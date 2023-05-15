Friday, June 16, 2023

Washington Mystics Pride Night

1100 Oak Dr. SE, DC
Anacostia

Entertainment & Sports Arena

$185+

About This Event

The Washington Mystics believe in the full inclusion, dignity, and equality for all LGBTQ+ people. We’re proud to use the platform of sport to empower our players, fans, and staff to use their voices and create a more inclusive environment around the game and in our communities. Join us for Pride Night celebrating the diversity of our community, our game, our way! Some Mystics Pride Night activities include

Special Pride messages from Mystics players 

Pride halftime performance 

Portraits in Pride photobooth 

New Mystics Pride merch in the Team Store 

SPECIAL FAN EXPERIENCES 

Groups attending Pride Night have the opportunity to participate in oneofa kind on court fan experiences including

Bench Warmer Sit courtside and watch players and coaches go through their pregame routine 

Post Game Photo take a photo after the game on the Mystics court 

And More! Your Mystics Account Specialist can help you create special game day experience for your group 

Date

Friday, June 16, 2023 07:00 pm

Location

Entertainment & Sports Arena
