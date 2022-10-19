Radar: To Do in D.C. 10.20-10.23

The legend of Ali Siddiq keeps growing. The Houston native started his comedy career telling jokes in prison – and his determination and fearlessness launched him in to showbusiness when he was done serving his time. Ali’s unique perspective and distinct style caught the attention of Comedy Central, some of comedy’s biggest touring headliners and audiences nationwide. $25. DC Improv: 1140 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; DCimprov.com // @dcimprov

Join us for live music, a beer garden, games and pumpkin decorating.This festival is the perfect way to celebrate the fun and festive season that is fall. 5-8 p.m. Free to attend. Free. 5 p.m . The Shops at Avenir Place: 2672 Avenir Pl., Vienna, VA; eventbrite.com // @avenirplace

10.21 “My Body, No Choice” This limited engagement of “My Body, No Choice” will run for just 18 performances from October 20 through November 6, in the run-up to the mid-term election. The original work features monologues from eight of America’s most dynamic female playwrights on women’s choices on the autonomy of their bodies. Monologues by Lee Cataluna, Fatima Dyfan, Lisa Loomer, Dael Orlandersmith, Sarah Ruhl, Mary Hall Surface, V (formerly Eve Ensler), and “Anonymous”. $18. 7:30 p.m. Arena Stage: 1101 Sixth St. SW, DC; arenastage.com // @arenastage Bret McKenzie “Songs Without Jokes” Tour

Bret McKenzie from Flight of the Conchords, is performing songs from his new record Songs Without Jokes as well as favourites from his previous musical adventures with The Muppets, The Simpsons, The Black Seeds and more. Bret has assembled an all-star band of Wellington musicians to accompany him on a tour of N.Z., U.K. and the U.S.A. and no world tour would be complete without a night at. Get your tickets fast for what will undoubtedly be a very special intimate night with one of New Zealand’s most successful songwriters and his amazing new eight-piece band. $42.50. 8 p.m. Lincoln Theatre: 1215 U St. NW, DC; thelincolndc.com // @thelincolndc

10.22 Songbyrd 7th Anniversary Show Songbyrd Music House is turning 7 and we’re celebrating with an amazing $7 bill! We’ll have giveaways, fun & more! With a resonating sound and a hip new vibe to music, we welcome you to an introduction to D.C.’s Trombone King and his band The Experience Band & Show. The Experience Band and Show is a grand experience in showmanship, musician, artist and over all good time music. $9. 7 p.m. Songbyrd Music House: 540 Penn St. NE, DC; songbyrddc.com // @songbyrddc Taco, Beer, Tequila Festival 2022 Waterfront Location at Southpointe – Bigger, More Tacos, Amazing Waterfront Views! Churros and Chocolate Pavilion – Get Your Steaming Hot Churro Dipped in CHOCOLATE!! PLUS Guacamole Pavilion – Get Your Guac On – Fresh and Hand-made! $45-$85. 11 a.m. National Harbor: 802 National Harbor Blvd Southepointe Lot, 802 National Harbor Blvd., National Harbor, MD; eventbrite.com // @tasteUSA

10.23

Reel Affirmations: A Run for more

Growing up, Frankie Gonzales-Wolfe learned to be a fighter, but never imagined having a chance to make history as the first openly elected transgender official in Texas. Unfolding amidst an onslaught of trans legal attacks, A RUN FOR MORE immerses viewers on Frankie’s journey as she finds her voice, questions her relationship to community, and tries to win an election. Shot over 4 years, A RUN FOR MORE immerses viewers into Frankie’s unique campaign and the impact it has on her, the city, and the LGBTQ+ community in San Antonio. $10-$175. 12 p.m. E Street Cinema: 555 11th St. NW, DC; landmarktheaters.com // @estreetcinema

DEHD

Upon arrival during the fraught summer of 2020, Flower of Devotion felt like Dehd’s necessary prescription for us all. That was, of course, a moment of unprecedented anxiety and uncertainty, when just contemplating the future could seem overly optimistic. But Dehd captured and shared the precarious balance between real life and real hope, a feat mirrored by instant pop melodies and infectious punk energy. The Chicago trio had the audacity to look ahead when many of us didn’t, to imagine improvement through mere existence. It was an album we needed. We need its follow-up, the triumphant Blue Skies, even more. $20. 7:30 p.m. Black Cat: 1811 14th St. NW, DC; blackcatdc.com // @blackcatdc

