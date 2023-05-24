Popular

Saturday, June 10, 2023

Capital Pride Parade

Logan Circle and Dupont Circle Neighborhoods

About This Event

Celebrate with the LGBTQ+ community and its allies at the historic Capital Pride Parade! This beloved tradition honors our history and acknowledges the evolution of the LGBTQ+ neighborhoods in Washington, DC while respecting the origins and importance of taking to the streets in our fight for equality. Be prepared to experience one of the largest Pride Parades to ever take place in the Nation’s Capital.

Pride

Date

Saturday, June 10, 2023 03:00 pm
Doors open at 3:00 pm

Location

Logan Circle and Dupont Circle Neighborhoods
