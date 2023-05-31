Indie Pop Icons Lucius Play New Pride Festival at Wolf Trap

Wolfe: That was definitely one of the most pivotal moments in our career — an identifier of when things really shifted. We are indebted to D.C. in many ways, and we’ve always had particularly wonderful times in D.C. When we were on tour with Roger Waters, we actually got some time to explore all the sites and museums and walk around. It’s so beautiful.

Laessig: There’s a really good Ethiopian restaurant we’ve gone to a couple times with Bob [Boilen]: DAS Ethiopian.

Wolfe: There’s a lot of good Ethiopian restaurants. We love Ethiopian food. We always get it when we are in D.C. And just a couple weeks ago, we were in D.C. to honor Joni Mitchell at the Library of Congress. That was one of the most magical weeks in a long, long time just being able to celebrate her and be with so many of our friends: Brandi, Celisse, Marcus Mumford, Annie Lennox. We got to sing at the Library of Congress with Sara Bareilles and Brandi for Joni, and it was just so amazing.

I was just about to ask your favorite D.C. venue to perform, but now that I think of it, I’m guessing it’s probably the Library of Congress?

Wolfe: [Both laugh] That is a pretty good one, but D.C. has amazing venues.

Laessig: I mean, 9:30 Club always lures you in with those cupcakes. Every musician knows about those cupcakes.

I really appreciate you both being in the D.C. fan club, but I want to refocus and talk more about the two of you. One of the things that’s really special about your music is that you cover real topics like relationships and divorce and motherhood. How does that play into your songwriting process?

Laessig: The songs we end up loving the most that actually make it onto records are the ones that are the most honest. Sometimes we have songs we try as a character, but they don’t always work out. We’ve written a lot of songs that stay on the cutting table, or whatever the term is. The best art and the best music — or at least our favorites — are always the most real because people can relate to them. They’re the things you can’t always say, but you can sing through music.

What advice would you give women in the creative industry you wish someone had given you years ago?

Wolfe: If you want something and believe in something enough, you just do whatever it takes to make it work. And also, give yourself the space to have quiet and rest — to figure out the balance and honor yourself in doing that.

What do you want to do next sonically? Is there a new sound or concept you’re currently working on?

Laessig: We are working on a bunch of new music. It’s a little bit closer to the heart and more raw and getting back to our roots, so we’re excited about that. We have another record we finished, but I think we’ll wait on that because it’s a little bit more experimental.