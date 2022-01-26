Radar: To Do in D.C. 1.27-1.30

With February knocking at our doors and spirits being lifted by the chance of warmer weather, there’s plenty of options perfect for Washingtonian’s eager to thaw out and break free. Whether you’re a dog lover who wants a cozy movie night or a club-friendly fashionista looking for excitement, there’s plenty to do and maybe even break some old weekend habits. Attend a burlesque show with amazing side acts. Talk about European border policy over a couple drinks. Take a walk on the wild side and see what makes it so wild. Whatever you do, do it safely, and don’t forget to bundle up.

1.27

Lesbian and Bisexual Women Virtual Speed Dating

Professionals In The City is hosting a virtual speed dating night for Lesbian and Bisexual women. Geared as a great way to socialize in the comfort of your own home, this event is a safe space for WLW-identifying people and a stellar opportunity to forge healthy relationships. Sit back, grab yourself a drink and meet someone new in the age of Zoom dating. 8 p.m. $20. Virtual; prosinthecity.com //@prosinthecity

Bark Social Movie Night: “Remember the Titans”

We know you love those underdog movies and we know you love your dog. So instead of leaving your pup at home when you go out, bring your canine pal to Bark Social and watch the football classic, “Remember The Titans.” Cheer for the team that pulls your heartstrings while you play catch with man’s best friend. Meet other sporty dog owners and get a feel for how dog-friendly the DMV truly is. Sports fans and dog lovers alike won’t want to miss a night like this. 6 p.m. Free. Bark Social: 935 Prose St., North Bethesda, MD; barksocial.com // @bark_social

Yappy Hour at metrobar D.C.

And for those of us that aren’t sports fans but want a night out with our pets, metrobar D.C. is hosting a happy hour for dog lovers and their furry friends. Get your pup a puppuccino and grab yourself a cold one while meeting other dog lovers. D.C. 5 p.m. Free. metrobar DC: 640 Rhode Island Ave. NE, DC; metrobardc.com // @metrobardc

1.28

Sheila E. and The E-Train at City Winery

The Queen of Percussion herself, Sheila E., is back in the District and ready to entertain with her spectacular E-Train band. Having performed live since the age of five, Sheila’s career has taken many turns and even picked up some stellar guests on the way. From jamming with Prince to singing with Marvin Gaye, Sheila is deeply embedded in American pop music and nothing can get her out. Join this icon and her lovely company when she blows the roof off of City Winery. 9:30 p.m. $45-$65. City Winery: 1350 Okie St. NE, DC; citywinery.com // @citywinerydc

1.29

Trap House Vybes Presents: The Trap Paint & Sip Party District Heights

Have a love for 808’s and original art pieces? Come out to Trap House Vybes’ Paint & Sip and listen to your favorite music while sipping on great wine and painting a masterpiece in their no judgment environment. All ticket purchases include entry and all painting materials. Be sure to bring a great ear for music and an artistic spirit with you. 7 p.m. $34.99. Trap House Vybes: 5432 Marlboro Pike, District Heights, MD; @traphousevybesent

Club Glow Presents: MEDUZA at Echostage

Echostage has always been D.C.’s home to some of the biggest acts in the world. And there’s no exception when it comes to Italian EDM superstars Meduza. Having worked with the likes of vocal trio Goodboys and folksy art rocker Hozier, this group has been chilling in the spotlight since their inception in 2018. And with a breakout single like “Piece Of Your Heart,” who would question why? Catch these rising rocket DJs at a highly-anticipated event hosted by D.C.’s very own Club Glow. 9 p.m. $33-$40. Echostage: 2135 Queens Chapel Rd. NE, DC; echostage.com // @echostage

The Saturday Showcase (DC’s Best Comedy Show)

The District may be known for its rules of conduct and governing procedures, but you’ll soon learn that not everyone here is so serious. At Tonic at Quigley’s, you’ll find many of the District’s citizens cracking jokes and making a fool of themselves at The Saturday Showcase, D.C.’s Best Comedy Show. Get a taste for the capital’s sense of humor by kicking back and having a drink at this comedy-filled happy hour. See the best comedians that the DMV has to offer and see why the District’s place in pop culture absolutely is a laughing matter. 8 p.m. Donation. Tonic At Quigley’s: 2036 G St. NW, DC; tonicrestaurantdc.com // @tonicatquigleys

Atlas Brew Works Brewery Tour + Tasting

Not everyone is a big beer fan, but for those of you who are obsessed with craft hops and foamy suds, definitely make your way over to Atlas Brew Works In Ivy City for a tour of their famous brewery and a complimentary tasting of their most popular drinks. Made right here in the District, Atlas Brews have been an institution in D.C. since 2013 and have been using 100% solar powered energy since 2015. Definitely a brewery of the future, make your way over to their home base and see why the District claims this instant classic as their own. 4 p.m. $19.95. Atlas Brew Works Brewery & Taproom In Ivy City: 2052 West Virginia Ave. NE #102, DC; atlasbrewworks.com // @atlasbrewworks

1.30

District Daiquiri Presents: DD’s Bottomless Brunch

Ever had an inkling desire for a boozy weekend brunch? If so, District Daiquiri is definitely the scratch that will calm your itch. With a menu organized by the talented Chef Ki, DD’s “Bottomless Brunch” is a great way to make most of the weekend. Go all out and invite your friends. Try some of the most well-crafted drinks paired with some of the best food. The District has so much to offer on the weekend and District Daiquiri is a clear note of that. 12 p.m. $0-$60. District Daiquiri: 1251 H St. NE, DC; districtdaiquiri.com // @districtdaiquiri1

“Yolks on You: A Burlesque & Variety Brunch”

Burlesque is back in the District and better than ever with the “Yolks On You Burlesque & Variety Brunch.” Hosted by veteran clowning superstar Jim Dandy and critically acclaimed burlesque performer Delilah Dentata, this event is a welcome back after two years of little to no burlesque in the DMV. Backed by a star-studded cast of sensational and varied performers, this zany troupe is ready to bring their vaudevillian charm back to D.C. and show you why they’ve been called “The Red Velvet Burlesque of Variety Shows.” 12 p.m. $12. DC Comedy Loft and Bier Baron Tavern: 1523 22nd St. NW, DC; dccomedyloft.com // @bierbarondc

Profs & Pints DC: A New War In Europe?

Have you ever been that person at the bar who tried to discuss global economic policy over drinks? If so, maybe cool it on the Marx and Hayek and leave it to the professionals at D.C. Comedy Loft’s “Profs and Pints Night.” A night dedicated to boozy lectures from the intelligentsia of the DMV, this night will engage the audience mentally and give you some nuance for your next grad school debate. No one will believe you got so smart over a drink at the bar. Come by and learn about a brewing European war while you drink some brews. 6 p.m. $12-$15. DC Comedy Loft and Bier Baron Tavern: 1523 22nd St. NW, DC; dccomedyloft.com // @bierbarondc

“The New Woman Behind The Camera” at the National Gallery of Art

The early 20th century was a monumental beginning for the artistic photographer. Instead of having photography exist only for official matters and press, the photographers of this era dared to be avant garde and thought-provoking. With their art, they attempted to show the world its true self and spark newfound ideologies and thought. Some of these photographers were geniuses. Some of them were scholars. And a lot of them were proud women. At the National Gallery of Art, “The New Woman Behind The Camera” exhibit showcases the feminine element of a critical era in art. Take the chance to visit this provoking selection before it closes on the 30th and see how far photography has come because of industrious and talented women. 10 a.m. Free. West Building of National Gallery of Art: 6th St and Constitution Ave. NW, DC; nga.gov // @ngadc

Ongoing

B.A.D – Brunch After Dark

We all love brunch, but some of us aren’t too eager to wake up before noon on a Sunday. Sure, we absolutely adore the food and the drinks that go with them, but there are definitely a few souls out there who prefer a lively Friday night over a chill Sunday morning. And for that group of waffle-loving night owls, prayers will be answered with Barcode’s “B.A.D.” A night dedicated to brunch dining with late night ambience. Start the night off with a nice plate of eggs and end it with a stellar cocktail all in the comfort of the District. 8 p.m. $0-$75. Barcode: 1101 17th St. NW, DC; barcodedc.com // @barcodedc

“Some Disassembly Required”: Whole Tuna Cutting + Tuna Dinner

For many people, freshness in fish is a big restaurant dealbreaker. If you don’t know who is handling the fish and how long it’s been handled, you will naturally get suspicious. But at D.C.’s Mess Hall, there is no mystery whatsoever because all the responsibility is placed on you. “Some Disassembly Required” is a tuna cutting tutorial followed by a gourmet dinner that you truly worked for. And shortly after dinner, attendees will have the privilege to partake in the live auction of a Maguro Tuna collar and buy blocks of sushi-grade tuna. See what you can make with your own hands under the guidance of Ama Ami founders and culinary extraordinaires Zach Ramos and Amy Phan. 6:30 p.m. $130. Mess Hall: 703 Edgewood St. NE, DC; messhalldc.com // @messhalldc

Ultrabar Fridays

Craving the classic, wild night out? Ultrabar has got you covered with their weekly “Ultrabar Fridays.” With 4 floors of music and 6 bars to choose from, this club night caters to all tastes. Whether you’re a rap fan, Latin dancer or EDM nut, you’re bound to have a great time and make a few cherished memories. Arguably the hottest party in the entire DMV, there is no reason to miss such a spectacular event. 10 p.m. Free. Ultrabar: 911 F St. NW, DC; ultrabardc.com // @ultrabardc

All The Vibes Day and Night Party at Lost Society

Get a feel for all the vibes at Lost Society’s universally-loved “All The Vibes” day and night party. From 4 p.m. to about 3 a.m., take in the greatest rooftop atmosphere that D.C. nightlife has to offer. Playing a mixture of R&B, Hip Hop and Soca, this night is meant to get you dancing and feeling the cheerful ambiance of the fashionable people around you. “All The Vibes” is such a D.C. favorite because it really is all about the vibes. 4 p.m. Free. Lost Society: 2001 14th St. NW, DC; lostsociety-dc.com // @lostsocietydc

Love The 90’s Fridays at The Society Restaurant & Lounge

Looking to have a chill night out and listen to your favorite 90’s songs? The Society in Silver Spring is once again holding their “Love The 90’s Fridays.” A night dedicated to the best hip hop and R&B to come before the millennium, this event is soundtracked by local artist DJ Zu and a great chance to get reacquainted with an iconic decade. Don’t sit at home watching old movies. Get out and socialize with people who experienced the same trends and bopped to the same beats. 6 p.m. Free. The Society Restaurant & Lounge: 8229 Georgia Ave. Silver Spring, MD; societyss.com // @societySS

Art After Dark at DCI

While the turmoils and responsibilities of life can really drag you down, taking a trip to a painter’s paradise can definitely kick your mood back into shape. Paint Amore’s “Art After Dark” is a great way for friends, family and love interests to take a break from the rat race and have fun. Pour your emotions out onto a canvas. Have a drink or two with some fun-loving people. Get a feel for a community that supports you and will always be around you. This class welcomes all painting beginners and trained artists alike. Accept the invitation to a night of flavor, fun and artistic excitement! 7 p.m. $20-$55. DCI: 924 H St. NE, DC; paintamore.com // @paintamore

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.