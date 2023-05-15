Washington Mystics Pride Night

The Washington Mystics believe in the full inclusion, dignity, and equality for all LGBTQ+ people. We’re proud to use the platform of sport to empower our players, fans, and staff to use their voices and create a more inclusive environment around the game and in our communities. Join us for Pride Night celebrating the diversity of our community, our game, our way! Some Mystics Pride Night activities include:

★ Special Pride messages from Mystics players

★ Pride halftime performance

★ Portraits in Pride photobooth

★ New Mystics Pride merch in the Team Store

SPECIAL FAN EXPERIENCES

Groups attending Pride Night have the opportunity to participate in one–of–a kind on court fan experiences including:

★ Bench Warmer – Sit courtside and watch players and coaches go through their pregame routine

★ Post Game Photo – take a photo after the game on the Mystics court

★ And More! – Your Mystics Account Specialist can help you create a special game day experience for your group