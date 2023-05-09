Three Black queer men sit in an ethereal waiting room inviting audiences to join them in a whimsical theatrical experiment that is equal parts harrowing, hilarious, and hopeful. Inspired by his own HIV diagnosis and the resilience of the LGBTQ+ community, award-winning playwright Donja R. Love shines an honest light on the people behind the statistics in this “defiantly life-embracing” (The New York Times) new play.

By Donja R. Love

Directed by Raymond O. Caldwell

On view from June 1 – 25, 2023