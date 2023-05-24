Sunday, June 4th, 2023 @ 3:00:pm
Dolly
Lincoln Theatre
Popular
Logan Circle and Dupont Circle NeighborhoodsMore details
Celebrate with the LGBTQ+ community and its allies at the historic Capital Pride Parade! This beloved tradition honors our history and acknowledges the evolution of the LGBTQ+ neighborhoods in Washington, DC while respecting the origins and importance of taking to the streets in our fight for equality. Be prepared to experience one of the largest Pride Parades to ever take place in the Nation’s Capital.
InterestsPride
