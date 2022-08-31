Radar: To Do in D.C. 8.31-9.5

Happy Labor Day! We hope you’re celebrating in the city. From festivals to free concerts, D.C. offers more than enough fun to fill your three-day weekend. Don’t miss musical notables like Bruno Mars — but check out a newer act, too. In the mood for something different? Go to a magic show, or try an event for the city’s creatives. And spend at least part of the weekend in the open air, before the weather gets too cold to sit outside. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

8.31 – 9.4

DC JazzFest

The annual DC JazzFest returns for year number 18. With 22 events scheduled for the weekend, get your jazz fix from artists like Dianne Reeves, Kurt Elling, Regina Carter, Matthew Shipp and Chien Chien Lu. If you’re a musician yourself, you might even have the opportunity to join in. Various prices, times and locations. DC JazzFest: dcjazzfest.org // @dcjazzfest

9.1

202 Creates

Mayor Muriel Bowser launched 202Creates in September 2016 to amplify and celebrate D.C.’s creative culture. So this event is for D.C.’s creators and entrepreneurs. Meet up at The Wharf and celebrate at two locations, enjoying live performances and a pop-up lounge. Free. 6 p.m. District Pier at The Wharf: 101 District Sq. SW, DC; wharfdc.com // @thewharfdc. La Vie Rooftop: 88 District Sq. SW, DC; lavie-dc.com // @lavie_dc

Boy George & Culture Club

Known for his eclectic sense of style and expressive voice, Boy George returns to Wolf Trap with Culture Club. The iconic new wave group’s memorable songs such as “I’ll Tumble 4 Ya,” “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me” and “Karma Chameleon” earned them a string of Top 10 Hits. Get ready to sing along! $38-$88. 8 p.m. Wolf Trap: 1551 Trap Rd. Vienna, VA; wolftrap.org // @wolf_trap

9.1 + 9.2

Bruno Mars

You really shouldn’t need us to tell you about Bruno Mars — he’s one of the best selling music artists ever. He’s also going to be in the DMV for two days. Enough said; go grab your tickets. 8 p.m. $400+. The Theater at MGM National Harbor: 101 MGM National Ave. Oxon Hill, MD; mgmnationalharbor.mgmresorts.com // @mgmnationalharbor

9.2 – 9.4

D.C. Festival of Magic

D.C.’s finest magicians have teamed up to make you laugh harder, clap louder and gasp with wonder. Come find out why the city is dubbed the Magic Capital of the Country! A perfect date night or family outing. $10+. Various times. Capital Hilton: 1001 16th St. NW, DC; capitalhilton.com // @capitalhilton

9.3

80s Alt-Pop Dance Night with DJ lil’e

For two decades, DJ lil’e has kept dancefloors packed, spinning her Right Round 80s alternative Dance Party. Join Black Cat in keeping the party going this month as she brings her unique flavor of 80s alternative and new wave dance music to the city. If you want to move your feet to an 80s dance party that’s different from the usual neon fare, this is the party for you! $15. 9 p.m. Black Cat: 1811 14th St. NW, DC; blackcatdc.com // @blackcatdc

Carlyle Crossing Yoga

Try out this free exercise class at Carlyle Crossing. Carlyle Crossing offers classes on boxing, strength training, HIIT and core, stretch and mobility, but today this weekend they’ll be teaching participants yoga for beginners, with instructor Alice Ramos. Get out and stretch! Free. 10:30 a.m. Carlyle Crossing: 2455 Mandeville Ln. Alexandria, VA; carlylecrossingva.com // @carlylecrossing

9.4

National Symphony Orchestra Labor Day Concert

The NSO’s free annual Labor Day weekend concert returns to the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol. This year’s event features Principal Pops Conductor Steven Reineke leading the orchestra in music by Aaron Copland, John Williams, new Composer-in-Residence Carlos Simon and others. Special guest Jimmie Herrod (Pink Martini, “America’s Got Talent”) joins the celebration to perform favorites by Gladys Knight, Joni Mitchell and more! Free. 8 p.m. West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol: kennedy-center.org/nso // @natsymphonydc

Retreat Yourself // NOVA Fitness Series: HIIT-Style Strength Training

Start September off strong. Sign up for some fun, fitness and premium swag in Northern Virginia and try a new studio or gym courtesy of Corona! Up this Sunday: HIIT-Style Strength Training at E60 Fitness Alexandria. E60 Fitness Alexandria: 3464 Berkeley St. Alexandria, VA; e60fitness.com // @e60fitness



9.5

Gaithersburg Labor Day Parade

After a two year hiatus, the parade returns for its 84th year. Check out high school marching bands, dance groups, antique cars, fire engines, equestrian units, clowns and more while grabbing a snack from the food trucks. (And if you grew up in Montgomery County, you might recognize Master of Ceremonies Alex Tsironis, the founder of The MoCoShow, Taste MoCo and MoCoSnow.) Free. 1 p.m. East Diamond + Russell Avenues: gaithersburgmd.gov // @gburgmd

Laveda

On their 2020 debut album “What Happens After,” Laveda drew a post-apocalyptic landscape through layers of colorful sound and ethereal melodies. Their mashup of polished pop with 90s guitar sounds reminiscent of groups like The Sundays or My Bloody Valentine. Hear them play while they’re still relatively new. $15. 8 p.m. DC9 Nightclub: 1940 9th St. NW, DC; dc9.club // @dc9club