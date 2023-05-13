Community Submitted

Saturday, June 10, 2023

Pride on the Pier at the Wharf

101 District Square, Washington, District of Columbia 20024, US
Navy Yard // Southwest Waterfront

District Wharf

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Pride on the Pier is Free and Open to the Public! VIP Tickets Available! Enjoy Pride on the Pier with a VIP experience! VIP Session #1: 2-5 p.m.Enjoy an air-conditioned lounge, private bathroom, catering and an open bar. VIP Session #2: 6-9 p.m. Enjoy the air-conditioned lounge, private bathroom, catering and open bar with a front-row view of the fireworks. www.prideonthepierdc.com/vip

About This Event

The Washington Blade, in partnership with LURe DC and The Wharf, is excited to announce the 4th annual Pride on the Pier and Fireworks show during DC Pride weekend on Saturday, June 10, 2023, from 2-9 p.m.

The event will include the annual Pride on the Pier Fireworks Show presented by the Leonard-Litz Foundation at 9 p.m.

Pride on the Pier extends the city’s annual celebration of LGBTQ visibility to the bustling Southwest waterfront with an exciting array of activities and entertainment for all ages. The District Pier will offer DJs, dancing and other entertainment. Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase for those 21 and older. Local DJ’s Juba and Honey will perform throughout the event.

  • 3:00 p.m. – Drag Show
  • 4:00 p.m. – Capital Pride Parade on the Big Screen
  • 9:00 p.m. – Fireworks Show Presented by Leonard-Litz Foundation

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, June 10, 2023 02:00 pm
Doors open at 02:00 pm

Location

District Wharf
View Map