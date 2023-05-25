Riot! Capital Pride Opening Party

RIOT! is a party named in homage to the awe-inspiring efforts of our ancestors. On June 28, 1969, following a police raid on the Stonewall Inn, a RIOT broke out, lasting for several days. A united queer community diverse in gender identities and race, including Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera, unknowingly sparked a revolution of activism that would lead to the rights we have today.

This year, RIOT! will be a gigantic dance party featuring a star-studded drag performance line-up including Alaska Thunderfuck and Tatianna from RuPaul’s Drag Race, adult superstar Beaux Banks, and a crazy cast of DC’s most amazing performers: Blaq Dinamyte, Bumper, Druex Sidora, Evry Pleasure, The Haus of Bambi, Jane Saw, Jaxknife Complex, KC B.Yonce, Mari Con Carne, Pussy Noir, SHE, and Samson.