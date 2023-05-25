Friday, June 9, 2023

Riot! Capital Pride Opening Party

2135 Queens Chapel Rd NE, Washington, DC
Ivy City

Echostage

$35+

About This Event

RIOT! is a party named in homage to the awe-inspiring efforts of our ancestors. On June 28, 1969, following a police raid on the Stonewall Inn, a RIOT broke out, lasting for several days. A united queer community diverse in gender identities and race, including Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera, unknowingly sparked a revolution of activism that would lead to the rights we have today.

This year, RIOT! will be a gigantic dance party featuring a star-studded drag performance line-up including Alaska Thunderfuck and Tatianna from RuPaul’s Drag Race, adult superstar Beaux Banks, and a crazy cast of DC’s most amazing performers: Blaq Dinamyte, Bumper, Druex Sidora, Evry Pleasure, The Haus of Bambi, Jane Saw, Jaxknife Complex, KC B.Yonce, Mari Con Carne, Pussy Noir, SHE, and Samson.

Date

Friday, June 9, 2023 09:00 pm
Doors open at 9:00 pm

Location

Echostage
