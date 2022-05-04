Radar: To Do in D.C. 5.5-5.8

April showers bring forth May flowers, but who can think of flowers with so much in store for the weekend? From Cinco De Mayo to Derby Day, cause for celebration is sweeping the DMV with over-the-top enthusiasm. Get a taste for the culinary hits of Jamaica. Explore the depths of African resiliency at the Kennedy Center. See art that’ll change how you define avant-garde. With so much happening in the DMV this weekend, now would be a great time to clear your schedule and get in on all the fun. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

5.5-5.8

Cinco De Mayo at Hi-Lawn

Cinco De Mayo? Derby Day? How can anyone choose just one? At Union Market’s Hi-Lawn rooftop, get a perfect mix of both holidays at their Cinco de Derby weekend celebration. Featuring pulled pork nachos, live bluegrass music and your choice of mint juleps, margaritas and more, this weekend is the perfect amalgamation of two stellar festivities. Don’t miss out on a rooftop extravaganza that does it well and does it so well. Free+. 2 p.m. Hi-Lawn: 1309 5th St. NE, DC; hilawndc.com // @hilawndc

5.5

DC Fray Summer 2022 Leagues: General Registration

Make lasting bonds and have a blast in one of DC Fray’s wonderful Summer leagues. From activities like cornhole to soccer to anything beyond, joining Fray leagues are a great way to get active and meet friendly faces. Cheer each other on as you make wicked plays. Grab a bite afterwards and get to know your fellow Washingtonians. With DC Fray, the main goal isn’t to be a champion. It’s to make fun possible. dcfray.com // @dcfray

5.6

“POSITIVE FURY”: Charlie Visconage Solo Exhibit at HOMME Gallery Opening

Smile wide and say cheese. “POSITIVE FURY” is D.C. artist Charlie Visconage’s solo exploration of people’s faces in large formats. Featuring heavily eye-bagged, smile-lined, neon-drenched and pockmarked people in colorful portraits, this HOMME Gallery exhibit explores the soul of its subjects along with their excitement, joy, misdeeds, shame, secrets and the mantras that get them through the day. Psychedelic colors, a sense of fun, many thick layers of paint and big block letters unite each piece in their aim to grab the viewer and never let go. Get a hold of yourself at this wonderful display from one of D.C.’s most ambitious creators. $10. 7 p.m. HOMME Gallery: 52 O St. NW, DC; @homme_dc

Yemandja at Eisenhower Theatre

A three-time Grammy winner and Afropop extraordinaire, singer Angélique Kidjo also serves as the creative mind behind one of the Kennedy Center’s most anticipated productions. Inspired by her ancestors, her family and Africa’s resilience, Kidjo’s Yemandja is a timely theatrical work that is a family drama-infused historical thriller reminiscent of Greek tragedy and infused with themes of love, honor, free will and the injustice of slavery. Don’t miss the D.C. premiere of this magically captivating tribute to human resilience. Nkosi sikelel’ Afrika. $29-$89. 8 p.m. The Eisenhower Theatre at The Kennedy Center: 2700 F St. NW, DC; kennedy-center.org // @kennedycenter

5.6-5.7

Cinco DC Mayo at Hook Hall

It’s not a party. It’s a fiesta. Celebrate Cinco De Mayo DC-style at the magnificent Hook Hall on Georgia Avenue. Featuring live mariachi music, amazing food and in-your-face Mexican wrestling, this over-the-top celebration holds nothing back and invites you to let loose at their wonderful tribute to Mexican culture. Put yourself at the Cinco party that feels larger than life. $11-$40. Hook Hall: 3400 Georgia Ave. NW, DC; hookhall.com // @hookhall_dc

5.7

“The Magic of Music” Funk Parade: Day Festival

Get exposed to the magic of Music at the District’s Funk Parade. An entire event dedicated to the funky sounds of the DMV, watch as local musicians explore the expanse of music’s reach in front of an amazing crowd of music-loving Washingtonians. Featuring acts like Wammy Award winners Uncle Mary, support D.C. at this testament to the District’s musical footprint. Multiple Stages: Between Vermont Ave. NW & U St. NW, DC; funkparade.com // @dcfunkparade

Derby Day at Carlyle Crossing

Join DC Fray and Alexandria’s dynamic Carlyle Crossing neighborhood as they celebrate the electrifying Kentucky Derby on the extravagant rooftop of Reese’s. Stop by for a pre-race show dressed in best Derby Day fit and ready to embrace the regality of this Southern spectacle. From a #BestDressed Instagram competition to placing actual guesses on which horse wins, Carlyle Crossing spares no detail when it comes to throwing a stellar Derby Day get-together. 5:30 p.m. Free. Reese at Carlyle Crossing: 2495 Mandeville Ln. Alexandria, VA; dylanandreese.com // @CarlyleCrossing

5.8

Taste of Jamaica at Veterans Plaza

Congrats! You are cordially invited to the annual Taste Of Jamaica exhibition at Silver Spring’s Veterans Plaza. Arguably the best opportunity to try the best of Jamaican cuisine, this event features culinary hits like jerk chicken, curry goat and a whole world of even tastier options. Early bird attendees get a discounted fee of $15 so be sure to hit this celebration as soon as you can. Nothing says delicious quite like Jamaican food. So do your stomach a favor by getting yourself to one of the best food festivals in the entire DMV. Profits go to support the Jamaica Education For The Poor Foundation. $15-$25. 1 p.m. Veterans Plaza: 1 Veterans Pl. Silver Spring, MD; silverspringdowntown.com

Last Chance To See “it’s not a trip it’s a journey” at Round House Theatre

Join June and her wonderful friends for a meaningful Grand Canyon road trip one last time at the phenomenal Round House Theatre. Watch as these four wildly different friends travel through the wondrous and not-so-wondrous sights of the United States and come together to contend with being Black, femme, and American…all at the same time. An intimate play with vast ambitions, Charly Evon Simpson’s “it’s not a trip it’s a journey” is a road trip tassel of friendship and seeking to thrive rather than just survive. $60-$78. 2 p.m. Round House Theatre: 4545 East-West Hwy. Bethesda, MD; roundhousetheatre.org // @roundhousetheatre

