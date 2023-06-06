Friday, June 23rd, 2023 @ 10:00:am
Smithsonian Tech Exhibit Opening
National Museum of of Natural History
The StationMore details
A paw-stiviely perfect way to celebrate Pride month! In partnership with Prince George’s County Pride and local animal rescue service, Senior Dog Sanctuary, The Station is hosting the best dog-gone Pride Pawty in town!
Activities including a rainbow doggy treat bar, giveaways, photo booth with pawfect props, a live DJ, Starbucks Pup Cup bar, and colorful beverages from Whole Foods will make this a pawesome time!
Dress your dogs in their best rainbow attire to enter the Pride Pup Competition to win a gift card from The Station’s restaurants and retailers with the hashtags #PridePawty and #TheStation.
Be proud, love out loud, and come mingle with the dog crowd!
InterestsDJ, Live performances, Outdoor Activities
