25 Can’t-Miss Pride Events in D.C.

We rounded up some of the coolest Pride events going on this month to celebrate the LGTBQIA+ community.

D.C. Pride is always filled with dozens of festivals, dance parties, drag shows and all sorts of celebrations in honor of the LGBTQIA+ community. This year, there’s something for everyone — even if you’re not the party type. Whether it’s a parade, a queer artisan market, a book talk, a comedy show or even a 5k race, there are a wide range of events to look forward to all June long. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

Looking for even more Pride events as well as other things going on in the city? Check out our full events calendar here.

6.8

Capital Pride Rooftop Pool Party at VIDA Penthouse Pool and Lounge

D.C. summers are hot; you deserve to cool down poolside. All proceeds go to the Capital Pride Alliance. $25. 8 p.m. 1212 4th St. SE, DC; capitalpride.org // @capitalpridedc

Sapphic Night at Dirty Goose

Lesbians may not run the world yet, but they’re running Dirty Goose for the night. Free. 5 p.m. 913 U St. NW, DC; thedirtygoosedc.com // @thedirtygoose

6.8-6.17

Queering Sound Festival at Rhizome DC

From live music to video art to spoken word, all things sound and all things queer are being hosted at Rhizome DC. Free. Various Times. 6950 Maple St. NW, DC; rhizomedc.org // @rhizome_dc

6.9

DC Front Runners Pride Run 5K

Don’t get it twisted, you can walk this one if you want. This isn’t your mother’s 5K — there’s a race afterparty with a live DJ and drag performances, and you can grab a well-deserved DC Brau beer. Proceeds go to DC Front Runner’s-sponsored LGBTQ+ charities. $55. 7 p.m. 1801 E St. SE, DC; dcfrontrunners.org // @dcfrontrunners

Drag Underground at Dupont Underground

Kick off the weekend strong with a special edition of Drag Underground, featuring performances from Cake Pop and Gigi Paris Couture to name a few. $15+. 8:30 p.m. 19 Dupont Circle NW, DC; dupontunderground.org // @dupontunderground

RIOT! Capital Pride Opening Party at Echostage

This is the official launch of DC Pride. Featuring stars from “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” local queer artists and DJs. $35+. 9 p.m. 2135 Queens Chapel Rd. NE, DC; capitalpride.org // @capitalpridedc

6.10

Capital Pride Parade and Block Party

This one is a classic and the best way to kick off Pride Month. Before and after the parade, grab a drink or a bite to eat along 17th Street Northwest between P + Q Streets at the Capital Pride Block Party. Free. 3 p.m. Dupont and Logan Circle Neighborhoods; capitalpride.org // @capitalpridedc

Kym Register + Meltdown Rodeo at Quarry House Tavern

So you’re an indie rock nerd, I hear? Have no fear. Kym Register + Meltdown Rodeo, Taimi Hart and D.C.’s very own Evil make up the quintessential queer indie rock music night. $20. 9:30 p.m. 8401 Georgia Ave. Silver Spring, MD; quarryhousetavern.com // @quarryhousetavern

Pride on the Pier at the Wharf

Complete with a drag show in the afternoon and fireworks at night with a waterfront view, it’s just the perfect way to end a day full of partying it up — or maybe a nice pit-stop before a late evening of more celebrating. Free. 2 p.m. 101 District Sq. SW, DC; wharfdc.com // @thewharfdc

Rosé in the Garden at Estuary

In a jam-packed day of partying, you’ll probably need a glass of wine. Estuary is celebrating the Capital Pride Parade with proceeds of this event benefiting the Whitman-Walker Foundation, supporting LGBTQ+ healthcare. Make a reservation. 950 New York Ave. NW, DC; estuarydc.com // @estuaryconraddc

6.11

Pride Artisan Market at Capital Cider House

Looking for something a little low-key for a Sunday afternoon? Capital Cider House is hosting a market featuring queer and queer-friendly vendors, keeping a chill Pride event as a weekend option. Free. 2 p.m. 3930 Georgia Avenue NW, DC; capitolciderhouse.com/ // @capciderhouse

Capital Pride Festival

Just like the parade, this is also a classic. With 300 + exhibitor booths along Pennsylvania Avenue for the day paired with dozens of food and drink vendors and live music, this is the meat of D.C. Pride weekend. Free. 12 p.m. Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, DC; capitalpride.org // @capitalpridedc

Capital Pride Concert

Along with the pride festival, the concert will probably amount to one of the best events all month long. Broadway star and singer Idina Menzel is set to headline this year’s concert, but you won’t want to miss performances from Hayley Kiyoko and Rina Sawayama. Free+. 12 p.m. Third Street Northwest + Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, DC; capitalpride.org // @capitalpridedc

6.14

Elliott Page at Sixth & I

Already receiving high acclamations for his new memoir “Pageboy,” Eliott Page’s coming out story and life in the limelight is touching and inspiring. Unashamed about his trans identity now, Sixth & I is hosting the “Juno” star to discuss his story beyond the pages. $12+. 7 p.m. 600 I St. NW, DC; sixthandi.org // @sixthandi

6.15

Pride Pawty at The Station at Riverdale Park

Already weeping due to cuteness overload. Dress your dogs up in their best rainbow gear and bring them to the coolest dog hang around, featuring rainbow treats, a live DJ, Starbucks pup cups and more stuff for the humans, too. Benefits Senior Dog Sanctuary. Free. 5:30 p.m. 4704 Van Buren St. Riverdale Park, MD; thestationriverdalepark.com // @thestationrp

6.16

Awkward Sex… And The City: Pride Edition at Black Cat

Hilarious awkward sex and dating stories, but this time LGBTQ+ couples are in the spotlight. Hosted by New York comedian and podcaster Natalie Wall, you’re bound to laugh and cringe at the stories to be told. $20+. 8 p.m. 1811 14th St. NW, DC; blackcatdc.com // @bootyrexparty

Washington Mystics Pride Night at Entertainment & Sports Arena

Women’s sports and lesbian culture go hand in hand. Enjoy a night of Pride and hoops at a Washington Mystics game. $68+. 7 p.m. 1100 Oak Dr. SE, DC; mystics.wnba.com/ // @washmystics

6.17

Pretty Boi Drag Pride Weekend at Union Stage

It’s time for drag kings to take the stage. #OpenKingNight is a night dedicated to those first trying their hand at drag king performing and those who are long time experts of the game. $20+. 2 p.m. 740 Water St. SW, DC; unionstage.com // @prettyboidrag

Pride Pop-Up Market at The Outrage

The Outrage is hosting a one day only pop-up made up entirely of LGBTQ+ vendors. Including queer-made jewelry, art, clothing and more. Free. 12 p.m. 1811 14th St. NW, DC; the-outrage.com // @theoutrageonline

6.23

LGBTQ+ Singles Tracking Dating at metrobar

Wouldn’t it be nice to meet the one at Pride? metrobar could make it possible with their LGBTQ+ singles night. All proceeds got to SYMAL, a foundation supporting LGBTQ+ youth. $5. 6:30 p.m. 640 Rhode Island Ave. NE, DC; metrobardc.com // @metrobardc

Pride Poetry Night at Politics and Prose

For a more reflective night, attend a night of LGBTQ+ poetry. Free. 7 p.m. 5015 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; politics-prose.com // @politicsprose

6.24-6.25

Out & About Festival at Wolf Trap

Brandi f–king Carlile. I mean, come on. With supporting acts Yola, Rufus Wainwright, Lucius (just featured in the newest District Fray Issue), Celise and more, if you’re an indie pop, soul or folk music geek, this is the concert of the summer. $75+. Various times. 1551 Trap Rd. Vienna, VA; wolftrap.org // @wolf_trap

6.25

Last Show: “One in Two” at Atlas Performing Arts Center

Making light of hard times is comedy gold. “One in Two” doesn’t shy away from both making light and digging deep, honestly unpacking what it’s like to receive an HIV diagnosis as a queer Black man. $38+. 3 p.m. 1333 H St. NE, DC; mosaictheater.org // @mosaictheaterdc

Sapphic Book Club at Solid State Books

In a special Pride month edition of the WLW book club, the book of choice will be “Wild Things,” a light-hearted queer romcom. Perfect for the more reserved Pride celebrant, bookworm and, of course, sapphic. Free. 7 p.m. 600 H St. NE, DC; solidstatebooksdc.com // @solidstatedc

6.27

Pride Trivia at the National Portrait Gallery

In one of D.C.’s most iconic museums, play for a chance to show off your LGBTQ+ history knowledge and take home some prizes. Free. 5 p.m. 8th and G Streets Northwest, DC; npg.si.edu // @smithsoniannpg

Want first access to select Pride shows, events and performances around the city? Join the District Fray community to access free and discounted tickets. Become a member and support local journalism today.