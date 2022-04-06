Radar: To Do in D.C. // 4.7-4.10

Whether you like a sporty and competitive atmosphere or something a bit more posh and refined, this weekend in D.C. caters to anyone with a drive to get out and try something new. Watch the world premiere of a Russo-political play. Form a winning team with your friends at a charitable table tennis tournament. Catch an Opening Week Nats game. With so many opportunities at your fingertips, there’s no reason to complain about an uneventful weekend. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

Capital Food Fight Live & In-Person At The Anthem

D.C. Central Kitchen is returning to The Anthem and celebrating the 18th Capital Food Fight. With District restaurants having gone through so much strife, this year’s fight against hunger will celebrate what D.C.’s culinary scene has overcome while looking toward a brighter future. Join this stellar celebration and watch the District’s top chefs compete in a riveting test of skill with a live audience and celebrity judges watching on. $325-$550. 6 p.m. The Anthem: 901 Wharf St. SW, DC; capitalfoodfight.org // @dccentralkitchen

Ocean Vuong at Sixth & I

Join Sixth & I in welcoming the poetic presence of Ocean Vuong. From the author of “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous” and the critically-acclaimed “Night Sky With Exit Wounds” comes “Time Is a Mother,” a deeply intimate poetry collection thatOcean Vuong searching for life among the aftershocks of his mother’s death. Watch as Vuong engages in a riveting conversation with reporter and writer Kat Chow and get a deeper look at a remarkable work of Sixth & I setting everything up. $12-$35. 7 p.m. Sixth & I: 600 I St. NW, DC; sixthandi.org // @sixthandi

World Premiere of “We declare you a terrorist…” at Round House Theatre

In 2002, the world stood still when Putin brutally crushed a Chechen rebellion. And when insurgents hijacked a blockbuster musical and took the entire audience—including the playwright—hostage in response, that stillness became horrific. Based on the Dubrovka Theater crisis, “We declare you a terrorist…” follows the playwright as he comes to terms with that tragic night. Another highly-anticipated addition to Round House’s National Capital New Play Festival, support the new wave of theatre at this stellar premiere. $56. 7:30 p.m. Round House Theatre: 4545 East-West Hwy. Bethesda, MD; roundhousetheatre.org // @roundhousetheatre

Nats vs. Mets Opening Week and Giveaways

The Washington Nationals are starting an exciting campaign with 106.7 The Fan FM in which early bird fans coming to the ballpark will be treated to a myriad of fan-favorite giveaways. With several chances to win bobbleheads during the 2022 season, including 2019 World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg and Juan “Soto Shuffle,” these ballpark promotions are great for Nats fans in need of some team apparel. Watch as two Eastern Conference rivals square off in a game that’ll help set the course for the entire season. $28+. 7:05 p.m. Nationals Park: 1500 S Capitol St. SE, DC; mlb.com/nationals // @nationals

“Awaken Your Senses” Latin American Fine Art Exhibition & Wine & Chocolate

In partnership with Arcay Chocolates and Grand Cata, Arte Original presents an inauguration event for their art exhibition at La Cosecha! Fitting right in with La Cosecha’s April theme of “Rise and Thrive,” “Awaken Your Senses” will guide you through stories of art while you enjoy award-winning wine from Latin America and gourmet chocolate. Slow down and open your senses. All participants will receive a cherry blossom-themed gourmet chocolate box and an afternoon of decadent pleasures. $10-$20. 5 p.m. La Cosecha: 1280 4th St. NE, DC; lacosechadc.com // @lacosechadc

Floral Kombat: Hip Hop VS Pop Spring Dance Party 2022

Spring is in bloom & they’re bringing you the boom. DJ Gaston and Upper West Side Café presents 2022’s Floral Kombat: a hip hop versus pop dance night ringing in the beauty of spring. While the bar serves you an assortment of drink specials, DJ Gaston will be serving you mashups of epic proportions: Becky G and BLACKPINK, Beyonce and Britney, Doja Cat and Dua Lipa. Help West End get ready for a battle of grand proportions. Hosted by D.C.’s messiest podcast, “Wait, Don’t Do It,” dance the night away at an inclusive District space. $12-$18. 9 p.m. Upper West Side Café: 2233 M St. NW, DC; upperwestsidecafe.com // @upperwestsidecafedc

Market Madness Table Tennis Showdown

Grab a partner and sign up. Union Market District and D.C. Fray invite you to test your reflexes at this year’s Market Madness tournament, just 3 days after World Table Tennis Day 2022. We are welcoming players of all skill levels and enthusiasts of all ages to join us for some riveting ping pong to benefit D.C.’s Homeless Children’s Playtime Project. Bring your concentration, hand-eye coordination, lucky paddles and favorite cheerleaders as you and your team progress through the brackets in hopes of taking home the ultimate 1st place prize. $0-$19.50. 2 p.m. Union Market: 1309 5th St. NE, DC; unionmarketdc.com // @unionmarketdc

Transformer Premiere of Azikiwe Mohammed’s “Shared Words, Split Catfish and Sweet Tea: An Open Platform for Discussion”

Art gallery Transformer proudly presents “Shared Words, Split Catfish and Sweet Tea: An Open Platform for Discussion.” This site-specific installation by New York-based artist Azikiwe Mohammed is his first D.C. exhibition and features the Auntie/Uncle Julius family as they share a meal around the dinner table. This exhibition explores concepts of togetherness and Mohammed’s reflections upon Black people’s relationship to time. Running until May 21st, don’t miss out on artwork that tells a story. Free. 12 p.m. Transformer: 1404 P St.d NW, DC; transformerdc.org // @transformerdc

Trans/Queer Brunch at Freddie’s

Looking to “brunch” in a gender-affirming space? Then CAKE Society’s Trans/Queer Brunch at Freddie’s Beach Bar is your next destination. With an unlimited dining experience that includes an omelette bar, desserts and a glass of champagne, this event will not only unite you with a loving chosen family, but feed you a love-stuffed, family-sized meal as well. Come forge some new bonds and enjoy brunch with people who have got your back in the queer community. Free+. 10 a.m. Freddie’s Beach Bar: 555 23rd St. S Arlington, VA; freddiesbeachbar.com // @freddieflamingo

Cherry Blossom Jubilee

Celebrate the height of the Cherry Blossom Festival with a jubilee packed with fun activities. After catching the District’s Cherry Blossom Parade, stop by the Torpedo Factory in the heart of Alexandria next day to enjoy cherry blossom-themed activities, including a live performance by taiko drum group Nen Daiko and an exhibition of cherry blossom-inspired works by resident artists. The cherry blossoms won’t be here forever so get in as much fun as you can. Free. 12 p.m. Torpedo Factory Art Center: 105 N Union St. Alexandria, VA; torpedofactory.org // @torpedofactory

Yumi Zouma at Black Cat

Over 2 years ago, Yumi Zouma played their first D.C. show and immediately had their tour up-ended by the pandemic. But with a new album that impresses the critics and a determination to play live shows, this New Zealand band is ready to hit the District yet again and rock Black Cat. Make your way over to the sequel that District Y.Z. fans have been anticipating for a long time. $18-$20. 8 p.m. Black Cat: 1811 14th St. NW, DC; blackcatdc.com // @blackcatdc

