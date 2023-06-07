Trivia Night: Celebrating Pride

Celebrate Pride Month at the National Portrait Gallery with happy hour trivia night on June 27th at 5:00 p.m. in the Kogod Courtyard. With New Columbia Pub Quiz, your knowledge of historic LGBTQ+ figures, events, and artwork inspired by the Portrait Gallery’s collection will be tested.

The free collections-themed trivia game can be played individually or in teams of up to six people. Prizes will be awarded at the end of the evening. The Courtyard Café will be open during the event, and snacks and beverages will be available for purchase.