park behind Woodridge Neighborhood LibraryMore details
Make a neighborhood library your Halloween headquarters. The park behind Woodridge Library hosts story times, face painting, a pumpkin patch, bumper cars, crafts and family photo booths. The children costume parade begins at 4 p.m., making this an easy afternoon stop before evening trick-or-treating.
When: Saturday, October 31, noon–5 p.m. Eastern.
Where: Park behind Woodridge Neighborhood Library, 1801 Hamlin Street NE, Woodridge, Washington, DC 20018.
Price: Free.
Confirm current details, availability and weather updates with the organizer before attending.
Official event details and registration information
Illustrative autumn pumpkin photo by Mark Duffel on Unsplash.
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